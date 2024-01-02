Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Best men’s knitwear 2024, from cardigans to cashmere

From patterned and colourful to timeless classics, here’s the best men’s knitwear for winter dressing

Samuel Mathewson
Tuesday 02 January 2024 12:08
<p>Whatever your style, these are the best men’s knits of the season </p>

Whatever your style, these are the best men’s knits of the season

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • Wax London wilde crew grey donegal
    Wax London wilde crew
    Best overall

    Wax London has become a favourite brand of ours – its wool blazer made it into our best winter coats and jackets article – and this wilde crew has become a staple. From the boxy, relaxed fit to the chunky and speckled Donegal yarn, we will be pulling this one out of the wardrobe all winter long.

    Uniqlo 3D knit seamless souffle yarn mock neck jumper
    Uniqlo 3D knit seamless soufflé yarn mock neck jumper
    Best budget men’s knitwear

    This jumper is made with super-soft soufflé yarn , which is so gentle to the touch, and we found the fit very comfortable to wear all day due to the three-dimensional machine knitting technique, which means the whole garment is seamless.

  • Olive loose v-neck knit
    Olive loose V-neck knit
    Best oversized V-neck

    Creating exciting pieces for men and women, Olive is a British brand based in the Cotswolds. The husband-and-wife duo behind the label play with silhouettes in a really interesting way that isn’t often found in menswear. Knitwear from Olive is one size fits all, with an oversized, relaxed fit to most of the pieces (depending on your size).

    Hades Joy Division knit
    Hades Joy Division knit
    Best 100 per cent wool knit

    If you don’t know Hades knitwear yet, it’s time to catch up. The independent British brand creates playful pieces inspired by musicians and artists, such as David Bowie, Blondie, The Sex Pistols and more. Working with high-quality, natural materials and keeping transparency in the manufacturing process, a lot of love goes into these jumpers, and they’re really made to last.

  • Mango wool blend cardigan
    Mango wool blend cardigan
    Best cardigan for layering

    Mango’s menswear department is getting better and better, creating pared-back basics that fit seamlessly into any wardrobe and that we can see ourselves picking out again and again. We tested this wool blend cardigan, which has become the perfect layering piece.

    Colorful Standard oversized merino wool crew
    Colorful Standard oversized merino wool crew
    Best colourful knitwear

    Create a statement with a big pop of colour. Bubblegum pink might not be every man’s first choice but Colorful Standard has a wide range of colourways for its oversized merino wool knit – and for its wider range of basics (our round-up of the best shorts for men also features the brand).

  • Country of Origin seamless crew
    Country of Origin seamless crew
    Best seamless wool knit

    Another knitwear brand we implore you to try for their playful use of colour and high quality is Country of Origin, which has a range of block-coloured knitwear in bold tones to brighten up the colder months. This is another seamless knit that feels comfortable on the body.

    Lululemon alpaca wool-blend cardigan
    Lululemon alpaca wool-blend cardigan
    Best heavyweight cardigan

    Known for its high-quality yoga attire and sportswear, Lululemon isn’t the first place you’d think of for men’s knitwear but it has a range of jumpers and cardigans that have skyrocketed up our wishlist.

  • Sheep Inc. the cable knit
    Sheep Inc. the cable knit
    Best eco knitwear

    Sheep Inc. is a luxury knitwear brand with a focus on sustainability and designs that are novel takes on classic styles. Each piece is fixed with an NFC tag with a QR code, so you can register your knitwear and explore the journey it has taken: where the wool was sourced and processed, who it was hand finished by and even the carbon footprint of the knit. There is also a lifetime guarantee for repairs, should it get damaged.

    Madeleine Thompson Joshua jumper
    Madeleine Thompson Joshua jumper
    Best luxury cashmere knit

    Cool cashmere brand Madeleine Thompson has a small menswear collection of knits that come in a range of colours. The Joshua jumper has contrast colour on the cuff and neckline and contrast on the hem, to give the effect that knits have been layered over each other.

As the song goes: “Baby, it’s cold outside,” so, it’s time to stock up on the best men’s knitwear to counteract the British winter weather.

Finding the right fit for your knitwear is the first step – do you prefer an oversized look or a more fitted style for layering? Mock neck or crew neck? Boxy or true to size?

Knitwear is the perfect way to inject some personality into your wardrobe this season, so try opting for something out of your comfort zone: whether that’s an oversized fit, a new texture or something with a bold colour. We have gathered a variety of styles so you’ve got lots of options for bundling up during the colder months.

Whatever your style, we have been layering up for winter with a range of knits to find the best options for men this season.

From statement patterned knits and slogan pieces, to fluffy mohair styles and carbon-negative pullovers, you are sure to find the perfect style.

Related stories

Best men’s winter coats to wrap up warm, from overcoats to puffer jackets
Sign up to The Independent’s new money-saving newsletters
Best gifts for men that he will actually love
15 best men’s waterproof jackets that are lightweight and breathable
15 best base layers for men and women this winter ski season

How we tested

We’ve been building winter outfits around these knits for weeks, making sure each and every one is stylish, cosy and good value. From more-affordable knits from high-street shops such as Uniqlo, Mango and H&M to independent British knitwear makers such as Hades and investment cashmere piece, all of these knits come highly recommended.

A selection of the best men’s knitwear

(Samuel Mathewson)

The best men’s knitwear for 2024:

  • Best men’s knitwear overall – Wax London wilde crew: £135, Waxlondon.com
  • Best budget men’s knitwear – Uniqlo 3D knit seamless soufflé yarn mock neck jumper: £34.90, Uniqlo.com
  • Best 100 per cent wool knit – Hades Joy Division knit: £225, Hades-shop.co.uk
  • Best affordable cashmere jumper – H&M cashmere jumper: £50, Hm.com
  • Best cardigan for layering – Mango wool blend cardigan: £79.99, Shop.mango.com

Wax London wilde crew

  • Best: Overall
  • Colours: 1
  • Sizes available: XS-XXL
  • Material: 80% merino wool, 20% nylon
  • Why we love it
    • Boxy, relaxed fit
    • Rustic details

Wax London has become a favourite brand of ours – its wool blazer made it into our best winter coats and jackets article – and this wilde crew has become a staple. From the boxy, relaxed fit to the chunky and speckled Donegal yarn, we will be pulling this one out of the wardrobe all winter long.

This pairs with lots of outfits and has a fisherman-style vibe with the chunky collar and cuffs, and rustic details. There are a few colourways in the wilde crew cut, but just one with the Donegal-style yarn.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Uniqlo 3D knit seamless soufflé yarn mock neck jumper

  • Best: Budget men’s knitwear
  • Colour options: 5
  • Size: XXS-3XL
  • Material: 40% polyamide, 36% acrylic, 20% cotton, 4% elastane
  • Why we love it
    • Ultra soft

This jumper is made with super-soft soufflé yarn , which is so gentle to the touch, and we found the fit very comfortable to wear all day due to the three-dimensional machine knitting technique, which means the whole garment is seamless.

The off-white colour is great for wintertime, offering a more muted and minimal option, though it’s also available in red, brown, black and blue.

Uniqlo’s pricing is always very affordable and we’ve always found the clothing to be of good quality. The tag says to hand wash or dry clean but we added the jumper to a gentle laundry cycle, without any warping or shrinkage to the garment.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Olive loose V-neck knit

  • Best: Oversized V-neck
  • Colours available: 3
  • Sizes: One size fits all
  • Material: 40% cotton, 40% viscose, 20% polyester.
  • Why we love it
    • Relaxed fit
    • Fabric drapes perfectly
  • Take note
    • Coarse texture

Creating exciting pieces for men and women, Olive is a British brand based in the Cotswolds. The husband-and-wife duo behind the label play with silhouettes in a really interesting way that isn’t often found in menswear. Knitwear from Olive is one size fits all, with an oversized, relaxed fit to most of the pieces (depending on your size).

We tried the loose V-neck knit in blue, with the trendy V-neckline and heavier feeling to the fabric meaning it draped in just the right way.

There is a coarse texture to the knit that some people might find off-putting, but a long sleeve T-shirt worn underneath can avoid any annoyance.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Hades Joy Division knit

  • Best: 100 per cent wool knit
  • Colours: 1
  • Sizes available: XS-XXL
  • Material: 100% wool
  • Why we love it
    • 100 per cent wool
    • Independent British brand

If you don’t know Hades knitwear yet, it’s time to catch up. The independent British brand creates playful pieces inspired by musicians and artists, such as David Bowie, Blondie, The Sex Pistols and more. Working with high-quality, natural materials and keeping transparency in the manufacturing process, a lot of love goes into these jumpers, and they’re really made to last.

The Joy Division knit is a simple black-and-white design, making it a versatile wardrobe staple. It’s warm and comfortable and very cool. Crafted in Scotland from 100 per cent wool, this is a hand wash or dry clean only situation. This fits true to size, so size up for an oversized look.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Mango wool blend cardigan

  • Best: Cardigan for layering
  • Colours: 2
  • Sizes available: S-XXL
  • Material: 53% polyamide, 43% wool, 4% cashmere
  • Why we love it
    • Soft texture
    • Classic silhouette
    • Perfect for layering

Mango’s menswear department is getting better and better, creating pared-back basics that fit seamlessly into any wardrobe and that we can see ourselves picking out again and again. We tested this wool blend cardigan, which has become the perfect layering piece.

This heather grey colour is refined and is a great base for a winter outfit or simply an extra thermal layer helped by the wool and cashmere in the material blend. We love how the model is styled with a matching crew neck knit in the same colour underneath, which you can buy separately (£59.99, Shop.mango.com) or turtleneck, also in heather grey (£79.99, Shop.mango.com).

Continue reading...

Loading...

Colorful Standard oversized merino wool crew

  • Best: Colourful knitwear
  • Colours: 22
  • Sizes available: XS-2XL
  • Material: 100% recycled extra-fine merino wool
  • Why we love it
    • Soft and warm
    • Bold colour options
    • Oversized fit
    • Made with recycled materials

Create a statement with a big pop of colour. Bubblegum pink might not be every man’s first choice but Colorful Standard has a wide range of colourways for its oversized merino wool knit – and for its wider range of basics (our round-up of the best shorts for men also features the brand).

The cut of this knit is boxy with drop shoulders and it’s pinched at the wrists and waist for a vintage oversize look. The simplicity allows you to go bold with pinks, purples, sunflower yellow and more (the netural shades are great, too), and all are made from recycled extra-fine merino wool.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Country of Origin seamless crew

  • Best: Seamless wool knit
  • Colours: 32
  • Sizes available: S-XL
  • Material: 100% wool
  • Why we love it
    • Lovely deep blue shade
    • Seamless structure adds comfort

Another knitwear brand we implore you to try for their playful use of colour and high quality is Country of Origin, which has a range of block-coloured knitwear in bold tones to brighten up the colder months. This is another seamless knit that feels comfortable on the body.

We loved the way the style and indigo colourway of this knit. We also found the fit to be true to size, so size up for an on-trend oversized look.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Lululemon alpaca wool-blend cardigan

  • Best: Heavyweight cardigan
  • Colours: 3
  • Sizes available: XS-XXL
  • Material: Body: 45% merino wool, 27% alpaca hair, 25% polyamide, 3% elastane. Rib: 32% alpaca hair, 32% merino wool, 30% polyamide, 6% elastane
  • Why we love it
    • Substantial and warm
    • Big cosy pockets
    • Boxy and oversized
  • Take note
    • Website advises dry clean only

Known for its high-quality yoga attire and sportswear, Lululemon isn’t the first place you’d think of for men’s knitwear but it has a range of jumpers and cardigans that have skyrocketed up our wishlist.

Case in point: we love this alpaca wool-blend cardigan, which comes in cream, grey or the dark olive that we opted for.

The cardigan is thick and substantial, holding heat well. Despite its weight, the alpaca wool blend is lovely and soft, so no issues with itchy fibres. It has large pockets that are a perfect for plunging chilly hands into, and the cut offers an on-trend boxy and oversized look.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Sheep Inc. the cable knit

  • Best: Eco knitwear
  • Colours: 5
  • Sizes available: XS-XXL
  • Material: 100% merino wool
  • Why we love it
    • Warm and heavy for wintertime
    • Meticulously made
    • Lifetime repair guarantee
    • Traceable and carbon negative

Sheep Inc. is a luxury knitwear brand with a focus on sustainability and designs that are novel takes on classic styles. Each piece is fixed with an NFC tag with a QR code, so you can register your knitwear and explore the journey it has taken: where the wool was sourced and processed, who it was hand finished by and even the carbon footprint of the knit. There is also a lifetime guarantee for repairs, should it get damaged.

This piece, which we tested in the beautiful raw white colourway, has a striking oversized cable knit pattern on the front. It’s warm, soft and weighty with a definite luxury feeling and the attention to detail becomes apparent from the trim between the sleeve and the cuff to the baby-blue signature stitching on the back of the collar.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Madeleine Thompson Joshua jumper

  • Best: Luxury cashmere knit
  • Colours: 9
  • Sizes available: S-XL
  • Material: 100% cashmere
  • Why we love it
    • Very soft
    • Contrast colour hem, collar and cuffs

Cool cashmere brand Madeleine Thompson has a small menswear collection of knits that come in a range of colours. The Joshua jumper has contrast colour on the cuff and neckline and contrast on the hem, to give the effect that knits have been layered over each other.

The 100 per cent cashmere yarn means this is incredibly soft and luxurious to the touch, and makes a lovely warming layer in our winter wardrobe, with the hint of bright orange providing a pop of colour for an extra little something.

Continue reading...

Loading...

The verdict: Men’s knitwear

Our best buy of the season is the Wax London wilde crew which is warm and has a classic style that will suit a lot of men. For a more budget-friendly option, we’d order one of the Uniqlo 3D knit seamless soufflé yarn mock neck jumpers. They’re super-soft and toasty, and perfect for layering under a winter coat. For something a bit different, independent British brand Hades has knits crafted in Scotland with band names emblazoned across them that you will be wearing for years to come. The Joy Division knit is a favourite.

Want more inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best men’s winter coats and jackets

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£250 off per bookings £2,500+ with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
15% off first orders over £20 with this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% of all orders with The Perfume Shop birthday discount
Domino's Voucher Code
Get 40% off mains, sides, and desserts - Domino's voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in