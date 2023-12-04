Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Christmas period is, arguably, the best time of the year to cosy up with a good book (roaring fire, pyjamas and mulled wine optional). If you’re looking to save on your winter reading – and have an Amazon ereader – the Kindle book store’s daily deals section needs to be on your radar.

With savings of up to 90 per cent on thrillers, crime capers, memoirs and more, you can download titles for as little at 99p.

From bestsellers such as Bella Mackie’s How to Kill Your Family and Richard Cole’s A Death in the Parish to Booker longlisted titles, including Patricia Lockwood’s No One Is Talking About This and Leila Mottley’s Night Crawling, now’s your chance to pick up seven books for the price of one.

To help narrow down your search, we’ve rounded up the books we’ll be gifting or adding to our own baskets this season, from Meg Mason to Sayaka Murata.

‘A Death in the Parish’ by Richard Coles, published by Weidenfeld & Nicholson: 99p, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The sequel to bestseller Murder before Evensong, A Death in the Parish follows Canon Daniel Clement as he navigates church politics and a shock murder in the parish. A whodunit to hunker down with this winter, you can get it for just 99p right now.

Buy now

‘How to Kill Your Family’ by Bella Mackie, published by The Borough Press: 99p, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Praised by critics and fellow authors, Bella Mackie’s How to Kill Your Family is a tongue-in-cheek thriller and dark romp about family, murder and love. Nodding to the media’s obsession with murder, we learn how anti-hero Grace got away with a homicidal spree.

Buy now

‘Lincoln in the Bardo’ by George Saunders, published by Bloomsbury Publishing: £1.19, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Winner of the Man Booker Prize in 2017, George Saunder’s Lincoln in the Bardo is about Araham Lincoln and the death of his 11-year-old son Willie at the beginging of the American Civil War. Told over one night, the metaphysical story sees Lincoln stuck in a transitional realm with a chorus of living and dead voices. A challenging read with a satisfying pay off.

Buy now

‘No One is Talking About This’ by Patricia Lockwood, published by Bloomsbury Publishing: £1.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Nominated for the Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2021, Patricia Lockwood’s novel is a meditation on what it’s like to live life online. The funny debut explores social media and human connection through the narrator’s stream of consciousness.

Buy now

‘Convenience Store Woman’ by Sayaka Murata, published by Granta Books: 99p, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced to just 99p, now’s the time to buy into the Sayaka Murata hype. The cult novel follows Keiko, a supermarket worker who doesn’t fit in to society’s mould. A strange, funny and, in parts, life-affirming read, the novella is hugely enjoyable.

Buy now

‘You Be Mother’ by Meg Mason, published by Wiedenfeld & Nicholson: 99p, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Sorrow & Bliss author Meg Mason’s debut You Be Mother follows uni student Abi as she moves across the world when she falls pregant by an Australian exchange student. Engrossing and insightful on female relationships, you can read it for just 99p right now.

Buy now

‘Nightcrawling’ by Leila Mottley, published by Bloomsbury: 99p, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Leila Mottley’s debut novel Nightcrawling explores police brutality and exploitation in Oakland, California. Based on a true crime in 2015 that exposed institutional exploitation and corruption, it follows 17-year-rold Kiara who is forced to become a sex worker to pay rent.

Buy now

