The launch of the latest game in the Fifa franchise Fifa 23 is just around the corner and, despite not being released until 30 September, the deals have already started rolling in.

Retailers are beginning to bundle the game with next-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony, and this deal from Amazon might be the best we’ve seen since the Xbox series S was first released.

Currently, the retailer is selling the Xbox series S with a copy of Fifa 23 for just £249.99 (Amazon.co.uk). That means you’ll pay full price for the console, but then essentially get Fifa 23 for free. If you opt for the certified refurbished Xbox series S bundle, you’ll pay even less (£209.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Earlier today, retailers including ShopTo, Game, Smyths Toys and AO launched PlayStation 5 bundles with Fifa 23 too. While none of the bundles are discounted, we’re tracking all the Fifa 23 PS5 bundles on our PS5 restock guide, from cheapest to most expensive.

But if you’re still looking to bag the Xbox series S and are waiting impatiently for the next Fifa game to launch, Amazon is giving you permission to have your cake and eat it.

Xbox series S with ‘Fifa 23’: Was £319.98, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Xbox series S is remarkably good value for a gaming console in 2022. “With the lowest price point for any of the major next-gen console manufacturers, it’s a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time,” our writer said in their round-up of the best games consoles. There’s no disc drive, but you still get those super smooth frame rates, and with access to Xbox Games Pass, you’ll have hours of play time.

Fifa 23 launches on 30 September. It will contain “Hypermotion2”, an update to the procedural animations introduced in Fifa 22, as well as cross play for different platforms, so friends with either an Xbox series X, Xbox series S or PS5 can play online together. There is also an integrated story mode for top players such as cover star Kylian Mbappé, which will give players a chance to play through scenarios and complete challenges in condensed matches. Progression can earn FUT stars – a new in-game currency that can net players new rewards throughout the Fifa 23 season.

While the game is set to be the last football titled Fifa, after EA Sports ended its partnership with the football federation earlier this year, it will still be packed with plenty of new features, such as an introduction to women’s clubs for the first time, as well as the integration of Pro Clubs and Volta game modes.

