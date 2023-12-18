Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s nearly that time of year again. Soon, the fridge will be stocked with all the festive trimmings, and the last-minute presents will be sorted. Then it’s all over in a flash, as always, and retailers and brands will be launching their seasonal offers, from Boxing Day deals to January sales, and we’ll be on the lookout for the best dehumidifier deals.

The Boxing Day sales are when we can expect the discounts to really ramp up, and, happily, many of the deals will continue through Twixmas and into the new year, morphing into the January sales, which often last the entire month. We’re expecting all the big-name retailers and brands to take part, from Amazon to Argos, Currys and John Lewis, and, if previous years are anything to go by, everything’s to play for.

Whether it’s to alleviate the post-Christmas blues or to invest in the kit you need to smash those New Year’s resolutions, we’re forecasting deals on everything from air fryers to mattresses and fashion. When it comes to home appliances, a dehumidifier has become a sought-after appliance that can help keep damp under control, and mould at bay. If the appliance is on your wishlist, make sure to check back in with us. Here, you’ll find all of the best dehumidifier deals spied in the January sales.

In the meantime, we’re answering all your burning questions about the upcoming seasonal sales, and sharing some of the best dehumidifier deals you can snap up now.

Read more: Best dehumidifiers to help tackle damp and mould

When will the best January sales dehumidifier deals begin in 2024?

While the January sales will begin on 1 January (unsurprisingly), there will be deals before this, throughout the holiday period, starting on Boxing Day. When it comes to dehumidifier deals, keep an eye on home appliance giants such as Amazon, Currys and Argos, which are all expected to take part.

When will the best January sales dehumidifier deals end?

The vast majority of January sales continue for the whole month, so there’s plenty of time to make the most of the savings, so long as you do so before the end of Wednesday 31 January.

What dehumidifier deals can we expect in the January sales this year?

While we won’t know about specific deals until they drop, the sales from the past year can be a good indicator of where to look and what to expect from the January sales this year. During this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we saw discounts on dehumidifiers from Russell Hobbs, B&Q and Homebase. There was also an IndyBest tried and tested De’Longhi model (£231.50, Amazon.co.uk) on sale at Amazon, where it was reduced by more than £50.

What are the best dehumidifier deals right now?

If you can’t wait until the new year, fear not – we’ve rounded up the best dehumidifier offers available now.

UniBond aero 360º moisture absorber: Was £22.49, now £12.75, Amazon.co.uk

(UniBond)

Reduced by a worthwhile 43 per cent, this purse-friendly dehumidifier landed in our round-up of the best, where it was named the best compact option. Coming in at less than £15, it’s a great budget option and works by pulling air through a capsule (that’s not dissimilar to a dishwasher tablet), before collecting the moisture at the bottom of the tank. With 500ml to work with, this model is best for smaller spaces. During testing, our reviewer found it was great for sucking up condensation on windows.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs 10l dehumidifier: Was £169, now £134, Very.co.uk

(Russell Hobbs)

While we haven’t tested this particular model just yet, we did feature a Russell Hobb dehumidifier in our review of the best, where it was named the best for small spaces, so you should be in good hands with this 10l model. It’s designed for use in small to medium-sized spaces and features an LED display, electronic controls, and an alarm to let you know when the tank is full. Right now, it’s available with a small but worthwhile reduction of £35 at Very.

Buy now

ProBreeze 1,500ml mini dehumidifier: Was £69.99, now £50.99, Probreeze.com

(ProBreeze)

Another compact option to consider is this ProBreeze model, which is now reduced to a little over £50. Setting you back as little as one pence an hour to fun, this is billed as being an energy-efficient option best suited to smaller, high-humidity areas. There’s a light to let you know when the tank needs changing, and it will turn off automatically when the tank is full.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts and offers, try the links below:

Looking for more discounts? Head to our dedicated deals section