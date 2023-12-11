Boxing Day sales 2023: The best dehumidifier deals to expect this year

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

‘Tis the season for shopping for gifts, ordering the Christmas food and whacking on the festive playlist. Yes, Christmas is nearly here, and with it, the chance to save big in the seasonal sales. So, if you’re looking for a discount on a dehumidifier, the Boxing Day sales are not to be missed.

Kicking off on 26 December, it’s rare to see Boxing Day deals begin any earlier but we’re forecasting that all the big-name brands and retailers will be getting involved, which means come Boxing Day, everything from tech and fashion to beauty and mattresses will see some major reductions.

If you’re looking to save some cash on a dehumidifier, this could be your next best chance to do so. A worthwhile investment when it comes to keeping damp under control in your home, and speeding up laundry drying times, dehumidifiers could be found with a discount at home appliance giants like Argos, Amazon and Very, so our eyes will be peeled.

While the Boxing Day sales aren’t for a couple of weeks yet, we’re here to answer your questions about the upcoming sales, and to share our pick of early dehumidifier deals that can be snapped up now.

When will the best Boxing Day dehumidifier deals begin in 2023?

The Boxing Day sales will begin on 26 December, as unlike other major shopping events throughout the year, the deals tend not to trickle in ahead of time.

When will the best Boxing Day dehumidifier deals end?

If you’re too busy tucking into the Christmas leftovers come Boxing Day, you won’t miss your chance to save some cash, as it’s likely that deals will continue on beyond Boxing Day and into January. It’s worth noting these deals don’t tend to change very much either, if at all, in the period between Boxing Day, Twixmas, and the January sales, so there’s plenty of time to make the most of them.

What can we expect from the Boxing Day dehumidifier deals this year?

While we won’t know specific discounts ahead of time, we can still look at the dehumidifier deals from previous sales for a taste of what to expect. While the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year featured a number of notable deals on dehumidifiers, Boxing Day has actually been known to top the shopping event with even better savings.

Casting our minds back to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we saw a Russell Hobbs model reduced by £70 at Very (now £174, Very.co.uk), while Amazon slashed the price of a De’Longhi dehumidifier by more than £50 (now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk).

What are the best dehumidifier deals right now?

De’Longhi DEX212F dehumidifier: Was 268.97, now £189.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(De’Longhi )

This sleek looking De’Longhi model was dubbed the best for drying laundry when it landed in our round-up of the best dehumidifiers, and it’s currently £79 cheaper. It can remove up to 14l of moisture per day and is a wise option for allergy sufferers. In our review, our tester found that the air felt cleaner thanks to the double-filtration technology, which ousts airborne irritants such as pollen and pet dander.

electriQ 10l laundry dehumidifier with air purifier: Was £129.97, now £99.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(Appliances Direct)

This dehumidifier comes complete with an all important laundry drying mode, so that you can make the more energy-efficient switch from using a tumble dryer or relying on the central heating alone to speed up your laundry drying times. There’s an LED display, an activated carbon filter to oust unwanted smells, and you can set the humidistat just so.

ElectriQ 5l low-energy compact compressor dehumidifier and anti-odour air purifier: Was £129.97, now £89.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(Appliance Direct)

If you’re looking for a cost-effective dehumidifier, this discounted model can be switched to auto on and off with a 24-hour timer, which means it will shut down when you don’t need it to save on energy. Now discounted by £40 at Appliances Direct, it has a 5l capacity, is designed to help with supercharging laundry drying times, and you can set the humidity level to your liking.

UniBond AERO 360º moisture absorber: Was £22.49, now £14.50, Amazon.co.uk

(UniBond)

A budget-friendly option, this non-electric dehumidifier landed a spot in our round-up of the best, where it was dubbed the best compact option. Working by pulling air through a capsule that’s not dissimilar to a dishwasher tablet, it collects and stores 500ml of moisture in the bottom of the tank, so is probably best suited to smaller spaces. In our review, our tester said it was a “great option to place by windows, as it sucked up all the condensation that usually appeared by morning.”

