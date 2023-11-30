Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As we approach Christmas and new year, what better way to add a bit of sparkle to your celebrations than with a carefully curated selection from online fine wine retailer Perfect Cellar, The Independent’s trusted wine partner?

With the code INDYSPARKLING25, Independent readers can get 25 per cent off all sparkling wines on the Perfect Cellar website, just in time to stock up for the festive period.

We uncorked and sipped our way through seven remarkable bottles recommended by the Perfect Cellar experts, each with its own unique personality and charm.

Kicking off the lineup is the Roebuck Classic Cuvee 2017, a testament to the burgeoning excellence of English sparkling wine. For those who crave complexity, the Cap Classique Pieter Ferreira Rosé 2015 is a South African gem.

If you’re seeking value without compromising quality, the Corte Dei Rovi Prosecco from Villa Degli Olmi is a versatile all-rounder. Meanwhile, Laurent Perrier’s Cuvee Rosé Champagne is an iconic choice for special occasions.

For a French twist, indulge in the Cremant de Loire from Domaine de Bois Moze, a creamy and elegant alternative to traditional Champagne. The Michel Genet Grand Cru offers an edgier Blanc de Blancs experience, perfect for those who crave complexity at an affordable price.

Rounding off our sparkling journey is the Fontanafredda Moncucco Moscato D’Asti, a sweet Italian delight that’s a refreshing conclusion to any celebration.

Whether you’re toasting the season, pairing with a festive feast, or indulging in a sweet treat, there’s a sparkling companion for every occasion in this effervescent lineup.

So, pop the cork and let the festivities begin!

This Classic Cuvee proves English sparkling wine is on the up (Perfect Cellar)

Size: 75cl

ABV: 12%

Country of origin: England

Awards: 91 Points/Silver Medal – DWWA

An early budburst and dry, sunny weather in 2017 provided excellent growing conditions in the UK and this Classic Cuvee from Roebuck, a producer in the heart of the Sussex countryside, proves it. With the same grape mix as the classic Champagnes, this mighty English sparkling is every bit as good. On the nose, there’s lots of brioche and other toasty aromas, with baked pear and citrus on the palate, while the bubbles aren’t too abrasive, leading to a well-balanced finish. This is not only a sparkling wine that’s great to drink now, but one that will undoubtedly improve with age – providing you can resist it. Roebuck was founded by two friends who wanted to craft exceptional sparkling wines that can be enjoyed all over the world. If this one’s anything to go by, they’re one to watch.

Four years on lees hasn’t stopped this rosé from feeling fresh and lively (Perfect Cellar)

Size: 75cl

ABV: 12.5%

Country of origin: South Africa

Awards: 95 Points – Falstaff

Despite spending four years on lees, longer than the prescribed three for vintage champagnes, this South African rosé from “Master of Bubbles” Pieter Ferreira still feels both fresh and lively and rich and complex. The brioche and honey notes were far more intense for me than the citrus, though it’s fairly acidic with a long finish. This has enough legs to stand on its own as an aperitif, or the creamy-citrus combo would go excellently with seafood. As one of the world’s leading producers of Cap Classique, what the champagne method is known as in South Africa, Ferreira’s wines are guaranteed hits, and this bottle is a masterclass in how to make a serious vintage bubbly easily approachable.

A jack of all trades and a master of all of them (Perfect Cellar)

Size: 75cl

ABV: 11%

Country of origin: Italy

Awards: Silver Medal – Mundus Vini

That the Corte dei Rovi Prosecco from Villa Degli Olmi can hold its own among sparklings three times the price should tell you everything you need to know about it. It’s a jack of all trades but that’s not to say it isn’t a master of all of them. This is a wine that is as delightful on its own as it is with seafood, vegetables or cured meats. It’s a little cider-like on the nose, but don’t let that put you off. It’s packed with pear, apple, citrus and green apple, with undertones of honey, yeast and minerality. A great all-rounder that’s also great value for money. And why wouldn’t it be? Villa Degli Olmi, a fourth-generation family-run winery, has consistently excelled at producing an impressive range of affordable, high-quality wines since it started getting gold medals in the Twenties.

The most iconic rosé champagne of them all (Perfect Cellar)

Size: 75cl

ABV: 12%

Country of origin: France

Awards: 95 Points – DWWA

I am loathe to call something iconic but this might be the most iconic rosé champagne of all. Thanks to Laurent-Perrier’s mastery of maceration, they’re able to obtain the richest and most subtle expression of Pinot Noir. That results in a refreshing and balanced rosé where red fruits on the nose meet maraschino cherries on the palate, with strawberry, some citrus tones and the tell-tale signs of a great mousse: freshly toasted bread. This is something to savour with pork, rich fish, seafood or mild, soft cheeses – which makes it the perfect toast for the festive season, or looking ahead, Valentine’s Day. It doesn’t come cheap but it’s not a case of just paying for the name on the bottle. You are quite literally putting your money where your mouth is.

Cremant is creamier than Champagne, softer than Rosé, and cheaper than both (Perfect Cellar)

Size: 75cl

ABV: 12.5%

Country of origin: France

Awards: 91 Points – James Melendez

I’m a big sucker for Cremant. Creamier than Champagne and softer than Prosecco, and cheaper than both, I often think it’s the best sparkling wine for people who don’t like sparkling, yet you’ll struggle to find it on supermarket shelves. This one from the Loire, in my mind (or mouth, rather), is the perfect aperitif. It delivers a full spectrum of citrus aromas and stone fruits (lime, apricot, lemongrass, peach), crisp acidity, light brioche and small, delicate bubbles. It’s giving poise, finesse, elegance. I want to drink this on Christmas morning with smoked salmon and caviar. The producer, Domaine de Bois Mozes, is a somewhat interesting one with a unique terroir, placing nature at the heart of their work. This bottle is an excellent introduction to one of France’s most underrated wines.

This Blanc de Blancs from Chouilly is surprisingly edgy (Perfect Cellar)

Size: 75cl

ABV: 12.5%

Country of origin: France

Awards: 91 Points – Cellar Tracker

Surprisingly edgy for Blanc de Blancs from Chouilly, this Grand Gru Champagne from Michel Genet adds a kick to the palate of extra crispiness and acidity compared to other sparklings at this level. I found this to be quite complex, with more on the nose than the palate. There’s lots of ripe green apple and white peach, a bit of grapefruit in the aftertaste, and more biscuit than brioche. This is perfect for drinking now as an aperitif, or savouring over the next five years. It’s a well-balanced Champagne from producers that prefer to call themselves “manufacteurs”. Antoine, Vincent and Agnes Genet take the most natural approach to their wines as possible, and are highly selective. At under £50, you can’t go wrong.

One of the most dangerously easy to drink sweet sparklings we’ve tried (Perfect Cellar)

Size: 375ml

ABV: 5.5%

Country of origin: Italy

Prosecco isn’t the only great sparkling wine to come out of Italy. Like its still white relative Moscato, Moscato D’Asti is sweet and dry with a light, fizzy quality that’s not unlike Champagne. Known for its naturally sweet profile, there’s a lot of honey on the palate, as well as notes of pear, apple and a hint of orange. Slightly heavier in body than other Moscatos, this would pair exceptionally well with a fruity dessert or, when in Italy, tiramisu. It’s probably one of the most refreshing sweet wines I’ve had, and also one of the most dangerously easy to drink. Fontanafredda, a renowned Italian winery in the heart of Piedmont’s Langhe region, dates back to 1858 and is also known for its Barolo and Barbaresco.

Visit perfectcellar.com to embark on a journey of discovery, where innovation meets tradition, and every sip tells a unique story.

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this independent.co.uk article