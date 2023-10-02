Get ready for spooky season with these Halloween decorations

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With spooky season almost upon us, the time has come to add a dash of devilishness to your home. Whether you want some subtle eerie finishes or you’re looking to transform your abode into a chilling haunted house, we’ve found some scarily good décor pieces at spellbinding prices. Keep scrolling for our top picks.

1. This string of pumpkin lights is great for decorating as it can be used indoors and outdoors. You can wrap them around your garden fence to welcome trick-or-treaters or add them to your mantle piece. Each string holds 20 miniature pumpkins and the lights are battery-powered with two lighting modes to choose from: static or flashing.

(Amazon)

Buy now£9.99, Amazon.co.uk

2. If you’re hosting a Halloween party, this set has everything you need to create a spine-chilling look, including balloons, paper flowers and honeycomb hanging decorations in seasonal hues of orange, purple and black. You'll even find spooky photo props that will be great for taking memorable snaps, as well as bunting and a “Happy Halloween” banner.

(Amazon)

Buy now £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

3. For a subtler take on Halloween décor, consider this 86-piece set, which includes a variety of autumnal home décor items, from miniature pumpkins and pine cones to maple leaves, all of which you can scatter around your home. We think this would make a great addition to any table setting or, if you feel like getting crafty, you could use the items to create a seasonal wreath for your front door.

(Amazon)

Buy now £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

4. If you want to make a big impact on trick-or-treaters, set up this group of not-so-friendly ghosts in your front garden. Designed to be hung from trees, fences or doorways, the ghostly figures have menacing expressions and come complete with battery-operated witch hat lights that will give your home an eerie glow.

(Amazon)

Buy now £4.99, Amazon.co.uk

5. These vintage moving portraits will have your guests doing a double take. Sold in sets of three, five or six, the pictures appear to look normal at first glance but changing position will reveal a terrifying ghostly figure that’s guaranteed to give the viewer the heebie-jeebies. Use them to line your staircase for an authentic scare.

(Amazon)

Buy now £10.99, Amazon.co.uk

6. Nothing says Halloween quite like a realistic skull, and this one doubles up as a candle too. Ideal for creating a deadly statement in your home, the candle would look frightfully good placed on a mantelpiece or, if you’re playing host with a morose meal, use it as a terrifying table centrepiece instead.

(Amazon)

Buy now £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

Click here for more Halloween decorations from Amazon