Now that temperatures are rising and it’s finally light outside when we clock off work, it’s time to start thinking about summer ’fits. Rather than wrapping up in warm coats and chunky knits, we can leave the house in a simple one layer outfit instead – and no guy’s warm-weather wardrobe is complete without a strong selection of summer shirts.

Rest assured, we’re not talking about any of the obnoxiously loud shirts you might spot on a ‘Brits abroad’ stag-do. Instead, it’s best to go with timeless styles you’d see yourself wearing again and again.

Understated stripes, light colours and handcrafted details such as embroidery or macrame are your friends – steer clear of anything too heavy or gaudy.

Though you might think it’s only short sleeves on the agenda, there’s a whole host of long-sleeved options that would work for summer, too. Just make sure the long-sleeved styles are made of a textile that’s lightweight and breathable – linen and cotton, we’re looking at you – and the silhouette is relaxed, so you’re not sweltering by noon. Better yet, these will be a useful layering tool during the run up to summer, too.

Whatever your style, you’re sure to find something to suit in our round-up of the best shirts for men.

How we tested the best men’s shirts

We’ve reviewed a range of summer shirts for men ( Peter Bevan )

Over the past few weeks, our testers have been styling up a range of options with daytime, evening and weekend outfits. From long to short sleeves, prints to stripes, we’ve covered all of the bases, to make sure we’re bringing you the best men’s shirts on the market. Keep scrolling for our top picks.

The best men’s shirts for 2024 are: