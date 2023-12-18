Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Xbox Series X is one of the best gaming consoles ever made. It’s powerful, lightning-fast and offers an unbeatable gaming experience, thanks to Xbox Game Pass. The only downside has been its price – until now.

While discounts on the Xbox have been few and far between since it launched three years ago, Amazon has just slashed the price of the console to an all-time low of just £342. That’s £20 less than its Black Friday price of £360, which was already the cheapest it had ever been. Better yet, if you buy it now, it’ll arrive before Christmas.

In July this year, Microsoft actually increased the price of the Xbox series X after following in the footsteps of rival Sony, bumping up the price of the flagship console by £30 (to £480). Here’s how you can secure the deal in time for Christmas.

Read more: Sign up to our money-saving deals newsletter

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £342.42, Amazon.co.uk

(Xbox)

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s most powerful machine. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second.

While there aren’t as many exclusives as there are on the PS5, the console’s library has grown significantly since it was first released in 2020 – Xbox Game Pass is worth every penny. The subscription service offers access to hundreds of games for a flat monthly fee.

If you’ve been waiting years for the Xbox series X to come down in price, your time has come. With this Amazon deal, you can save almost 30 per cent on the next-generation console, seeing it reduced by £140 to just £342.42. If you’re with Amazon Prime, you get free next-day delivery, meaning you can have it wrapped and under the Christmas tree within hours.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on gaming laptops and other tech offers, try the links below:

Want more bargains? Take a look at the best tech deals to expect in the Boxing Day sales