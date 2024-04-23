Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From short sleeved to long, prints to block colours, these are the best summer shirts for the season ahead
Now that temperatures are rising and it’s finally light outside when we clock off work, it’s time to start thinking about summer ’fits. Rather than wrapping up in warm coats and chunky knits, we can leave the house in a simple one layer outfit instead – and no guy’s warm-weather wardrobe is complete without a strong selection of summer shirts.
Rest assured, we’re not talking about any of the obnoxiously loud shirts you might spot on a ‘Brits abroad’ stag-do. Instead, it’s best to go with timeless styles you’d see yourself wearing again and again.
Understated stripes, light colours and handcrafted details such as embroidery or macrame are your friends – steer clear of anything too heavy or gaudy.
Though you might think it’s only short sleeves on the agenda, there’s a whole host of long-sleeved options that would work for summer, too. Just make sure the long-sleeved styles are made of a textile that’s lightweight and breathable – linen and cotton, we’re looking at you – and the silhouette is relaxed, so you’re not sweltering by noon. Better yet, these will be a useful layering tool during the run up to summer, too.
Whatever your style, you’re sure to find something to suit in our round-up of the best shirts for men.
Over the past few weeks, our testers have been styling up a range of options with daytime, evening and weekend outfits. From long to short sleeves, prints to stripes, we’ve covered all of the bases, to make sure we’re bringing you the best men’s shirts on the market. Keep scrolling for our top picks.
Percival is a menswear label that should be on every guy’s list. Known for its playful take on classics, the entire collection feels wearable yet unique – and the clerk shirt is no exception. Cut into a boxy fit, from a striped seersucker fabric, it’s both airy and smart, and the tonal colourway cements it as a summer staple. Whether you layer it over a tank top with trousers or simply wear it with jeans, it’s a versatile piece that’s worth the investment.
For affordable menswear that doesn’t break the bank, H&M’s your best bet. Every season, there’s a hidden gem or two to be found at the Scandi high-street hero – this time, it’s this resort shirt. The rich colour makes it date-night ready, while the textured stripes make it ideal for a chic seaside sojourn – whether it’s the Amalfi Coast or Cornwall.
If it’s Scandi minimalism you want, look no further than Cos. By keeping the design details understated, the premium fabric and expertly cut silhouettes speak volumes. Both the textured khaki fabric and the laidback Cuban collar deliver stylish summer nonchalance, taking you with ease from a BBQ in your mate’s garden to an alfresco dinner on the Italian Riviera.
If you’re partial to a print, a monochrome colorway is always a safe bet. The good news? Frescobol Carioca has you covered. A Brazilian label, its collections are inspired by Rio De Janeiro and its surroundings – in this case, it’s the perennials that bloom on the country’s Atlantic coast. A pure linen design, it’s both naturally breathable and anti-bacterial, so you don’t need to worry about any sweat-related odours, either – a win-win.
A brand that always delivers when it comes to value for money, Weekday’s summer collection is not to be missed. Boxy and a little cropped, this shirt’s silhouette is a Gen Z favourite right now. The camp collar, ribbed construction and sandy-beige hue makes it perfect for long days spent on the beach. If you like the style, the black version would be the perfect outfit change following an afternoon siesta.
If summer’s light colours and fanciful prints aren’t your style, AllSaints is the brand for you – as proven by this black design that’s ideal for the warm season ahead. You could wear it over a vest for dinner or show off some skin by wearing it solo, either way, the lace crochet and sheer fabric give the dark shade a spring/summer makeover – and the chest pocket is an ideal sunglasses-holder when you find yourself in the shade.
When it comes to men’s resort wear, Bode’s one of the best in the business. Designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla is often inspired by vintage textiles, from tablecloths to curtains, which she artfully elevates with handcrafted details such as embroidery and embellishments. This shirt’s yellow stripe takes its cues from French linens from the 1930s and 1940s, while the boxy fit makes it relevant for 2024. If you’re feeling bold, why not pair it with the matching shorts? The brand’s sizing tends to be on the smaller side, so we’d recommend sizing up, if you like a more-relaxed fit.
When we’re in the midst of the summer heat, you’re bound to spot some crochet. Thanks to the openwork knit, it’s very airy, and it’s great for guys who don’t mind showing a little skin. Topman’s a brand you can count on for great crochet every year, and 2024’s no exception. Offering this boxy striped design in both blue and red, it’s a classic take you’ll wear year after year to festivals and beach trips alike.
Marks & Spencer’s menswear offering is perhaps the best it’s ever been. From the shirting to the trousers, you’re sure to find something that suits. When it comes to summer button-ups, you can’t go wrong with one that’s pure linen. The fabric naturally cools you down, so, this Cuban collar design will be your saving grace when the temperature is on the rise.
There are so many reasons why Love Brand & Co. should be on your radar. First up, the organic linen – from shirts to trousers, all of its linen pieces are crafted from an organic Normandy-grown textile that is super soft and, of course, naturally breathable. Then there’s the prints – inspired by the natural world, the two-tone prints are bold yet stylish. Better yet, the brand donates two per cent of its annual net revenue to charities that help endangered wildlife. This shirt is inspired by Indian elephants, and there are swim shorts and linen trousers to match.
Every guy needs a stripe in their shirting arsenal, and this linen-lyocell blend is lightweight enough for the midday heat but will also see you through the evening when the sun goes down. It’s no wonder it’s perfect for the warm season, since it’s by LA-based label Paige, which is well versed in designing collections when the sun’s shining. Perhaps better known for womenswear and denim, its recent menswear collections have been full of must-have pieces – this shirt included.
If you’re looking for quality linen shirts at high-street prices, look no further than Mango. A summer saviour, the fabric is moisture-wicking, anti-bacterial and is packed with an easy summer nonchalance à la The Talented Mr. Ripley. Better yet, since it’s naturally creased, you needn’t worry about looking pristine when you sling it on for a day exploring a sun-drenched destination – instead, you can lean into the laidback, crumpled aesthetic. Our favourite colourway is the khaki but, if that’s not your bag, there are seven other colours to choose from, too.
There’s no better place for a stripe than Paul Smith. While the brand’s classic stripe is a mix of reds, yellows, greens and blues, the London-based label also delivers on the more understated side of things. With a subtle two-colour stripe pattern on a dusky pink, this shirt is a case in point. In the brand’s signature style, it’s cut to perfection in Italy, from a premium cotton poplin, and the cut-and-sew collar and cuffs take it to the next level. With this in your collection, you’ll be ready for any smart-casual event summer has in store.
From the rise of brands such as Drakes and Aimé Leon Dore to our ongoing obsession with Tyler The Creator, collegiate prep is a trend that’s on the up. A key piece every preppy wardrobe needs is a solid Oxford shirt, and where better to get one than Arket? An expert at the classics, the Swedish brand’s shirting is some of the best on the high street. Paired with cream straight-leg jeans and a knit wrapped around your shoulders, this relaxed sunny shirt is the trend’s answer for summer.
Slow fashion is at the heart of Welsh label Toast. Every collection is carefully considered both for its impact on the planet and on those involved in the production process – every piece is produced in collaboration with artisans across the world, to support local communities and preserve traditional techniques. This shirt, in particular, is crafted from cotton, which is woven with a subtle geometric pattern for a textural finish – and we love the sky-blue colour. The silhouette is a little oversized, so, if you like a perfect fit, perhaps try sizing down.
Our favourite shirt overall is Percival’s clerk shirt because it will deliver outfit mileage throughout the summer season, from office attire to holiday outfits. If you prefer a long sleeve, we’d opt for Paige’s striped number, which will also see you through the tricky spring and autumn transitional periods, as a handy layer. Arket’s shirting, meanwhile, will never let you down, so, the Scandi label’s preppy yellow Oxford shirt is one that’s not to be missed. However, for affordable menswear that doesn’t break the bank, H&M is your best bet.
Looking to keep you skin as fresh as your wardrobe? Check out our article on the best anti-ageing creams for men
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in