With the latest generation of gaming consoles, Microsoft has two options available for gamers: The Xbox series X and the Xbox series S. While you may want to spend time understanding the different versions of Xbox one thing is clear: software is king, so what are the games worth playing?

Luckily, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite titles from Microsoft-exclusives such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, to multi-platform gems like It Takes Two and Hades.

Even better, if you happen to be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass you’ll be able to play some of these titles at no extra cost. Much like a Netflix subscription, users can pay a monthly fee to access a library of over 100 titles for playing on Xbox consoles, PC and even via the cloud.

New games are added to Xbox Game Pass every month, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for some old favourites, as well as some day one releases.

We’ll be keeping this list updated with some of our favourite Xbox titles to find out which ones you should download right now, keep reading the rest of the article below.

How we tested

When picking the best games on Xbox we considered how well suited they are to the platform and whether they can be played on console as well as PC. We also took into consideration which games have been best received and whether there are newer titles that would be a better fit.

Each entry is picked based on different genres, so even if you’re not a fan of first-person shooters (of which there are plenty) then there will still be different options available.

The best games available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are:

Best first-person shooter – Halo Infinite: £54.99, Xbox.com

– Halo Infinite: £54.99, Xbox.com Best racing game – Forza Horizon 5: £54.99, Xbox.com

– Forza Horizon 5: £54.99, Xbox.com Best stealth – Sniper Elite 5: £54.99, Xbox.com

– Sniper Elite 5: £54.99, Xbox.com Best sidescroller – Hollow Knight: £12.49, Xbox.com

– Hollow Knight: £12.49, Xbox.com Best simulator – Microsoft Flight Simulator: £59.99, Xbox.com

– Microsoft Flight Simulator: £59.99, Xbox.com Best puzzle game – Unpacking: £16.74, Xbox.com

– Unpacking: £16.74, Xbox.com Best co-op game – It Takes Two: £34.99, Xbox.com

– It Takes Two: £34.99, Xbox.com Best roguelike – Hades: £20.99, Xbox.com

– Hades: £20.99, Xbox.com Best JRPG – Yakuza: Like a Dragon: £54.99, Xbox.com

– Yakuza: Like a Dragon: £54.99, Xbox.com Best platformer – Psychonauts 2: £54.99, Xbox.com

– Psychonauts 2: £54.99, Xbox.com Best game for children – Minecraft: £24.99, Xbox.com

– Minecraft: £24.99, Xbox.com Best adventure –Tunic: £24.99, Xbox.com

–Tunic: £24.99, Xbox.com Best strategy –Crusader Kings III: £41.74, Xbox.com

–Crusader Kings III: £41.74, Xbox.com Best business management sim – Two Point Campus: £34.99, Xbox.com

‘Halo Infinite' Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Developer: 343 Industries

343 Industries Release Date: 8 December 2021

8 December 2021 Available on Game Pass: Yes Halo Infinite is the most confident the Halo series has been in years. The campaign follows Spartan supersoldier Master Chief as he continues the fight against the Banished on the ringworld of Zeta Halo with the help of a new AI known as “The Weapon”. Opening up the world for Master Chief to explore at his leisure was an obvious direction to take the series in and with added mobility thanks to the grappling hook, moving through these environments has never been so much fun. In a series first, the Halo Infinite multiplayer portion of the game is also free to play, so it’s worth looking into even if you’re on the fence about committing to Game Pass. Read the full Halo Infinite review Buy now £ 54.99 , Xbox.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Forza Horizon 5' Best: Racing game Rating: 9/10 Developer: Playground Games

Playground Games Release Date: 4 November 2021

4 November 2021 Available on Game Pass: Yes Forza Horizon 5 just wants you to have a good time. From its lush jungles to arid sandstorms, this fictional depiction of Mexico plays host to the Horizon Festival, where racers all over the world come to drive cars and drive them fast. With over 550 vehicles to choose from to race across 11 unique biomes, there is plenty of driving to be had across dynamic courses that make Horizon’s world feel truly alive. Buy now £ 54.99 , Xbox.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Sniper Elite 5' Best: Stealth Rating: 8/10 Publisher: Rebellion

Rebellion Release Date: 26 May 2022

26 May 2022 Available on Game Pass: Yes With its large and well executed environments, Sniper Elite 5 is a strong follow up to 2017’s previous entry in the series, with a healthy balance of open-ended approaches and a clear direction. Maps are large enough to revisit and rediscover new areas as well as acting as an endless playground to perform trick shots and discover its secrets. Where it does falter is in the occasionally stilted AI that is either fiercely intelligent or completely helpless. That said, it’s a worthy follow up in its own right and fans will appreciate the continuity of previous games. A newly implemented invasion mode also allows players to enter other games as an enemy spy for a deadly game of cat and mouse. Read the full Sniper Elite 5 review Buy now £ 54.99 , Xbox.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Hollow Knight' Best: Sidescroller Rating: 9/10 Developer: Team Cherry

Team Cherry Release Date: 24 February 2017

24 February 2017 Available on Game Pass: Yes Hollow Knight is a 2D Metroidvania action-adventure game that puts players in the shoes of a nameless knight to explore the kingdom of Hallownest, defeat its bug-themed bosses and uncover its mysteries. It can be unrelentingly difficult but it’s never unfair, giving players ample opportunity to return to the site of their demise and reclaim their progress before its lost. The sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, has long been in development and fans of the original have been anticipating its release since it was first revealed in 2019. Until then, see what all the hype is about in this quietly foreboding indie darling. Buy now £ 12.49 , Xbox.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Microsoft Flight Simulator' Best: Simulator Rating: 10/10 Developer: Asobo Studios

Asobo Studios Release Date: 17 April 2020

17 April 2020 Available on Game Pass: Yes If you’re looking for a realistic simulator to test your knowledge of aviation then look no further than Microsoft Flight Simulator – the closest you can get to sitting inside an actual cockpit. Fly anything from two-seater Cessnas to wide-body commercial jets from any airport in the world. With real-time weather mapping and accurate satellite imagery, the world is yours to explore in genuine awe-inspiring detail. Buy now £ 59.99 , Xbox.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Unpacking' Best: Puzzle game Rating: 8/10 Developer: Witch Beam

Witch Beam Release Date: 1 November 2021

1 November 2021 Available on Game Pass: Yes Moving into a new house is arguably the most stressful thing people put themselves through. So how can you turn that experience into a meditative and relaxing game? As it turns out, unpacking virtual cardboard boxes is much easier. Each level sees you in a snapshot of a person’s life, from arriving in a college dorm to finding a first apartment. Each item reveals more about the person it belongs to and finding the perfect place for it is as satisfying as snapping in the final piece of a jigsaw. Buy now £ 16.74 , Xbox.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘It Takes Two' Best: Co-op game Rating: 9/10 Developer: Hazelight

Hazelight Release Date: 26 March 2021

26 March 2021 Available on Game Pass: Yes A game about a married couple trying to navigate through a divorce as anthropomorphic dolls doesn’t sound like a good time, it sounds like a great time. Players must work together as either Cody or May to navigate through a series of different mechanics that tie into the themes of their marriage woes. In one instance players will be changing the flow of time or cloning themselves before finding themselves navigating a boat down dangerous rapids. The amount of different genres It Takes Two throws at you is as expansive as the story is endearing. Just don’t get attached to the elephant. Buy now £ 34.99 , Xbox.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Hades' Best: Roguelike game Rating: 9/10 Developer: Supergiant Games

Supergiant Games Release Date: 6 December 2018

6 December 2018 Available on Game Pass: Yes If at first you don’t succeed, die, die again. That’s the mantra of Supergiant Games’s critically acclaimed roguelike Hades. You play as Zagreus, the son of Hades who wants nothing more than to escape his father’s realm. With assistance from the gods of Olympus, players navigate through the ever-changing halls of the underworld as they journey to the world’s surface. If Zagreus fails in his attempts, he is sent back to the start and must make his escape again. The game’s excellent writing, gameplay loops and soundtrack all amalgamate into a beautifully realised depiction of Greek mythology and its denizens with modern sensibilities. It’s a masterpiece. Buy now £ 20.99 , Xbox.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Yakuza: Like A Dragon' Best: Role-playing game Rating: 9/10 Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Release Date: 2 March 2021

2 March 2021 Available on Game Pass: Yes A soft reboot of the franchise after protagonist Kiryu’s story has concluded. Yakuza: Like a Dragon takes a bold decision to swap out its beat-em-up playstyle for a turn-based strategy game. Like a Dragon follows new hero, Ichiban Kasuga, shortly after serving an 18-year prison sentence for a murder he did not commit only to be betrayed by his former boss upon his release. Ichiban decides to become a hero and teams up with other playable characters to clean up the streets, fight gangsters and sing karaoke. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a delightfully oddball take on the JRPG genre and new protagonist is a welcome addition to the franchise. Buy now £ 54.99 , Xbox.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Psychonauts 2' Best: Platformer Rating: 8/10 Developer: Double Fine Productions

Double Fine Productions Release Date: 25 August 2021

25 August 2021 Available on Game Pass: Yes Underappreciated in its time, Psychonauts on the original Xbox and PS2 became a cult hit for its wacky setting, humorous dialogue and interesting mechanics even though it sold poorly at launch. Now with Psychonauts 2, developer Double Fine Productions is able to pick up exactly where it left off, as if the last 16 years happened in the blink of an eye. You play as Razputin, a new Psychonaut recruit who is able to enter people’s minds, explore their subconscious and overcome the physical manifestations of their psyche. The gameplay has changed very little since the PS2/Xbox era and while the art direction hasn’t aged particularly well on the new generation of consoles, it’s a shot of nostalgia for anyone who played the original or who simply misses the bygone days of mid-2000s platformers. Buy now £ 54.99 , Xbox.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Minecraft' Best: For kids Rating: 9/10 Developer: Mojang Studios

Mojang Studios Release Date: 18 November 2011

18 November 2011 Available on Game Pass: Yes Minecraft has never lost steam since its earliest public release in 2009, and it continues to have a dedicated player base over a decade later. Its simple art style, mechanics and environments not only make it a perfect toybox for children to explore, but the ideal place to create elaborate structures. People of all ages are able to construct anything, from a simple house to a full-scale recreation of the Taj Mahal, made possible thanks to Minecraft’s creator mode. There’s no wrong way to play Minecraft, but there are plenty of right ones. Buy now £ 24.99 , Xbox.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Tunic' Best: Adventure Rating: 9/10 Publisher: Finji

Finji Release Date: 16 March 2022

16 March 2022 Available on Game Pass: Yes Tunic is something really special. Before anything else, it’s a clear love letter to the old-school action-adventure games of the Eighties and Nineties. Beyond that, it’s an ingenious, brief and occasionally challenging masterclass of modern game design that feels much bigger than the sum of its parts. Tunic can be completed in just 12 hours, but there are plenty of hidden secrets to be found beyond that timeframe. It’s the type of game internet forums will be pouring over to extract every detail from. To say any more about it would be pulling the curtain back too far. It really needs to be experienced to be appreciated. Buy now £ 24.99 , Xbox.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Crusader Kings III' Best: Strategy Rating: 9/10 Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Paradox Interactive Release Date: 1 September 2020

1 September 2020 Available on: Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, PS5 Crusader Kings III is what is known as a “grand strategy” game, meaning there is more emphasis on long-term planning than simply combat. It’s an immensely complex system but real-time strategy fans will find the amount of options available incredibly rewarding. The game spans entire dynasties and puts players in control of members of a medieval family across generations as they grow their influence. Players can commit to murderous plots to secure power, fabricate a claim to a rival territory or strategically marry off family members into neighbouring kingdoms to curry favour. There is a mind boggling number of interconnecting systems at play and anyone looking to unleash their inner Machiavelli will appreciate everything this game has to offer. Buy now £ 41.74 , Xbox.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}