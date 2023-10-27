14 best sparkling wines to celebrate with this Christmas (and beyond)

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With less than 10 weeks to go until Christmas, the merry season will soon be upon us. Cue the joyful cheer, finding any excuse to sneak in a tipple or two, and, of course, stocking up on the nation’s favourite festive drink: bubbly.

From dinner parties and date nights to office gatherings and family reunions, we’ve checked out more than 50 bottles of fizz, to help you track down the very best as you dial up that Christmas cheer, or just toast to the end of another year.

Whether it’s prosecco, champagne, English sparkles or crémant that calls to you, this guide lists the top 14 bottles we’ve discovered, having popped the cork on, well, a lot. Think budget bottles to blow-out and everything in-between.

If you’re seeking a special gift, are preparing for an eagerly awaited celebration or just fancy a little treat to spoil yours truly, look no further.

How we tested

Each bottle was chilled in the fridge to between 6C and 9C. Once opened, we allowed the sparkling wine to sit in the glass for 10 minutes to open up and warm slightly to the ideal drinking temperature of 8-13C before tasting.

Some of the sparklers we popped the cork on (Aidy Smith)

The best sparkling wines for Christmas 2023 are: