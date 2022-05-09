The overshirt might just be the hardest-working garment in modern menswear. It’s on call year-round, built for the daily grind, and can be worn regardless of the setting or temperature thanks to its endless versatility and layering potential.

Somewhere between a casual shirt and a jacket, this lightweight layer features a collar, a zip or button front, usually a few pockets, and tends to be made from medium to heavyweight fabric. Materials like twill, flannel and wool are some of the most popular.

It may have its roots in the workshops of 20th century North America, but today the overshirt is more popular with style-savvy city dwellers than oil-stained car mechanics.

We firmly believe that every man should own one, and so we checked a mountain of them out to bring you a carefully chosen selection of the best ones to buy in 2022.

Read more:

How we tested

The most important things to consider when shopping for an overshirt are fit, style and quality. These were the criteria we were judging on when we made our picks. We got up close and personal with each overshirt to get a sense of the materials and build quality, and wore them to assess sizing and overall looks. Keep scrolling to see our favourites.

The best overshirts for 2022 are:

Best overall – Carhartt WIP master overshirt: £69, Endclothing.com

– Carhartt WIP master overshirt: £69, Endclothing.com Best cord overshirt – Stan Ray cpo cord overshirt: £89, Endclothing.com

– Stan Ray cpo cord overshirt: £89, Endclothing.com Best for minimalism – Asket the overshirt: £110, Asket.com

– Asket the overshirt: £110, Asket.com Best premium overshirt – Norse Projects jens packable overshirt: £260, Norseprojects.com

– Norse Projects jens packable overshirt: £260, Norseprojects.com Best for insulation – Snow Peak flexible insulated shirt: £225, Snowpeak.co.uk

– Snow Peak flexible insulated shirt: £225, Snowpeak.co.uk Best budget-freindly option – Uniqlo overshirt jacket: £49.90, Uniqlo.com

– Uniqlo overshirt jacket: £49.90, Uniqlo.com Best patterned overshirt – Wax London whiting overshirt: £135, Waxlondon.com

– Wax London whiting overshirt: £135, Waxlondon.com Best for the lumberjack look – Fjällräven canada overshirt: £145, Fjallraven.com

– Fjällräven canada overshirt: £145, Fjallraven.com Best lightweight option – Lyle & Scott washed twill overshirt: £85, Lyleandscott.com