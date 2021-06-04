10 best hoodies for men: The brands to have on your radar
No wardrobe is complete without one of these throw-on-and-go staples
They’ve had some bad press over the years, hoodies. But they’re possibly the most comfortable, accessible and versatile wardrobe staple you can find. Rock one over a formal jacket for a look-at-me-I’m-a-model aesthetic, or fling one on with a pair of jeans when you’re feeling uninspired – or hungover.
There are no rules when it comes to styling this classic garment, but there are a few things to think about when buying one. Like price – you’re not going to want to spend a fortune on something you’ll sweat buckets in at the gym, are you?
Other factors to consider include: is an over-the-head number or a zip-through hoodie more practical? Oversized and comfortable? Tight-fitting and slightly smarter? You may also consider things like a hoodie brands’ eco-credentials – if made ethically and from sustainable materials.
But there’s one thing a good hoodie must have – aside from an ability to make you feel like no matter what happens in your life; you can face the big bad world hiding your vulnerabilities behind a big, old hood – are pockets. A hoodie without pockets is like a pint without a head on it. You’ll struggle through, you might even get some mild pleasure from it, but ultimately, you’ll be disappointed in the end.
Read more:
Alas, there are plenty of options on the market depending on what you’re after. We recently tried out some of the best men’s hoodies, from simplistic high-street classics and well-known designer numbers to those made by sustainable, charitably-minded brands.
Honestly, we mainly spent our hoodie review days doing very little, occasionally nipping to shop for a vegan sausage roll or mooching around the park. Because hoodies are for doing whatever you like in. Except for swimming, we wouldn’t recommend that.
These are the best men’s hoodies for 2021:
- Best overall – Tomorrow peace hoodie: £55, Tomorrowcreates.com
- Best for minimalism – Selected Homme black hoodie:£45, Asos.com
- Best for casual wear – Levi’s new original zip hoodie: £58.95, Standout.co.uk
- Best for street cred – Dickies oakport hoodie: £60, Asos.com
- Best for mature men – Charles Tyrwhitt charcoal grey hoodie: £68.70, Ctshirts.com
- Best for cool kids – Beams plus purple hoodie: £89, Triads.co.uk
- Best budget buy – H&M grey hoodie: £17.99, Hm.com
- Best for planet – One Kind heavyweight jumper in ocean blue: £55, Caolo.earth
- Best for sports – Nike tech fleece full hoodie zip: £95, Jdsports.com
- Best for city life – Cos scuba zip-up hoodie: £89, Cosstores.com
Tomorrow peace hoodie
Best: Overall
Tomorrow is a forward-thinking clothing brand that gives 50 per cent of its profits to charity partners, from those helping refugees to climate change ambassadors. We love the abstract design on this black hoodie, which was designed by SAM, an asylum seeker now living in the UK. All products are made-to-order to stop waste, so patience is a virtue, but you can be particularly proud of your new wardrobe addition when it arrives, safe in the knowledge that not only will it look great, it’s doing good too.
Selected Homme black hoodie
Best: For minimalism
Ah, the classic all-black hoodie – one of two colourways that we think every man should own (grey being the other). This unflappably stylish Scandi brand makes high-quality unisex garments you can trust, like this neat hoodie made from organic cotton. It fits true-to-size, washes well and feels so comfy you won’t ever want to take it off. Pair with dark jeans and white canvas sneakers.
Levi’s new original zip hoodie
Best: For casual wear
Men put their faith in Levi’s; we don’t know why, we just do. Perhaps because the renowned jeans brand, which dates back to 1829, rarely disappoints – and it hasn’t here. The well-priced zip-through comes in a lovely charcoal heather colour with the fashion houses’ red logo neatly embossed on the chest. It also has two pockets, elasticated cuffs and is made from 100 per cent cotton, which is easy on the skin. Wear it to the park or your local pub, no questions asked.
Dickies oakport hoodie
Best: For street cred
Skater boys (or ordinary folk who like wearing hoodies that look remotely skater-esque), we’ve got just the pick for you. This fresh, ecru hoodie by Dickies is ideal for the summer season. It’s very white, so perhaps not one to wear at a boozy barbecue with ketchup kicking around. Though we love the freshness and neatly-placed heritage Dickies logo – and it’s from a brand that’s synonymous with making stuff that lasts donkey’s years. A clean-cut head spinner your mates will envy.
Charles Tyrwhitt charcoal grey hoodie
Best: For mature men
For an elegant, modest man that likes his hoodies with a proper zip, look no further than this option by formalwear specialists Charles Tyrwhitt. It’s a classically-fitted hoodie that’s versatile and easy to pair. Pair it with your favourite plain white tee and a dark of cords. It comes with two good-sized pockets, traditional drawcords and has an antibacterial finish, so we’re happy as Larry.
Beams plus purple hoodie
Best: For cool kids
Looking for a bright, bold men’s hoodie that’ll make you easy to pick out in a crowd? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. This lilac, over-the-head Beams Plus’ will brighten up otherwise grey, cloudy days. The Japanese brand started as a small shop in the fashion-forward Harajuku district but is now at the cutting edge of fashion. Its garments are well-made, accessible and unflappably cool. We’d partner this with a pair of shorts and some old-school Converse – watch as the compliments rain in.
H&M grey hoodie
Best: Budget buy
We mentioned two classic coloured hoodies earlier. Well, this, dear reader, is one of them. For men on the lookout for a basic hoodie that won’t cost a bomb, H&M is a solid option. Though its clobber isn’t exactly made to last the test of time, they fit fairly well and look the part. Don this with a pair of light jeans and some crisp, white Nike Air Force One sneakers for a laidback look. Available in a myriad of colours, it runs true-to-size.
One Kind heavyweight jumper in ocean blue
Best: For the planet
Gents on the hunt for a hoodie that won’t cost the earth could do a lot worse than heading to Coalo – an online marketplace that only stocks sustainably made gear. This pick by One Kind – a brand that specialises in athletic wear made from recycled materials – was our favourite. It’s warm and cosy, easy on the eye and available in at a competitive price point.
Nike tech fleece full hoodie zip
Best: For sports
Sporty fellas will love this retro-looking zip-through hoodie that comes in a lovely contrasting wolf grey and aquamarine blue. We like the intricate details, like the well-placed valuables pocket, risen collar and ribbed trims. It’s super-soft, holds up pretty well to colder conditions and has plenty of pockets for all your stuff. Wear it to the gym, on your morning run or when walking the dog on colder-than-you’d-like-for-summer days.
Cos scuba zip-up hoodie
Best: For city life
We love ourselves a bit of Cos. The retailers’ clothes usually fit well, look great and last much longer than a season. This scuba zip-up men’s hoodie ticks all the boxes, really. We’re big fans of the smooth, symmetrical shape created by the garments’ cotton blend scuba material. Pair it with a pair of black or casual navy trousers and a chalky pair of Superga trainers for a bright, urban look.
The verdict: Men’s hoodies
Our favourite is the Tomorrow Peace hoodie in black. It’s cool, comfy and comes with a conscience. Those who don’t want to wait for their new hoodie get the subtle Selected Homme (our second fave).
