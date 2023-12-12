Best Boxing Day sales power tool savings to expect and early deals

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With December in full swing, Christmas is inching closer and that means the Boxing Day sales will arrive soon, too. This part of the festive season offers the perfect opportunity to save money on practical picks and treat buys with your Christmas cash. You may be looking for a new dehumidifier, mattress, beauty product or maybe you’re in the market for shopping some Boxing Day sale power tool deals.

Power tools are a year-round staple for DIY tasks and they include cordless drills, leaf blowers, pressure washers, and strimmers. Should you need to do some jobs around the house or in the garden, or fancy filling up your tool kit for less, the Boxing Day sales are the time to shop.

All the big-name retailers will be serving up discounts, from Argos and Amazon to Currys, John Lewis and more.

Here’s everything we know about when the Boxing Day sales power tool deals will start, the best discounts to expect and a few early reductions we’ve spotted to shop now.

When do the Boxing Day sales power tool deals start 2023?

As the name suggests, the Boxing Day sales traditionally start on 26 December. However, these seasonal discounts seem to appear earlier and earlier each year. There have been savings to shop at retailers including Amazon and Argos from the beginning of December onwards, and while more deals will drop from Boxing Day, it’s worth taking an early look too.

What power tool Boxing Day deals can we expect in 2023?

It’s handy to look at past sale events to get a steer for what we can expect. Judging by last year’s Boxing Day deals and the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we’re hoping to see savings from popular power tool brands including Bosch, Flymo, Karcher and Milwaukee.

In the Boxing Day sales for 2022, you could bag a DeWalt DCD709D2T-GB 18V XR brushless compact combi drill (£109.98, Toolstation.com) with nearly £100 off. Meanwhile, during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, you could save £235 on a Flymo easilife go 500 robotic lawnmower (£695, Argos.co.uk).

Best early Boxing Day power tool deals

If you can’t wait until 26 December, there are a few power tool deals to shop now.

Bosch home and garden cordless combi drill: Was £106, now £77.90, Amazon.co.uk

This cordless combi drill set comes complete with a carry case, 20 torque settings and two 18V batteries. It can be used on an array of materials and surfaces, including wood and metal, and there are screwdriver, drilling and impact drilling functions. You can now make light work of home and garden chores for less with this 27 per cent saving.

DeWalt 18V XR brushless cordless impact driver body only: Was £99.98, now £59.98, Toolstation.com

There’s a decent £40 off this cordless impact driver body at ToolStation right now, taking its price down to under £60. The 18V driver is 131mm long, and comes complete with an LED halo light for precision work. The cordless, lightweight appliance doesn’t come with a case, battery or charger, but with this price saving there should be some shopping budget left.

