Sony is currently slashing prices left and right as part of its PlayStation Days of Play Sale and Sony’s next-gen PlayStation PS VR2 virtual reality headset has received a tasty discount that has seen it fall to an all-time low.

Released in February last year, the PS VR2 is one of the best virtual-reality devices out there, with a great selection of games. Deals on the VR headset have been virtually non-existent since it launched, and the latest limited-time deal will expire in two weeks.

Discounted by a huge £90, Sony has also slashed the price of the PS5 Slim (was £479.99, now £434.95, Amazon.co.uk) and the PS5 dualsense controller (was £59.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk). But if it’s the virtual reality headset you’re after, we’ve got all the details on how you can snap it up.

PlayStation VR2: Was £529.99, now £479.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The PS VR2 is one of the simplest virtual-reality devices out there, plugging directly into the PlayStation 5 with one long USB-C cable. That means there aren’t a multitude of snaking cables everywhere, which was the case with the first PlayStation VR headset.

The PS VR2 features a pair of OLED lenses for better contrast. “Scenes inside the PS VR2 can more closely recreate the wide range of brightness our eyes deal with in the real world,” our writer said in their review. “Night-time scenes aren’t washed out by an LCD backlight, and a burst of unexpected sunlight filtering through a cave opening in Horizon Call of the Mountain can feel dazzling.”

Because the PS VR2 has four cameras in the headset, it can track your position and movement in the room. “The overall sensory experience offered by the PS VR2 is genuinely phenomenal,” our reviewer added. “Slipping the headset on feels like teleportation: objects appear real enough to touch, virtual characters making actual eye contact makes you feel peculiar, and your idiot brain becomes convinced it can feel sunlight on your skin.”

You can currently save over £90 on the VR headset at Amazon, taking it down to its lowest-ever price since the headset first launched.

Buy now

PS5 Slim disc edition console: Was £479.99, now £434.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

If you haven’t yet got a PS5, you can currently save £45 on the console. The PS5 is a marked improvement on Sony’s hardware. It’s blazing fast, with games loading in a snap; it’s new dualsense controller is an absolute marvel, with the controller’s haptic feedback pulsing in your hands as you game, and it’s crammed with features, including support for ray tracing. It’s the best console Sony has ever made, and won the top spot in our round-up of the best games consoles.

Buy now

PS5 Slim digital edition console: Was £389.99, now £369.99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The PS5 Slim digital edition is the cheaper of the two PS5 consoles, but it’s basically the same machine. The only difference is it doesn’t have a disc drive and is slightly smaller and more symmetrical. If you don’t own physical PS4 games, don’t mind not having physical PS5 games, and don’t have a collection of movies on Blu-ray, the digital edition console is a better, more affordable option. Plus, you can always buy a disc drive at a later date and upgrade it to the disc edition console. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the digital console.

Buy now

PlayStation 5 dualsense controller: was £59.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Here’s a huge 24 per cent discount on the official PS5 controller. Sony’s wireless DualSense pad is a tiny feat of engineering, featuring rumble motors, haptic feedback, a touchpad, dynamic vibrations, and an in-built microphone and speaker to bring games to life.

Buy now

