Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The best part about the festive season isn’t just the mountain of gifts, the way-too-competitive board games, or even the return of the Doctor Who Christmas special. It’s today, Boxing Day. The leftovers and panettone are just waiting to be eaten and you can browse the best Boxing Day sales.

While Black Friday can be a great way to get all your Christmas presents at a discount, the Boxing Day sales frequently offer even bigger savings, with retailers looking to clear out both older and newer stock. Whether you’re in search of the latest gadget, hoping to score a saving on last season’s fashion, or want to snap up an air fryer, now is a great time to shop.

Now that the Boxing Day sales are in full swing, this is your cheat sheet to the crème de la crème of deals during the shopping event. So grab a mince pie and enjoy the sales shopping!

Follow live: The best Boxing Day deals as they drop

Best Boxing Day deals to shop now

Amazon Echo Pop: Was £44.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save over 50 per cent off the Amazon Echo pop right now, taking its price down to less than £20. This Bluetooth smart speaker complete with Alexa can be used to stream music, set timers, ask random questions and much more. In our review of the Amazon Echo Pop, our writer said: “The Echo pop is a fun, pretty cute-looking Alexa device with a slanting fabric speaker front and a plastic rear.” Plus, the sound quality is “decent for such a small device.”

Buy now

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £359, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s most powerful machine. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second. If you’ve been waiting years for the Xbox series X to come down in price, your time has come. With this Amazon deal, you can save 30 per cent on the next-generation console, seeing it reduced by £130 to just £349.99.

Buy now

Dyson airwrap multi-styler and dryer with presentation case and comb: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Typically, offers on the Dyson’s nearly £500 airwrap remain few and far between, so this latest saving is one to shout about. In fact, it’s been reduced down to its Black Friday price with a whopping £80 discount, thanks to Boots. The famous tool has been heralded countless times, with our reviewer noting it can “simultaneously dry and style hair”, and praising its ability to “create the perfect curl”.

Buy now

Apple iPad, 2021, 10.2in: Was £369, now £319, Very.co.uk

(Very)

The cheapest iPad you’ll find is the 10.2in model, which launched in 2021. The ninth-generation iPad is a fast and powerful tablet with a great screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. It works with the Apple pencil and the smart keyboard, too, unlocking extra functionality for anyone who wants to stay productive while on the move. It’s discounted by £50 in Very’s Boxing Day sales.

Buy now

The Oodie, navy: Was £89, now £49, Theoodie.co.uk

(Oodie )

The brand’s hoodies were highly rated in our review of the best blanket hoodies, where we found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees.” Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro mattress, double: Was £1,599, now £879.45, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

Naturally, Simba’s flagship hybrid pro mattress secured a spot in our guide to the best. “We were thoroughly impressed with this hybrid mattress. A layer of memory foam moulds to your body, gently cradling you, while a layer of springs gives more considered support, which saw us wake without any aches or pains,” our tester said. Now, you can save 45 per cent in the brand’s Boxing Day sale, ensuring you sleep easy in 2024.

Buy now

Our Place always pan 2.0: Was £130, now £89, Fromourplace.co.uk

(Our Place )

Our Place is offering stellar holiday savings. Its cult always pan 2.0 has been reduced by £45, meaning it’s at one of its lowest prices ever. In our review of the design, our tester said: “The always pan 2.0 is beautiful, and it’s made from post-consumer recycled aluminium, which is nothing but a great thing. There’s also a certain satisfaction from cooking on such an uncannily smooth surface, and it could be the more sensible choice if you’re cooking for one or two people.”

Buy now

Tefal easy fry precision two-in-one air fryer and grill: Was £139.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’ve been eyeing up an air fryer for a while but are yet to invest, now’s the time, as this model is currently reduced by 50 per cent. Tefal’s model boasts a 4.2l capacity, eight cooking programs and a grill function for all your culinary needs. Saving you both time and energy, you’ll be able to rustle up everything from crispy chips and juicy burgers to grilled halloumi and vegetables.

Buy now

Clinique best of Clinique beauty gift set: Was £210, now £75, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

Enjoy a mega saving of £135 on this Clinique gift set, thanks to John Lewis’s Boxing Day sale. The six full-size fan favourites span skincare and make-up, from the high impact mascara and moisture surge to the seven-day scrub cream and eye cream, all packed into an exclusive make-up bag.

Buy now

Ugg women’s essential mini boot: Was £160, now £127.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Aptly named, the essential mini boot is a wardrobe essential this season. With a saving of 20 per cent, the beige suede boot seems even sweeter and its Uggplush wool blend lining is sure to keep your feet nice and toasty. Right now, all sizes are available, although we imagine they will sell out quite quickly.

Buy now

Lumie vitamin L SAD lightbox: Was £99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lumie)

You can currently save almost 40 per cent on a SAD lamp from Lumie as we try and get used to the darker months. This Lumie model can be placed on a surface in either portrait or landscape orientation, so it’s ideal for compact spaces. We included this exact Lumie light box in our best SAD lamps round-up, with our tester noting: “It’s super easy to use – just plug in, switch on and go.”

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo pop coffee machine: Was £100, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

(Nespresso)

Receiving a glowing five-star review from our writer, this machine was praised as being “small but mighty” and it will slot seamlessly onto most people’s kitchen countertops. Describing the machine as “incredibly sleek and streamlined,” our tester couldn’t find any faults with the fuss-free appliance. There’s no better time to buy one, either, as Amazon has slashed its price by 41 per cent.

Buy now

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £499.99, now £379.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

Taking the top spot in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, you can make light work of your floors with this handy hoover. Our tester found that the appliance “makes an ideal vacuum for larger households, pet owners and anyone wanting to take all the effort out of vacuuming and make the process more enjoyable”. During testing, they found that suction power on carpet and hard floor to be a “dream”. There’s never been a better time to upgrade your vacuum.

Buy now

Ganni green logo wool vest: Was £195, now £97.50, Ganni.com

(Ganni )

Ganni’s knit vests are instantly recognisable. The hero style is finished in the Scandi label’s multicolour logo graphic and comes in myriad colourways (we love the Kalamata best). Crafted from warming recycled wool, it’s cut into a regular fit with a V-neckline and ribbed hems, for a more structured silhouette. Reduced by more than 40 per cent in Ganni’s winter sale, now’s the time to invest.

Buy now

Read more: Best Boxing Day sale clothing and jewellery deals

Myvitamins omega 3 essentials: Was £7.49, now £5.34, Myprotein.com

(MyProtein)

Wellness editor Madeleine Spencer wrote an entire piece on why she swears by omega 3 – and it’s made the whole team want to invest in these relatively affordable supplements. “It took about a fortnight to notice the difference,” she wrote, adding that her “skin wasn’t so volatile, getting spotty less frequently”, and when it did break out she “found the redness and swelling subsided more quickly”. The other benefits included her hair being shinier and her nails stronger. We’re sold.

Buy now

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £16.33, Amazon.co.uk

(Olaplex)

From dullness to dryness and split ends, it can feel like an endless struggle to take good care of your locks, but this cult treatment could be the answer to all your hair prayers. In our review of Olaplex’s no.3 hair perfector, our tester said it “worked wonders on their split ends and made their hair visibly shinier.” They added: “We found it to be a really effective at-home solution, so much so, we’d go as far as to say it produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments we’ve used in the past.” Now, you can save 42 per cent on a bottle.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can binge-watch all your favourite shows with Amazon’s bestselling Fire TV stick. Plus, Amazon has sliced the price of its streaming device by 33 per cent, so you can watch Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more for less (as long as you have a subscription to each service). It should also work to enhance your viewing and audio experience, with vibrant 4K Ultra HD, support for Dolby Vision, and more. There’s no better time to invest.

Buy now

Percival Harlequin zip pullover: Was £129, now £52, Percivalco.com

(Percival)

This bright blue Percival knit has a saving of more than 50 per cent. Perfect for those who like to be loud with their fashion finds, it’s an eye-catching design. Plus, crafted from cotton, we’re expecting to be impressed with the quality, too.

Buy now

When do Boxing Day sales start in 2023?

The Boxing Day sales take place on the same date every year – 26 December – so are officially underway. John Lewis kicked off its sales event on Christmas Eve, with a huge range of offers made available. Where mattress brands are concerned, the likes of Emma and Simba kicked off their sales a whole week early. It’s one of the best times of the year to shop.

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

Traditionally, Boxing Day sales lasted just one day, but the deals now run through to the end of January, meaning you don’t have to rush to pick up a bargain.

Are the Boxing Day sales better than the January sales?

There isn’t too much difference between the Boxing Day sales and the January sales – just a name change when 1 January rolls around. You’ll find the exact same savings between 26 December and 31 January, so don’t panic. There is one reason you might prefer to shop closer to Boxing Day than the end of January, however. If you’re searching for clothes, you might struggle to find a broader range of sizes as the post-Boxing Day sales roll on. The size of the discount is usually unaffected though, especially when it comes to tech, so don’t worry about rushing into a purchase.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts and offers, try the links below:

Looking for more discounts? Head to our dedicated deals section