The best Boxing Day clothing deals to expect in the sales

Yes, Christmas may not have arrived yet but keen bargain hunters are likely to be turning their minds to sale season already – especially Boxing Day clothing, shoe and jewellery savings.

While, in years gone by, it used to be common to see queues outside Next, Debenhams and John Lewis on 26 December, now, thanks to the rise in online ordering, you can bag a bargain from the comfort of your own couch.

Plus, shopping the sales won’t take you away from any other Christmas fun, no matter if you’re carving more turkey or sitting down for a Christmas movie marathon, for which we have lots of suggestions.

Just like any other annual sale (such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day) plenty of brands take part in the Boxing Day bargains, dropping the prices on everything from tech and mattresses to home appliances and power tools.

So, if you’re looking to pick up a few extra products or even a couple of “it’s in the post” presents, you’re sure to find savings across key brands such as Zara, Selfridges, Net-A-Porter and many more. Just keep scrolling to see what we know so far.

Read more: When do the Boxing Day sales start in 2023?

When will the Boxing Day clothing deals begin in 2023?

Boxing Day sales kick off on 26 December, with most brands sticking rigidly to this date so as to not disrupt any Christmas gift shopping. Of course, this is quite different from Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which often see discounts drop weeks in advance of the official kick-off dates.

When will the best clothing deals in the Boxing Day sales end?

Despite being called the Boxing Day sales, most brands extend discounts well into January, simply marketing the deals under a new name: the January sales. So, you can keep the Christmas festivities going for longer without worry of missing out, if you’d prefer.

What were the best clothing deals in the Boxing Day sales in 2022?

Last year, we were treated to a huge range of fashion discounts, including a pair of Orelia huggie hoops dropping from £25 to just £7.50. Reformation reduced its striking white top from £175 to £52.50, and it’s already on sale for £100 right now. Plus, Superdry surprised us with a 50 per cent saving on this men’s puffer coat.

What clothing deals can we expect in the Boxing Day sale this year?

While we can’t confirm just yet what deals will be dropping on 26 December, we are expecting to see big things from Orelia, Reformation and Superdry again this year, along with Selfridges, Net-A-Porter, Zara, H&M and Next. Be sure to check back here on Boxing Day, as we’ll be on hand to bring you the latest bargains as they drop.

What are the best clothing deals right now?

Although most brands are waiting until Boxing Day to drop their discounts, there are a handful of key sale fashion finds available right now.

Jigsaw satin drape fluted sleeve top: Was £145, now £87, Jigsaw-online.com

(Jigsaw)

If you’re still wondering what to wear on Christmas Day, this green fluted sleeve top could be a great find. Not only is it now 40 per cheaper, all sizes are still available and it will work wonderfully with a skirt, jeans or even leggings.

Buy now

Polo Ralph Lauren estate-rib quarter-zip pullover: Was £169, now £101, Ralphlauren.co.uk

(Ralph Lauren)

Continuing the green theme, this men’s jumper has just been reduced by £68. Crafted from cotton and featuring the luxury brand’s logo, we think it will make a perfect Christmas gift if you aren’t tempted to treat yourself.

Buy now

Ganni logo-intarsia wool-blend vest: Was £185, now £130, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

The Coggles sale is particularly impressive for luxury fashion fans and this yellow knitted vest is quite high up on our wishlists. It’s bright, bold and, with a 29 per cent saving, is certainly grabbing our attention.

Buy now

Percival Harlequin zip pullover: Was £129, now £52, Percivalco.com

(Percival)

This bright blue Percival knit has a saving of more than 50 per cent. Perfect for those who like to be loud with their fashion finds, it’s an eye-catching design. Plus, crafted from cotton, we’re expecting to be impressed with the quality, too.

Buy now

