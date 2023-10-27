14 best sparkling wines to celebrate with this Christmas (and beyond)

This absolute dream of a champagne has taken the world by storm ever since Ludovic du Plessis took the reins in 2020. Produced from a blend of seven vintages, this liquid gold is so full of flavour, it’s easy to see why it has captured the heart of champagne lovers.
With less than 10 weeks to go until Christmas, the merry season will soon be upon us. Cue the joyful cheer, finding any excuse to sneak in a tipple or two, and, of course, stocking up on the nation’s favourite festive drink: bubbly.
From dinner parties and date nights to office gatherings and family reunions, we’ve checked out more than 50 bottles of fizz, to help you track down the very best as you dial up that Christmas cheer, or just toast to the end of another year.
Whether it’s prosecco, champagne, English sparkles or crémant that calls to you, this guide lists the top 14 bottles we’ve discovered, having popped the cork on, well, a lot. Think budget bottles to blow-out and everything in-between.
If you’re seeking a special gift, are preparing for an eagerly awaited celebration or just fancy a little treat to spoil yours truly, look no further.
How we tested
Each bottle was chilled in the fridge to between 6C and 9C. Once opened, we allowed the sparkling wine to sit in the glass for 10 minutes to open up and warm slightly to the ideal drinking temperature of 8-13C before tasting.
The best sparkling wines for Christmas 2023 are:
- Best sparkling wine for Christmas overall – Champagne Telmont champagne brut reserve: £47.50, Amathusdrinks.com
- Best budget sparkling wine for Christmas – Asda extra special Crémant d’Alsace brut: £11, Asda.com
- Best sparkling wine for prosecco lovers – Della Vite Valdobbiadene prosecco superiore DOCG: £25, Harveynichols.com
- Best sparkling wine for rosé lovers – Mirabeau la folie rosé: £15.99, Waitrosecellar.com