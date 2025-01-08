Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

There comes a time (usually on the sideline of a U14s football or rugby match in winter) when you suddenly realise the jacket that you’re wearing just isn’t going to cut it any more.

However, biting winter winds are no match for a quality jacket filled with highly insulating down (duck, goose, or synthetic) compartmentalised throughout the jacket in “baffles”, which is what gives the outer layer of a puffer jacket its distinctive look.

This insulating effect is measured by its “fill power”, which refers to the down’s ability to create pockets of air that trap warmth within the jacket. The higher the fill power, the more air pockets in the down, and the cosier you’ll be kept on the coldest days.

In our search for the best men’s puffer jackets, we wanted the insulation in the jackets to move with us and not be restrictive in any way. We were also wary of the weight-to-warmth ratio of each garment, ensuring jackets were functional for everyday use rather than purely polar exploration.

Durability, in terms of the materials used, was also important – after all, winter puffers take a lot of punishment, whether that’s withstanding the rigours of a hiking trip or taking the dog for a countryside ramble to the pub. Read on to find out which shells are best suited for your plans.

How we tested

open image in gallery All the jackets were tested on a bitterly cold and windy Dartmoor ( Jon Axworthy/The Independent )

We had a good window for testing when the arctic winds blew into the UK and there was a prolonged period of dry and very cold weather. This gave us just the environment we needed to put our assessment criteria – such as warmth to weight ratio and fit – to the test with all the jackets worn during day walks on a bitterly cold and windy Dartmoor, where the high granite outcrops offered plenty of opportunity to test each jacket’s ability to withstand cold, wind, rain and general abrasion from the environment. As always, we also looked at the price of each product, to assess value for money.

Why you can trust us

Jon Axworrthy is an expert when it comes to outdoor apparel and has been testing various cold-weather must-haves for IndyBest since 2017, so he knows the fundamentals of what makes a great bit of kit. Where puffer jackets are concerned, he’s carefully assessed fabrics and durability and conducted thorough testing to make sure each one will serve you well.

The best men’s puffer jackets for 2025 are: