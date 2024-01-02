Best men’s knitwear 2024, from cardigans to cashmere

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the song goes: “Baby, it’s cold outside,” so, it’s time to stock up on the best men’s knitwear to counteract the British winter weather.

Finding the right fit for your knitwear is the first step – do you prefer an oversized look or a more fitted style for layering? Mock neck or crew neck? Boxy or true to size?

Knitwear is the perfect way to inject some personality into your wardrobe this season, so try opting for something out of your comfort zone: whether that’s an oversized fit, a new texture or something with a bold colour. We have gathered a variety of styles so you’ve got lots of options for bundling up during the colder months.

Whatever your style, we have been layering up for winter with a range of knits to find the best options for men this season.

From statement patterned knits and slogan pieces, to fluffy mohair styles and carbon-negative pullovers, you are sure to find the perfect style.

How we tested

We’ve been building winter outfits around these knits for weeks, making sure each and every one is stylish, cosy and good value. From more-affordable knits from high-street shops such as Uniqlo, Mango and H&M to independent British knitwear makers such as Hades and investment cashmere piece, all of these knits come highly recommended.

A selection of the best men’s knitwear (Samuel Mathewson)

The best men’s knitwear for 2024: