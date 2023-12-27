The best air fryer deals to expect in the January sales

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After all the merriment that comes with Christmas, followed by jubilant New Year’s Eve celebrations, January can feel like a bit of a drag. But it’s not all doom and gloom, we promise. As soon as we welcome 2024, the January sales will begin and the best air fryer deals will drop.

During the January sales, some of the biggest and best buys are cheaper than ever. Whether you’re looking to bag yourself a bargain on new tech, invest in a comfy new mattress or shop savvy for a PS5, the New Year sales offer the ideal time to buy. It’s also one of the best opportunities to snap up the must-have kitchen gadget of the moment: an air fryer. If you’ve thought about buying one for a while but are yet to take the leap, now is your chance to snap up a saving on a top-rated model.

In light of the rising cost of living, energy efficiency has become a top priority for many, and air fryers are not only cheaper to run than a conventional oven, but they can also help you rustle up healthier meals in half the time. Some market-leading models can cost hundreds of pounds, though, so if you’re on the hunt for a more affordable air fryer, you’ve come to the right place.

Keep reading for everything we know about the air fryer deals to expect in the January sales, as well as the lowdown on when the offers begin and a few early reductions to shop right now.

Read more: What to expect from Argos’s January sale

When will the best air fryer deals begin in the January sales 2024?

The official January sales begin on New Year’s Day but you can snap up some savings beforehand. Many brands and retailers start dropping the prices of products on 26 December, as part of their Boxing Day sales, which continue right through to the end of January, just with a change of name.

When will the best air fryer deals end?

Most January sales last the entire month, which means your final chance to snap up stellar savings is on Wednesday 31 January.

The best air fryer deals to expect in the January sales

It’s hard to predict exactly what offers will be up for grabs in the 2024 January sales but we can get a good idea by taking a look back at last year’s discounts. In the 2023 January sales, you could bag Tefal’s actifry genius XL two-in-one air fryer (£144.99, Amazon.co.uk) with a whopping 30 per cent discount at Amazon, while Ninja’s Foodi Max six-in-one health grill and air fryer (£269.99, Currys.co.uk) was reduced to less than £200 at Currys.

(Tefal)

We expect many of the same big names to cut the prices of air fryers for 2024, with brands such as Ninja, Tefal, Tower and Philips among those set to take part.

What are the best air fryer deals right now?

If you can’t wait until the new year, don’t worry – we’ve rounded up the best air fryer deals available now.

Proscenic T31 air fryer oven: Was £179, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named best tech-heavy model in our round-up of top air fryers, the T31 can be controlled by an app, making it ideal for anyone with a smart-home setup. Our tester said you can “heat it up before you’re home, scroll through more than 100 recipes, and time your tea perfectly for when you step through the door”. Now, with a 28 per cent discount, what’s not to love?

Buy now

Russell Hobbs satisfry air fryer, 5l: Was £70, now £49, Dunelm.com

(Russell Hobbs)

Included in our round-up of the best air fryers, this model scored four out of five stars, and you can now score a 30 per cent saving on the price. “Not only is it chic and sleek in appearance, this compact kitchen accessory also impressed us when cooking,” our tester said. With a 5l capacity, seven cooking functions, a 60-minute timer, auto shut off, and dishwasher-safe parts, this handy appliance is a breeze to use.

Buy now

Ninja air fryer max AF160UK: Was £169.99, now £129.99, Currys.co.uk

(Ninja)

Save an impressive £40 on this air fryer, which will help you rustle up tasty and healthy meals. Its 5.2l capacity can fit a 2kg chicken, while the six cooking functions mean you can use the device to cook a variety of foods (even frozen delicacies). It’s said to have meals ready up to 50 per cent faster than fan ovens, the device should save you time and lower your energy bills.

Buy now

Tower T17021 family-size air fryer with rapid air circulation: Was £69.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tower)

Discounted by 47 per cent, Tower’s family-size air fryer boasts rapid air circulation and a 4.3l capacity. A great option for larger households or those who like to host, the appliance cooks up to 30 per cent faster than a conventional oven, using little to no oil, for healthier meals. From frying and roasting to grilling or baking, it rustles up everything from stuffed vegetables and muffins to pork chops and more.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For more deals across home appliances, try the links below:

Looking for more discounts? Head to our dedicated deals section