14 best sparkling wines to celebrate with this Christmas (and beyond)

Special occasions call for only the best champagne, prosecco and rosé sparklers

Aidy Smith
Friday 27 October 2023 14:12
<p>From budget bottles to blow-out buys, find the perfect vino for a sparkling festive season </p>

From budget bottles to blow-out buys, find the perfect vino for a sparkling festive season

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • Champagne Telmont reserve brut
    Champagne Telmont champagne brut reserve
    Best sparkling wine for Christmas overall

    This absolute dream of a champagne has taken the world by storm ever since Ludovic du Plessis took the reins in 2020. Produced from a blend of seven vintages, this liquid gold is so full of flavour, it’s easy to see why it has captured the heart of champagne lovers.

    Asda extra special Crémant d’Alsace brut
    Asda extra special Crémant d’Alsace brut
    Best budget sparkling wine for Christmas

    For just over a tenner, it doesn’t get much better than this. Created in exactly the same way as champagne but with different grape varieties, Crémant is the perfect option if you want to save the pennies without compromising on taste. 

  • Chapel Down brut rose NV
    Chapel Down English rose NV
    Best english sparkling wine for Christmas

    Isn’t it great when quantity doesn’t affect quality? That’s the case for England’s largest wine producer. Perfecting its craft since 2001, Chapel Down has become known worldwide for putting our home-grown fizz on the map.

    Pol Roger Winston Churchill 2015
    Pol Roger Winston Churchill 2015
    Best sparkling wine for dinner table conversation

    If it’s good enough for Churchill, it’s good enough for us. After meeting Odette Pol Roger at a luncheon in Paris hosted by the British Ambassador, the two struck up an immediate friendship. Every year for his birthday, Odette would send Churchill a case of vintage bubbles. After his death, the champagne house vouched to create a bottle in his tribute, a ritual that has continued to this very day.

  • Della Vite Valdobbiadene prosecco superiore DOCG
    Della Vite Valdobbiadene prosecco superiore DOCG
    Best sparkling wine for prosecco lovers

    We’ll be honest, prosecco doesn’t usually do it for us. But this one really does. While it may cost you more than you’re used to with this wine style, it more than makes up for it in taste.

  • Louis Roederer cristal 2015
    2015 champagne Louis Roederer, cristal, brut
    Best sparkling wine for a true champagne icon

    Undeniably one of the best bubbles in the world, cristal offers opulence, wonder and so much taste, you wish the bottle would never end. White peach and plum meet hazelnut and toasted almond. The taste is textured, complex and vibrant all in one. One second, you’re experiencing buttery pastry and the next a candied citrus. In sum, “Wow”.

    Taittinger prestige brut rosé NV
    Taittinger prestige brut rosé champagne
    Best sparkling wine for Christmas parties

    Here we have one of the few remaining champagne houses that is still owned and run by the name on the bottle. After falling in love with the region while he was stationed there during World War 1, Pierre Taittinger returned in 1931, purchased land and that was it. Almost a century later, here we are.

  • Pommery royal brut
    Pommery royal brut
    Best sparkling wine for champagne quality and value

    Pommery has been producing champagnes for almost two centuries after planting its roots in 1836. It was in 1858 when things got really interesting. After the death of her husband, Madame Pommery took the reins and throughout the course of her life built a collection of some of the finest vineyards in Champagne.

    Ridgeview Fitzrovia NV
    Ridgeview Fitzrovia rosé, Sussex
    Best sparkling wine for a Christmas brunch

    Ridgeview has been producing world-class wine since 1995 and has built a solid reputation for itself within the English wine scene. Its rosé is a particular triumph, produced from chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier, and it’s a thirst-quenching dream.

  • Mirabeau la folie
    Mirabeau la folie rosé
    Best sparkling wine for rosé lovers

    Imagine if a great-quality prosecco and Provencal rosé had a secret love child. Well, that’s what this is. Made using the charmat method (how you create prosecco), la folie is super fragrant and undeniably charming.

    Bruno Paillard blanc de noir grand cru
    Bruno Paillard blanc de noir grand cru
    Best sparkling wine for red wine lovers

    It’s not that often you find a champagne crafted from entirely pinot noir, and this new release is a beautiful example of when it really works. The grapes are sourced from four grand cru areas before spending three years on lees to create a super complex tasting experience.

  • Armand de Brignac gold brut
    Armand de Brignac ace of spades champagne brut gold
    Best sparkling wine for art and music lovers

    This fizz is more than just a pretty face. Armand de Brignac hails from 13 generations of the Cattier family, who have owned vines in the region since 1625. While it may look extravagant on the outside, make no mistake, the liquid within is just as stunning. This marriage of three vintages is blended with matured wines that have been aged in oak barrels to offer even more flavour.

With less than 10 weeks to go until Christmas, the merry season will soon be upon us. Cue the joyful cheer, finding any excuse to sneak in a tipple or two, and, of course, stocking up on the nation’s favourite festive drink: bubbly.

From dinner parties and date nights to office gatherings and family reunions, we’ve checked out more than 50 bottles of fizz, to help you track down the very best as you dial up that Christmas cheer, or just toast to the end of another year.

Whether it’s prosecco, champagne, English sparkles or crémant that calls to you, this guide lists the top 14 bottles we’ve discovered, having popped the cork on, well, a lot. Think budget bottles to blow-out and everything in-between.

If you’re seeking a special gift, are preparing for an eagerly awaited celebration or just fancy a little treat to spoil yours truly, look no further.

How we tested

Each bottle was chilled in the fridge to between 6C and 9C. Once opened, we allowed the sparkling wine to sit in the glass for 10 minutes to open up and warm slightly to the ideal drinking temperature of 8-13C before tasting.

Some of the sparklers we popped the cork on

(Aidy Smith)

The best sparkling wines for Christmas 2023 are:

  • Best sparkling wine for Christmas overall – Champagne Telmont champagne brut reserve: £47.50, Amathusdrinks.com
  • Best budget sparkling wine for Christmas – Asda extra special Crémant d’Alsace brut: £11, Asda.com
  • Best sparkling wine for prosecco lovers – Della Vite Valdobbiadene prosecco superiore DOCG: £25, Harveynichols.com
  • Best sparkling wine for rosé lovers – Mirabeau la folie rosé: £15.99, Waitrosecellar.com

Champagne Telmont champagne brut reserve

  • Best: Sparkling wine for Christmas overall
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12%
  • Tasting notes: Toffee apple, toasted almonds, pear tart and crumble, fresh custard and lemon meringue

This absolute dream of a champagne has taken the world by storm ever since Ludovic du Plessis took the reins in 2020. Produced from a blend of seven vintages, this liquid gold is so full of flavour, it’s easy to see why it has captured the heart of champagne lovers.

Interestingly, there’s more pinot meunier (53 per cent) than chardonnay (31 per cent) and pinot noir (16 per cent), which is something you don’t see a lot of. A stunning nose of toffee apple, toasted almonds and pear tart meets flavours of pear crumble, fresh custard and lemon meringue.

Ludovic’s vision backed by a house with over 111 years of history and some sensational reserve champagnes makes it one of the best bottles for your money. Our advice is get it now before more people find out.

Continue reading...

Asda extra special Crémant d’Alsace brut

  • Best: Budget sparkling wine for Christmas
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12%
  • Tasting notes: Apples, creamy peach, raspberries and gooseberries

For just over a tenner, it doesn’t get much better than this. Created in exactly the same way as champagne but with different grape varieties, Crémant is the perfect option if you want to save the pennies without compromising on taste. 

Expect fresh apples, creamy peach, ripe raspberries and sharp gooseberries.

Continue reading...

Chapel Down English rose NV

  • Best: English sparkling wine for Christmas
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12%
  • Tasting notes: Raspberries, strawberry, redcurrants and lemon rind shortbread

Isn’t it great when quantity doesn’t affect quality? That’s the case for England’s largest wine producer. Perfecting its craft since 2001, Chapel Down has become known worldwide for putting our home-grown fizz on the map.

While its brut is spectacular, today we’re paying a nod to the pink stuff. Two and a half years ageing has allowed this to become one of the most expressive rosés on offer, bursting with fresh raspberries, wild strawberry, redcurrants and an indulgent lemon rind shortbread.

Continue reading...

Pol Roger Winston Churchill 2015

  • Best: Sparkling wine for dinner table conversation
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12.5%
  • Tasting notes: Fresh bread, hazelnuts, lemon meringue and pear brioche, peach and apricot, lemon tart

If it’s good enough for Churchill, it’s good enough for us. After meeting Odette Pol Roger at a luncheon in Paris hosted by the British Ambassador, the two struck up an immediate friendship. Every year for his birthday, Odette would send Churchill a case of vintage bubbles. After his death, the champagne house vouched to create a bottle in his tribute, a ritual that has continued to this very day.

Created only during exceptional years, the 2015 vintage offers fresh bread, hazelnuts, lemon meringue and pear brioche on the nose, with velvety peach and apricot, zesty lemon tart and a hint of minerality on the palate.

Continue reading...

J Vineyards California cuvée wine

  • Best: Sparkling wine for something outside of the box
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12.5%
  • Tasting notes: Almonds and gingersnaps meet strawberry, cherry and raspberry

The USA may not be your first thought when it comes to sparkles, but this Californian wonder is definitely giving champagne a run for its money.

The sunshine state is home to some of the best pinot noir and chardonnay on the planet, so if you throw a little pinot meunier into the mix as well, you’re destined for one tasty sipper. Almonds and gingersnaps meet strawberry, cherry and raspberry. Smooth yet refreshing!

Continue reading...

Della Vite Valdobbiadene prosecco superiore DOCG

  • Best: Sparkling wine for prosecco lovers
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 11.5%
  • Tasting notes: Pineapple, toasted almonds, vanilla cream, granny smith apple, honey and citrus cookie

We’ll be honest, prosecco doesn’t usually do it for us. But this one really does. While it may cost you more than you’re used to with this wine style, it more than makes up for it in taste.

Prosecco can often be quite one dimensional and lack flavour (hence the cheap prices), but Della Vite is the polar opposite. Pineapple, toasted almonds and vanilla cream jump out of the glass with a vibrant granny smith apple, honey and citrus cookie with each sip.

Continue reading...

2015 champagne Louis Roederer, cristal, brut

  • Best: Sparkling wine for a true champagne icon
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12.5%
  • Tasting notes: White peach, plum, hazelnut, toasted almond

Undeniably one of the best bubbles in the world, cristal offers opulence, wonder and so much taste, you wish the bottle would never end. White peach and plum meet hazelnut and toasted almond. The taste is textured, complex and vibrant all in one. One second, you’re experiencing buttery pastry and the next a candied citrus. In sum, “Wow”.

We once told the Chief Winemaker of this iconic house that his champagne goes really well with KFC. We don’t think he’ll forget that moment. We know it’s true, though.

Continue reading...

Taittinger prestige brut rosé champagne

  • Best: Sparkling wine for Christmas parties
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12.5%
  • Tasting notes: Raspberry, cherry, blackcurrant and red fruits

Here we have one of the few remaining champagne houses that is still owned and run by the name on the bottle. After falling in love with the region while he was stationed there during World War 1, Pierre Taittinger returned in 1931, purchased land and that was it. Almost a century later, here we are.

One of the darkest rosé expressions available due to the 15 per cent still pinot noir used within the blend, this beauty showcases wild raspberry, cherry, blackcurrant and crisp red fruits. Perfect for all occasions.

Continue reading...

Pommery royal brut

  • Best: Sparkling wine for champagne quality and value
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12.5%
  • Tasting notes: Buttered French toast, lemon and honey biscuits, fresh apples, fresh citrus.

Pommery has been producing champagnes for almost two centuries after planting its roots in 1836. It was in 1858 when things got really interesting. After the death of her husband, Madame Pommery took the reins and throughout the course of her life built a collection of some of the finest vineyards in Champagne.

To this day each bottle of royal brut is aged 30m underground for a minimum of three years to maximise taste. Think buttered French toast with lemon and honey biscuits, fresh apples and fresh citrus.

Continue reading...

Ridgeview Fitzrovia rosé, Sussex

  • Best: Sparkling wine for a Christmas brunch
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12%
  • Tasting notes: strawberry, redcurrant and red cherries with citrus sherbet, agave treacle and a creamy zingy finish.

Ridgeview has been producing world-class wine since 1995 and has built a solid reputation for itself within the English wine scene. Its rosé is a particular triumph, produced from chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier, and it’s a thirst-quenching dream.

Think strawberry, redcurrant and red cherries with citrus sherbet, agave treacle and a creamy zingy finish. It works perfectly with food and is an absolute go-to for brunches.

Continue reading...

Mirabeau la folie rosé

  • Best: Sparkling wine for rosé lovers
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 11.5%
  • Tasting notes: Peach, apricot, pineapple, lemon and orange

Imagine if a great-quality prosecco and Provencal rosé had a secret love child. Well, that’s what this is. Made using the charmat method (how you create prosecco), la folie is super fragrant and undeniably charming.

With négrette, colombard, syrah and grenache, you can expect peach, apricot and pineapple with a zesty burst of lemon and orange. Honestly, it’s the perfect crowd pleaser and the bottle is adorable.

Continue reading...

Bruno Paillard blanc de noir grand cru

  • Best: Sparkling wine for red wine lovers
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12%
  • Tasting notes: Rose petals, pink grapefruit, spicy black pepper, black cherry, kumquat and peach

It’s not that often you find a champagne crafted from entirely pinot noir, and this new release is a beautiful example of when it really works. The grapes are sourced from four grand cru areas before spending three years on lees to create a super complex tasting experience.

Bright golden copper in colour you can expect rose petals, pink grapefruit and spicy black pepper on the nose, with a silky black cherry, kumquat and peach slice upon tasting. This is the ideal sparkling wine for those who love a big, juicy red.

Continue reading...

Armand de Brignac ace of spades champagne brut gold

  • Best: Sparkling wine for art and music lovers
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12.5%
  • Tasting notes: Peach brioche, apple Danish pastry, violets, zesty citrus, almonds and honeyed pineapple

This fizz is more than just a pretty face. Armand de Brignac hails from 13 generations of the Cattier family, who have owned vines in the region since 1625. While it may look extravagant on the outside, make no mistake, the liquid within is just as stunning. This marriage of three vintages is blended with matured wines that have been aged in oak barrels to offer even more flavour.

Indulgently creamy and with layers of texture, you can expect peach brioche, apple Danish pastry and violets, with zesty citrus, almonds and honeyed pineapple.

Continue reading...

Rare brut millésime 2013

  • Best: Sparkling wine for elegant sipping
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12.5%
  • Tasting notes: Marzipan, smoky toffee Danish pastry and a creamy lemon zest

This, the finest cuvée of the Piper-Heidsieck house, is rather rare indeed. Vintages are only produced during exceptional years, and since 1976 there have only been 12 released.

This chardonnay-dominant blend offers rich, white flower notes with black tea, kiwi and a kiss of honey and vanilla spice. Take a sip and unearth marzipan, smoky toffee Danish pastry and a creamy lemon zest.

Being aged on the lees for a minimum of eight years gives this expression a tremendous texture, depth and richness that is so hard to replicate. 

Continue reading...

The verdict: Sparkling wines for Christmas

It was a tough call this year, as there are so many incredible bubbles at our fingertips. All in all, being such a steal of a price considering its remarkable quality, immense character and flavour, Champagne Telmont reserve brut takes the top spot. Its English cousin Chapel Down brut rose NV gets this year’s top English sparkling wine – showcasing homegrown winemaking at its finest. If you haven’t yet tried our English bubbles, this is the one to go for.

For those after something special who have a bit more to spend, cristal 2015, Pol Roger Winston Churchill 2015 and Armand de Brignac gold brut are well worth getting your hands on. Not forgetting it’s been a tough year for many, if you want to drink well without spending a lot, the Asda extra special crémant d’Alsace brut, Mirabeau la folie rose and J Vineyards sparkling cuvée 2020 are absolute must-buys.

We hope this guide helps you navigate your festive fizz, the only thing you need to do now is pop the cork!

The best non-alcoholic red, white and rosé wines for a hangover-free Boxing Day

