Grime, gunk, algae, fungus, mould, mud, moss and mildew. Not members of an ageing punk band from the Seventies, but the kind of stuff that covers exterior surfaces after a hard winter of rain, damp and very little sun.

Obviously, to get rid, there’s only one machine for the job – the pressure washer. And now that spring is here, you’re probably waking up at the weekend to that familiar sound (the steady drone from the motor and fizz from the water jet) of an army of washers being put to work.

Importantly, how powerful the jet of water is (pressure) is measured in bar, while how much water exits the nozzle every minute (flow rate) is measured in litres per hour (l/h). Together they will give you a very accurate overview of how capable the machine is of coping with a range of weekend projects from cleaning garden furniture to freshening up an entire driveway.

Apart from overall performance, you need good build quality as washers can take quite a beating, as they’re constantly on the move over driveways, patios, decking and other hard surfaces. Also, because there’s always plenty of hose and cabling involved there needs to be a good management system in place so you don’t end up doing battle with it all as you work, trying to unkink hoses and extricate yourself from tangled power cords.

There’s a huge range of machines ranging from sub to several hundred pounds. The trick is matching the washer to your external task list, which is why we’ve categorised each washer that made our edit, so you can ensure you’re getting the right one for your workload.

How we tested

The good thing about testing pressure washers is that we get to tackle our rather intimidating list of outdoor cleaning jobs that sits waiting for us after winter hibernation. From algae-covered decking to cars with “clean me” graffitied in mud, we pitted each machine against the familiar range of tasks that face UK homeowners, as they begin to venture into the light and get their outside settings ready for warmer days.

We had 12m x 16m of decking to play with, and so we gave each machine one 12m board to clean so that we could compare results. Increasingly, washers are shipping with more and more attachments to increase their applications and we’ve tried all of them. After working our way through the testing criteria with each machine we were left with the real workhorses we’re happy to recommend, oh, and a very clean house too.

The best pressure washers for 2023 are: