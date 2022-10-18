Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

PlayStation has announced it’s first high-performance, highly customisable gaming controller, the dualsense edge, will be launching early next year and pre-orders will be opening soon on PS Direct.

Made with the PlayStation 5 in mind, the dualsense edge is a premium-level gaming controller, similarly positioned to the elite gamepad Xbox owners will already be familiar with.

Revealed by PlayStation at Gamescom this summer, the gamepad has a range of hardware- and software-based customisation options for a more tailored gaming experience. This includes triggers and sticks with adjustable sensitivity and dead zones, swappable stick caps, and the ability to re-map or disable buttons, as well as rear-facing paddles with mappable inputs.

In a PlayStation blog post, the company said: “Built with high performance and personalisation in mind, the dualsense edge wireless controller for PS5 invites you to craft your own unique gaming experiences through custom controls tailored to your playstyle.”

To find out when pre-orders for the dualsense edge controller go live and how much it will cost, keep reading the rest of this article.

Read more:

PlayStation dualsense edge controller: £209.99, Playstation.com – available from 26 January 2023

(PlayStation)

The dualsense edge has been described as PlayStation’s “first high-performance, ultra-customisable controller” for the company’s PS5 console.

Designed for PS5 gamers looking for a more tailored experience, the controller has re-mappable buttons, as well as sticks and triggers that can be fine-tuned for sensitivity, dead zones and travel distance.

As well as the controller itself, orders for the dualsense edge will come with additional features, to make it more customisable:

Dualsense edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 standard caps

2 high dome caps

2 low dome caps

2 half dome back buttons

2 lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

Pre-orders will begin from 25 October 2022 with orders expected to ship on the 26 January 2023 release date.

For the time being, the edge controllers are only available to purchase through PlayStation directly, but the company has stated it plans to release the accessories to select retailers from 23 February 2023.

Pre-order from 25 October 2022

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on gaming and other tech offers, try the links below:

Still looking for a PS5 console? Check out our stock updates for the latest news on console availability