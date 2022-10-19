Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christmas crackers must be the ultimate table decoration, right? It would seem no festive tablescape is complete without them. Right now, we have more choice than ever before when it comes to choosing crackers that friends and family will enjoy.

Yet, as with so much of our shopping habits today, it’s important to keep in mind the sustainability of your purchase. Christmas crackers have long been associated with creating unnecessary waste, thanks to years of throwaway trinkets, sub-par jokes and plastic packaging that so often ends up in landfill.

Thankfully, times have moved on and Christmas crackers are now as varied and exciting as advent calendars, featuring everything from sweet treats and beauty gifts to tasty tipples and more unusual gifts. Many brands have also focused on reducing their plastic use, using only recycled card and other recyclable or compostable materials.

You’ll find most of the designs on our list come in boxes of six, so, before making your purchase, it’s worth keeping in mind how many people you plan to have around the dinner table.

You should also take into consideration the look and feel of the rest of your décor, and which designs will best fit your festive theme.

How we tested

We selected our favourite designs from a whole range of brands, covering a wide variety of price points. So, whether you want a luxury showstopper of a cracker or something a little more affordable, there’s an option on this list for you.

We looked closely at everything from the packaging and the price to the “snap” and the sustainability of the design and materials, as well as the contents, to ensure there weren’t any disappointing surprises. Only the best designs made it onto the list – all so you can have a cracker of a Christmas (pun fully intended).

The best Christmas crackers for 2022 are: