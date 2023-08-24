Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Warmer weather means thick jeans or long trousers are just too constricting and uncomfortable especially if you’re on the move all day. And that is obviously where shorts come in.

Though summer 2023 has been somewhat lacklustre, shorts come in all sorts of styles from chic chino options to breathable linen pairs. A major trend this season has been cargo trousers and shorts – a practical option that can see you through a gruelling hike with enough pockets to store your belongings safely.

Whether you want the best jersey shorts to lounge around the house in, a pair of more formal tailored shorts to go with a shirt and loafers or even just the perfect everyday pair of shorts to see you through a day of walking around the city, as always, we’ve got you covered.

We have gathered shorts that vary in price range and style to help find you your next pair of shorts that will take you through the summer and beyond. We’ve tried and tested a range of shorts for men in different styles to find some of the best out there.

Our tester is particularly keen on loungewear and pyjamas, so he has even found some super comfortable options for stylish couch potatoes. So whatever your style, there should be shorts to suit.

How we tested

Our tester started by trawling the internet for some prospective options before weeks of styling outfits. He wore some of the shorts around the city, in the countryside and even abroad. And of course those that were strictly for lounging were also put through their paces too. We also made sure that each pair washed and kept well. This is our short list (sorry, we couldn’t resist!).

The best men’s shorts for 2023 are: