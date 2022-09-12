Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Now that FIFA 23 is just around the corner, it’s an excellent time to start shopping the best deals on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. As the game is set for a late-September release, EA Sports has gradually been revealing new information about the upcoming title, such as an overhaul to FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Moments, as well as an updated chemistry system between players.

There is even an integrated story mode for top players such as cover star Kylian Mbappé, which will give players a chance to play through scenarios and complete challenges in condensed matches. Progression can earn FUT stars a new in-game currency that can net players new rewards throughout the FIFA 23 season.

While the game is set to be the last football titled FIFA,after EA Sports ended its partnership with the football federation earlier this year, it will still be packed with plenty of new features, such as an introduction to women’s clubs for the first time, as well as the integration of Pro Clubs and Volta game modes. Fans can still expect to see more football titles from Electronic Arts in the future, under the updated moniker of EA Sports FC.

FIFA 23 will also include “Hypermotion2”, an update to the procedural animations introduced in FIFA 22,as well as finally confirming cross play for different platforms, so friends with either an Xbox series X or PS5 can still play online together.

If you’re hoping to pre-order your copy before its scheduled release, we’ve rounded up the best deals we’ve been able to find across different platforms. To discover where to get the best pre-order bundles, and how to save 15 per cent on a copy of FIFA 23, keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘FIFA 23’ for PS5 and Xbox series X: Was £69.99, now £59.49, Currys.co.uk

(EA Sports)

One of the biggest savings on the next-gen versions of the game can be found at Currys, which is offering FIFA 23 at a generous 15 per cent discount. In order to redeem this deal, shoppers can add the game to their basket and by using the code “FIFA15” at checkout, they should see a saving of more than £10 on both the latest PlayStation and Xbox versions of the title.

The same discount code can also be applied to the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of the game.

Best deals on ‘FIFA 23’ for PS5

Best deals on ‘FIFA 23’ for Xbox series X/S

Best deals on ‘FIFA 23’ for PS4

Best deals on ‘FIFA 23’ for Xbox One

Best deals on ‘FIFA 23’ for PC

Best deals on ‘FIFA 23: Legacy edition’ for Nintendo Switch

What’s included in ‘FIFA 23’ ultimate edition?

If you’re hoping to grab a premium bundle of the game, the “Ultimate Edition” will include a few perks for players who pick up the game ahead of its release.

Not only will the ultimate edition give you dual entitlement for next-gen and last-gen versions of FIFA 23, the following benefits will also be included:

4,600 FIFA Points

Three days of early access

FIFA ultimate team “ones to watch” player item

FIFA ultimate team “team of the week” one player item

Kylian Mbappé loan item, for five FIFA ultimate team matches

FIFA ultimate team “Ambassador Loan” player pick for three matches

Career Mode “Homegrown Talent”

Pre-order now on Playstation

Pre-order now on Xbox

Pre-order now on PC

How to save 10 per cent on ‘FIFA 23’

If you already own a copy of FIFA 22 , you can save yourself 10 per cent off a pre-order of the next title in the series. In order to redeem this offer, you simply need to pre-order FIFA 23 from the main menu of FIFA 22.

You can also try the game for 10 hours, using an EA Play subscription that costs £3.99 per month of £19.99 for a whole year. Players can also pick up the game with an EA Play Pro account, which costs £89.99 for a year, which will give you free access to FIFA 23 as well as other EA titles such as Madden 23.

Find out more about EA Play

What is ‘FIFA 23: Legacy edition’?

The Nintendo Switch versions of FIFA, titled “legacy edition”, is essentially the same game as previous titles (dating back to FIFA 19) with updated team rosters, kits and idents, to reflect the game’s new name. While other platforms will have newer versions of the game that will include some updated features, don’t expect too much in the way of innovation on the handheld version.

The legacy edition is bringing in women’s clubs for the first time as well, gamers should still expect it to feature the same level of parity as FIFA 22 on the handheld console.

