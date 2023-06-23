Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Finding the right shoes for summer as a man can be difficult. If you want something a little bit different – not just the same old colours and bland styles – then you need to really trawl the corners of the internet for something cool.

But never fear, as our IndyBest tester has done the legwork for you to bring you a selection of some of the best options to go from drab to dreamy this summer.

Keep reading if you’re looking for a pair of shoes that you can wear both to the office and for team drinks afterwards, a pair of sandals that you can pack in your carry-on bag for a weekend in Italy or sandals that are fancy enough for a guest at a summer wedding.

We will also give a couple of tips for how to style your new summer shoes.

How we tested

Our tester spent hours scouring the internet for the most attractive options, walked miles in all the different shoes and created a very messy wardrobe to find styling options for a range of sandals, trainers and other footwear that are perfect for the warmer months. These are the best mens sandals and summer shoes for 2023.

The best men’s summer shoes for 2023 are: