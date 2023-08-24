Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Best men’s shorts to take you through summer and beyond

If you’re looking for the perfect pair of shorts for warmer weather, we’ve got the styles for you

Samuel Mathewson
Thursday 24 August 2023 11:06
<p>Best shorts for men 2023</p>

Best shorts for men 2023

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Warmer weather means thick jeans or long trousers are just too constricting and uncomfortable especially if you’re on the move all day. And that is obviously where shorts come in.

Though summer 2023 has been somewhat lacklustre, shorts come in all sorts of styles from chic chino options to breathable linen pairs. A major trend this season has been cargo trousers and shorts – a practical option that can see you through a gruelling hike with enough pockets to store your belongings safely.

Whether you want the best jersey shorts to lounge around the house in, a pair of more formal tailored shorts to go with a shirt and loafers or even just the perfect everyday pair of shorts to see you through a day of walking around the city, as always, we’ve got you covered.

We have gathered shorts that vary in price range and style to help find you your next pair of shorts that will take you through the summer and beyond. We’ve tried and tested a range of shorts for men in different styles to find some of the best out there.

Our tester is particularly keen on loungewear and pyjamas, so he has even found some super comfortable options for stylish couch potatoes. So whatever your style, there should be shorts to suit.

Related stories

Best men’s summer shoes 2023: Sandals, slides, trainers and more
9 best hoodies for men that are perfect for everyday wear
8 best men’s jeans for every style and budget
8 best men’s summer shirts to rock on any occasion, from the beach to a family BBQ

How we tested

Our tester started by trawling the internet for some prospective options before weeks of styling outfits. He wore some of the shorts around the city, in the countryside and even abroad. And of course those that were strictly for lounging were also put through their paces too. We also made sure that each pair washed and kept well. This is our short list (sorry, we couldn’t resist!).

The best men’s shorts for 2023 are:

  • Best shorts overall - Selected Homme tailored shorts: £31.50, Selected.com
  • Best colourful shorts - Pangaia fruitful 365 organic cotton shorts: £60, Pangaia.com
  • Best short shorts - Everlane the pull-on performance chino: £70, Everlane.com
  • Best linen shorts - Calvin Klein linen blend wide leg shorts: £50, Calvinklein.co.uk
  • Best cargo shorts - Colombia silver ridge utility cargo walking shorts: £55, Colombiasportswear.co.uk

Selected Homme tailored shorts

  • Best: Shorts overall
  • Sizes avaiable: S-2XL

Shorts don’t have to be casual, as shown by this tailored pair from Danish brand Selected Homme. Our tester immediately found these to be a great option for warmer weather when you want to feel more dressed up but it’s simply too hot for tailored trousers. Available in four neutral colours, these are perfect with a smart shirt tucked in with dress shoes or loafers, or with sandals and a loose linen shirt or T-shirt for exploring. The shorts are made with a recycled polyster and cotton blend, so they are light and have a lower impact on the environment.

Continue reading...

Pangaia fruitful 365 organic cotton shorts

  • Best: colourful shorts
  • Sizes available: XXS-XXL

Pangaia has a range of basics in tonnes of colours that we love. Our tester tried these shorts in the blackberry colour, an earthy deep purple with the brand’s signature text. They are made with organic cotton and treated with peppermint oil so they stay fresh for longer. All the packaging is recycled and biodegradable too!

Our tester found himself gravitating towards these all the time. They are super comfortable, great for sleeping and lounging in or great for casual outfits on a hot day. The quality is obvious when you feel them and try them on and there are lots of colours to choose from – and also an option with a longer inseam available too.

Continue reading...

Everlane the pull-on performance chino

  • Best: Short shorts
  • Sizes available: XS-XXL

Short shorts are a men’s summer staple this year so don’t be afraid of a five-inch inseam like that of the pull-on performance chino from Everlane. Made with moisture wicking and quick dry material to keep you cool and dry, these shorts do just that on a warm day. A generous stretch make these super comfortable and the style is minimal with a simple back pocket and nice big buttons, meaning these shorts pair great with lots of outfits. These are packed for our tester’s summer holiday to be paired with sandals and a shirt for summer exploring.

Continue reading...

Calvin Klein linen blend wide leg shorts

  • Best: Linen shorts
  • Sizes available: XS-3XL

Completely on trend with longer shorts taking over, these linen blend wide legs from Calvin Klein are the perfect way to try the trend. They’re breezy given the wide leg and linen blend fabric. The stony beige colour is great for a minimalist look but there is also a deep orange colour called burnt caramel. To style, try pairing with white socks and loafers, or of course, for a very hot day, match with a pair of sandals. The drawstring is a great addition, giving a little something extra on an otherwise simple pair of shorts.

Continue reading...

New Balance made in USA pintuck short

  • Best: Preppy shorts
  • Sizes available: XS-2XL

There is a vintage feeling to these unisex shorts, evoking waspy, carefree living that has become a trend this year. The nylon is light and the pleated detail in the front elevates these above a basic pair of shorts you’d wear to the gym. Pair with white socks and New Balance trainers plus an oversized shirt on top for a perfect relaxed and preppy summer look.

Continue reading...

Percvial checkerboard shorts

  • Best: Embroidered shorts
  • Sizes available: Waist 28-38

While remaining a neutral colour, these shorts up close have lovely detailed embroidery that evoke a fairytale woodland. A dog exploring around a tree, a man hiking among the foliage and a little house are all depicted. And the Percival tag is in a vibrant green.

The shorts are high quality with a lining to avoid any discomfort from stitching – note: the lining does make them fairly thick, but this adds to the general quality. We think these are great paired with a white or off-white shirt or a plain white T-shirt. And while they are slightly on the more expensive side, they really make a statement.

Continue reading...

Colorful Standard organic twill shorts

  • Best: Sustainable brand
  • Sizes available: XS-2XL

Available in a wide range of colours, these shorts from aptly named Danish brand Colorful Standard, are made with organic cotton and are great to throw on for a casual look. The brand is dedicated to creating clothing ethically, ensuring that workers and the environment are not negatively affected by the manufacturing process, while also recycling and using sustainable materials. Our tester tried two colours, pacific blue and storm grey in size M. The fit was great and storm grey is a great neutral tone with the vibrant blue adding a pop of colour to summery outfits.

Continue reading...

Colombia silver ridge utility cargo walking shorts

  • Best: Cargo shorts
  • Sizes available: Waist28-40

These cargo shorts by Colombia are great for out and about hiking and exploring. There’s a handy pocket to keep belongings safe as you walk in the great outdoors and they coe with UPF 50 sun protection built in as well as sweat wicking fabric to keep you dry and avoid chafing during a long sojourn. The belt is great for adjusting the waist for the most comfortable fit which can also be detached and the shorts are made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, meaning minimal impact on the environment.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Best shorts for men

Our favourite shorts for the season are the Selected Homme tailored shorts which come in four neutral colours and are perfect for formal occasions or dressing down for casual days out during spring, summer and beyond. For lounging around the house, however, Pangaia’s Earth-conscious pair comes in a range of colours and is made from high quality cotton.

We’ve also rounded up the best summer shoes for men that will pair perfectly with your new shorts.

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£50 off 2024 bookings over £800 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Extra up to 30% off using this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 25% off fragrance gift sets for men & women
Cult Beauty Discount Code
20% off all first orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in