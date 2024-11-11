Best wallets for men that are worth every penny

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Keys, wallet, phone. That mental checklist we do every time we leave the house just goes to show how important it is to have a good wallet in your life.

Even with notes and coins now seemingly a thing of the past, a wallet is still needed as a home for some of your most important belongings: your cards, IDs, and that raggedy loyalty card for the coffee shop down the road.

The best wallets for men need to be able to withstand a battering, from being accidentally dropped on the train platform to thrown onto the side table. That’s why most wallets are made of leather – a material that can last decades, with full-grain and top-grain proving the most durable.

Here, we review some of the best men’s wallets around, all from a diverse range of makers, including a heritage British brand that’s been perfecting its wallets for a century, and trusted high street stalwarts.

How we tested

open image in gallery We tested a range of wallets, to find the ones worth your dosh ( Richard Jones/The Independent )

In this guide, we’ve included a range of wallet types, having assessed them all on their quality, practicality and versatility. This meant road-testing them out and about, and looking at how well they served us through the day.

We tried to steer clear of out-and-out cardholders (as opposed to traditional bifold or trifold wallets) but did look at a couple of options that bridge the gap. Price was also a consideration, although, it’s important to note that a well-made, high-quality leather wallet will last a lot longer and may ultimately prove more economical on cheaper alternatives. These are the ones that will take pride of place in your pocket...

The best wallets for men in 2024 are: