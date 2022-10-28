Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football Manager 23 is approaching its full release, but if you want to save a decent 20 per cent on your purchase of the upcoming management sim, a number of retailers are offering the game at a discount for a limited time.

In FM23, pick a club to lead to victory, through shrewd business acumen, developing team strategies and recruiting fresh talent.

Its deep and complex management systems are heavily contrasted by its undemanding spec requirements for both PC and Mac. In the year 2022, you would struggle to find a machine that couldn’t run Football Manager 23.

It’s also the first Football Manager title to make its way onto the PlayStation 5, after close to two years of the console’s life cycle. So, if you would rather lead your team from the comfort of your sofa, with a dualsense controller in hand, you’ll now be able to do so.

Want to find the best deals on Football Manager 23 for your platform of choice? Keep reading this article.

‘Football Manager 23’: Was £44.99, now £35.99, Steampowered.com

Release date: 8 November 2022

8 November 2022 Publisher: Sega

Sega Developer: Sports Interactive

Sports Interactive Age rating: 3+

If you want to save 20 per cent on a copy of Football Manager 23 for PC and Mac, the game is currently on sale at Steam (£35.99, Steampowered.com), the Epic Games store (£35.99, Epicgames.com) and Microsoft (£35.99, Xbox.com) for a limited time.

The deal will only be available until the game’s release date of 8 November 2022, but pre-purchases will entitle shoppers to early access to the game, so you can kick-off a single-player managerial career or battle with friends in an online career, fantasy draft or versus mode.

As with previous editions, any progress made in career mode can be carried forward when your game updates to full release.

Best ‘Football Manager 23’ deals for PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S

The console version of Football Manager 23 is currently only available as a digital download, meaning it can only be purchased through PlayStation and Xbox’s respective online stores. Right now, the Xbox series X/S version of the game is discounted down to £31.99 (Xbox.com) for a limited time, while the PlayStation listing currently has the title at its RRP of £39.99 (Playstation.com)

Will ‘Football Manager 23’ be available on Xbox Game Pass?

If you happen to be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you’ll be entitled to a copy of Football Manager 23 on Xbox series X/S and PC at no extra cost.

If you’re new to the subscription service, and are interested in trying out the games mentioned here, Xbox is offering the first month of Game Pass Ultimate for just £1, which will give you access to more than 100 titles on the service.

You can also purchase a month’s subscription for £10.99 (Argos.co.uk) or a three-month subscription for £32.99 (Currys.co.uk).

