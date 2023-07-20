11 best strimmers to keep your garden grass in check

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s a fine (usually nylon) line between a good-looking garden and a great-looking one, and it’s attached to a strimmer or brush cutter.

From delicate jobs, such as delivering a nice crisp edge (which escapes most mower’s blades) to the task of taking on the tougher, tangled patches of thorns and ivy that quickly encroach on areas of the garden that don’t get much footfall, they’re an essential part of any garden armoury.

What’s also essential is that the strimmer has an effortless feed mechanism, as a broken line is inevitable, and you don’t want to have to keep stopping to ensure there is enough cord spinning around for the machine to do its job effectively.

No matter how efficient the feed, you will eventually run out of line, so we also assessed each model on how easy it was to respool, and all the machines that made our edit made the job of resupplying the line headache-free.

There aren’t too many extras when it comes to strimmers, apart from the overall ergonomics of each machine, from the shoulder strap or harness to the hand holds, so we needed to find out if we could work in comfort, without having to fight the machine, as we put the finishing touches to lawned areas and battled the brush in other areas of the garden.

How we tested

We had an acre of land on which to test all the machines. Within that space, there were dense patches of unruly vegetation, as well as a lawned area that had just been mown. We put each machine through its paces, using it to edge borders, taper up to walls, fences and around trees and scythe through areas that were hip height in long grass and choked with scrub.

The best strimmers for 2023 are: