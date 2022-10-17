Jump to content

The air fryer deals in the UK to see this month, from Ninja to Tefal

Lower your energy bills and cook up healthier meals with these efficient appliances

Alistair Charlton
Monday 17 October 2022 17:26
<p>Among the most important stats to look for are the power and cooking time, as well as the capacity</p>

Among the most important stats to look for are the power and cooking time, as well as the capacity

(The Independent)

It won’t have escaped your attention that air fryers have become incredibly popular this year, thanks to their ability to cook some meals more efficiently than other kitchen appliances.

As well as packing the potential to lower your household energy bills when compared with conventional ovens, air fryers also use little or no oil to cook fried food, meaning healthier chips could be on your menu.

Like most other kitchen appliances, air fryers vary in size, price, performance and abilities. Prices tend to start around the £60 mark, but can head up to more than £200 for the largest and most-capable examples.

The sweet spot is about £100 to £150, and despite their sudden popularity – and waning stock levels at some retailers as a result – deals are available, with some examples reduced by £50 or more. Among the most important stats to look for are the power and cooking time, as well as the capacity of the air fryer, which is sometimes measured in kilograms and sometimes in litres, depending on the manufacturer.

Continue reading this article for all the latest air fryer deals (across all prices) from a range of UK retailers.

The best air fryer deals for October 2022 in the UK are:

Tefal actifry genius XL 1.7kg: Was £269, now £199, Jccampbellelectrics.com

(Actifry)
  • Power: 1,500W
  • Capacity: 1.7kg, eight people
  • Dimensions: 476mm x 328mm x 263mm
  • Weight: 5kg

Currently reduced by £70, this extra-large Tefal air fryer is big enough to cook up to eight meals’ worth of food at once. It has a free companion smartphone app with more than 300 recipes to pick from, which should be really handy if you’re new to air frying. Plus, there are nine automatic cooking modes, so you can press a button, walk away and return to a cooked meal.

The lid, pan, paddle and spoon are all dishwasher safe, the power cable is 90cm long and Tefal says this air fryer is 30 per cent faster than its predecessor.

Buy now

Tefal easy fry precision two-in-one air fryer: Was £239.63, now £134.83, Onbuy.com

(Tefal)
  • Power: 1,400W
  • Capacity: 4.2l
  • Dimensions: 360mm x 270mm x 320mm
  • Weight: 5.3kg

This model is designed to cook around six portions of food at a time. As well as frying and grilling, it can also dehydrate food too. There’s a die-cast aluminium slotted plate included, to give your steaks and skewers barbecue-style grill marks. Tefal claims this model is 49 per cent faster than a traditional oven, and there’s a free companion app for accessing a bunch of air-fry recipes.

Buy now

Tefal ActiFry advance FZ727840: Was £199.97, now £149.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(Aldi)
  • Power: 1,520W
  • Capacity: 1.2kg
  • Dimensions: 238mm x 303mm x 433mm
  • Weight: 4.08kg

There’s currently £50 off this Tefal air fryer. Like many other air fryers, food is cooked using considerably less oil than in a conventional fat fryer, with Tefal claiming just a spoonful will do the trick. Also, like other models, another key benefit is how quickly food cooks, with 1kg of mixed food taking 30-34 minutes.

Buy now

Ninja foodi multi-cooker OP350UK 9-in-1: Was £199.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)
  • Power: 1,520W
  • Capacity: 6l
  • Dimensions: 14.2cm x 16.9cm x 12.6cm
  • Weight: 11kg

This isn’t exclusively an air fryer, rather a multi-purpose appliance that does it all, making it a great investment. The mini six-in-one version of this multi-cooker featured in our review of the best pressure cookers and was named the best cooker with an air fryer, so you can trust that this one will deliver.

Buy now

Want to know more? Check out our guide to the best air fryers for home cooks

