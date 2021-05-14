7 best Harrington jackets: Classics styles you need in your wardrobe

From 1950s Americana to Britain’s biggest style subcultures, the humble Harrington has seen it all.

This simple cropped jacket has graced the shoulders of everyone from James Dean to Steve McQueen, stopping off with the mods, punks and the ska-loving traditional skinheads along the way.

Today, its status, not only as a cultural icon, but a wardrobe staple, is set in stone. This is a piece of outerwear that no man should be without, capable of transcending time, trends, dress codes and demographics.

If you’re looking for a light, trans-seasonal jacket to get you through those awkward in-between months, this is one of your best options. But which one should you buy?

To answer that question, we got hands-on with the best Harrington jackets from the most reputable brands and left our thoughts below.

First and foremost, they had to look the part, but quality materials and manufacture were very important to us too. Options at the upper end of the pricing spectrum had to justify their premium price tags with their superior build, while cheaper options had to offer good value for money. These were the best of the bunch.

Baracuta G9 harrington jacket Best for: The original Without this beauty from British label Baracuta, there would be no harrington jackets. The G9 is the original and best; not far off 100 years old and still every bit the rebel it was in its heyday. Quality-wise, no other comes close. It is made in England, just as it always has been, and everything from the touch of the fabric to the movement of the zipper oozes a distinctly premium feel. We also love the Fraser-tartan lining, which adds a subtle splash of colour and will be instantly recognisable to anyone who knows their harringtons from their peacoats. Buy now £ 310 , Mrporter.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fred Perry harrington jacket Best for: A slice of British subcultural history British label Fred Perry is no stranger to a subculture. The brand’s polos and harrington jackets have found a home on the shoulders of some of the UK’s most stylish youth tribes, cementing its position as the premier outfitter of British counterculture. This is Fred Perry’s take on a classic harrington jacket and has remained largely unchanged for several decades. It’s still made in England, still has an eye-catching Stewart-tartan lining, and still knocks spots off most other comparable jackets in the cut, build-quality and durability stakes. The fit was probably the best out of any harrington jacket we tested and we love the way it stays true to the style while still managing to inject a little bit of that Fred Perry magic via the tonal laurel-wreath logo and sharp cut. Buy now £ 240 , Fredperry.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Marks & Spencer bomber jacket Best for: Keeping it simple British high-street institution Marks & Spencer shouldn’t be overlooked in the hunt for a harrington. This style is something the brand has done particularly well for quite a long time and you can consider this reasonably priced, water-repellent option the proof. With a slim fit, no visible branding and a subtly patterned blue lining, this jacket is the perfect option for anyone who wants a simple but effective harrington at a reasonable price. There are no frills, but there doesn’t need to be – it’s simply a good, solid jacket at a good, solid price. Buy now £ 59 , Marksandspencer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Basic Rights contrast petrol jacket Best for: A boxy fit If you’re not already familiar with Basic Rights then pull up a seat, because this London-based, NYC-born label really is worth hearing about. Founded by The Vaccines guitarist, Freddie Cowan, the brand makes elevated essentials that are heavy on the mid-century Americana aesthetic, and equally so on the quality. The first thing that hit us about this boxy, cropped jacket was the quality of the fabric. What looks at first like simple cotton twill is incredibly soft to the touch and almost velvet-like. The cut is short and loose, which makes it ideal for layering up and we’re big fans of the subtle, tonal panels that create a bit of depth while keeping things understated overall. Buy now £ 185 , Basicrights.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} A.P.C. gaspard Harrington jacket Best for: Understated luxury Clean, crisp and sharp, this understated, classic-collar twist on a traditional harrington jacket, embodies everything we love about A.P.C. Sure, it’s outrageously expensive, but it’s also outrageously stylish, well-fitting and immaculately presented. It’s an upscale yet minimalist take on one of menswear’s true hero pieces, and its lack of detail and precision fit mean it will slot seamlessly into almost any casual outfit. If you have the money to spend, we say go for it. Buy now £ 379 , Endclothing.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} All Saints thorne jacket Best for: Making a subtle statement If you were hellbent on finding a negative about the classic harrington jacket, we suppose you could say that it’s a bit bland. This checked option from AllSaints, complete with leather zip pulls and cinch tabs to the hem, addresses that problem, offering to bring a focal point to your transitional outfits with its tastefully patterned fabric. The fit is cropped and roomy enough to fit a layer or two underneath. Or simply wear it open over a white T-shirt when the temperature permits. Buy now £ 169 , Allsaints.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Asos Design Harrington jacket Best for: Tighter budgets Adding a harrington jacket to your outerwear arsenal can be an expensive ordeal, but it doesn’t have to be. At just £30, this khaki option from Asos provides an affordable way to buy into one of menswear’s true classics, whatever your budget. It bears all the hallmarks of a traditional harrington jacket but forgoes the customary flap pockets for simple slits instead. The outer is made from 100 per cent cotton too, which will suit those who are put off by the abundance of synthetic textiles usually found in similar jackets around this price mark. A perfectly serviceable harrington jacket at a price that won’t leave you living off instant noodles until your next pay day. What’s not to like about that? Buy now £ 30 , Asos.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

