Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

When it comes to naming the most fun garden appliance, the outright winner has to be the leaf blower. This is closely followed by pressure washers, with their ability to allow you to write swear words on dirty decking. However, grimy graffiti is nothing compared to the entertainment potential of a blower, whether that’s keeping a tennis ball aloft for the longest time or drying the dog.

Of course, we realise blowers are actually there to help tackle everything that autumn throws at us and our gardens, which is why after much amusement with tennis balls and soggy hounds, we turned our attention to how well each machine performed.

We were looking for a good balance of power, control and a focussed jet of air with good ergonomics, so you can spend an autumnal Saturday afternoon clearing your grounds and generally tidying up without complaining of aching arms the next morning.

All the blowers we included in the final edit have variable speed controls, which we think is essential as you move through your garden from an area of wet lawn with sodden matter, to a flower bed or wood-chip path where you want to clear the area without blowing everything else away too.

After a few days of testing, we were more than happy with the following round-up of machines that will be able to cope with all kinds of clean-ups, from urban backyards to suburban gardens and country piles.

How we tested

We tested the leaf blowers on lawns, driveways, decking, gravel and wood-chip paths. Power was our main concern and the machine’s ability to lift the natural litter that falls in any garden and get it moving. Next, we were interested in the ability to direct that litter where we wanted it to go without having to chase rogue leaves and AWOL apples around the garden, wasting time, charge or fuel. In fact, the aforementioned tennis ball test was used here as an indication of exactly how focussed the jet of air from each machine was.

We also tested on very different autumnal days – one that was dry and crisp, and another that was soggy and miserable – noting how each blower performed at low speed and low volume airflow for delicate areas, to high-speed and high-volume for the stubborn stuff.

We docked batteries and filled petrol tanks, and operated each machine for over an hour so we could truly test the operational ergonomics.

The best leaf blowers for 2023 are: