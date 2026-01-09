The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Claudia Winkleman just wore these custom Traitors loafers – here’s where to shop
The presenter’s wardrobe gets better and better
Season four of The Traitors is serving up endless fashion inspiration. A covetable blend of Scottish Highlands-inspired tweed and tartan, alongside statement coats, sharp tailoring and standout footwear, Claudia Winkleman’s wardrobe is a masterclass in haut country style.
From a pair of worn-in Miu Miu lace-up boots and The Row’s chocolate brown knee-high boots, to Givenchy’s shark lock green stompers, the presenter has taken things up a notch this series – particularly when it comes to shoes.
But the most talked-about choice of season four is sure to be her loafers. In episode six, the presenter opted for a pair of black and white penny style – the same pair that she wore in a previous series – but with a playful twist. This time, the loafers are custom made, hand painted with ‘faithful’ and ‘traitor’ in a sleek, italisised black font.
The playful shoes are testament to her stylist Sinead McKeefry’s attention to detail. Created by Duke + Dexter – the brand behind the viral cherry penny loafers – the bespoke design can be ordered and customised online. Here’s everything you need to know.
Duke + Dexter hand painted lettering penny loafer: £400, Dukeanddexter.com
Claudia’s tongue-in-cheek loafers hail from the cult brand Duke + Dexter. The black and white penny loafer is one of its bestselling styles, from the viral cherry style to vintage-inspired pin-up, lipstick, snake and cowboy designs. But the brand’s unique personalisation service lets you add personal flair to your shoes, à la Claudia.
You can choose either the black and white shoe, or the chestnut and white, as well as the text (up to 10 characters per shoe), font and colour. At £400, the loafers are more expensive than Duke + Dexter’s classic styles, which cost between £250 and £270, but the custom detail makes the shoes all the more special.
