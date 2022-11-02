Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Xbox has confirmed its list of upcoming titles expected to arrive on Game Pass this November – with Football Manager 23 and Return to Monkey Island leading the charge.

The new line-up of games not only includes some of the highly anticipated titles coming to Xbox this year but also a few previous indie gems, such as PC sleeper hit Vampire Survivors.

Among the suite of other titles available on Game Pass this month are The Walking Dead series and tapestry-em-up Pentiment, leading to a grand total of nine new games to try out.

The games are playable on console and PC, but as new ones are added to Game Pass, older ones will be removed from the service, so we’ve made sure to include them in our list for you to try out before they’re quickly escorted off the premises.

To find out which games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in November, and which ones will be removed, keep reading the rest of this article.

Games coming to Game Pass November 2022

The Legend of Tianding, 1 November (cloud, console and PC)

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season, 1 November (PC only)

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season, 1 November (PC only)

Ghost Song, 3 November (cloud, console and PC)

Football Manager 2023, 8 November (cloud, console and PC)

Return to Monkey Island, 8 November (cloud, console and PC)

Vampire Survivors, 10 November (console only)

Pentiment, 15 November (cloud, console and PC)

Somerville, 15 November (console and PC)

Games that will leave Game Pass in November 2022

As Xbox giveth, it also taketh away. The following games will be removed from the service from November onwards, but anyone interested in picking up these titles before they are removed from Game Pass have an option to purchase them at a slight discount. The list of games being removed can be found below:

Football Manager 2022, 8 November (PC only)

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition, 8 November (cloud, console and PC)

Art of Rally, 15 November (cloud, console and PC)

Fae Tactics, 15 November (cloud, console and PC)

Next Space Rebel, 15 November (cloud, console and PC)

One Step from Eden, 15 November (cloud, console and PC)

Supraland, 15 November (cloud, console and PC)

How to sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

If you’re new to the subscription service, and are interested in trying out the games mentioned here, Xbox is offering the first month of Game Pass Ultimate for just £1, which will give you access to more than 100 titles on the service.

You can also purchase a month’s subscription for £10.99 (Argos.co.uk) or a three-month subscription for £32.99 (Currys.co.uk).

Find out more about Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

