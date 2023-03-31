Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s very nearly time to return to the kingdom of Hyrule. The next game in the Legend of Zelda franchise is almost upon us, and we know it’s going to be a big release, because Nintendo has made a limited-edition Switch OLED console to mark the occasion.

The exclusive Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED console was announced at a Nintendo showcase earlier this week, and included a 10-minute gameplay demonstration, featuring video of Link’s new abilities.

While the game itself doesn’t launch until May, the limited-edition console will be available to buy from 28 April, but pre-orders have already opened at a number of retailers.

The company also announced a new Legend of Zelda-themed Switch pro controller, as well as a carry case, both of the accessories will launch alongside the game, rather than with the new Switch OLED console.

Below, we’ve detailed where exactly you can buy the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED console. And, if you still haven’t pre-ordered the game, we’ve also put together a list of the best Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom deals, which includes discounts on the Link Amiibo and deluxe edition of the game.

Where to buy ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Switch OLED console in the UK

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Switch OLED console: £319.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

The limited-edition Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED features a design inspired by the upcoming game, and includes the Hylian Tri-Force crest on the front. It includes a white and gold docking station, as well as gold joy-cons with green detailing on the left joy-con and white detailing on the right joy-con.

The Nintendo Switch OLED itself is the latest and greatest version of the wildly popular handheld-TV hybrid.

“The OLED console has a larger and far more vibrant 7in display, boasting deeper blacks and more accurate colour reproduction,” our writer said in their review, adding that you get double the internal storage, compared with the OG Switch. “And we absolutely adore the robust kickstand that stretches across the rear, making tabletop gaming more of a joy and less of a nuisance.”

You can pre-order the console from a number of different retailers right now, and it will ship on 28 April 2023.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Switch pro controller: £64.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

Nintendo also announced a limited-edition Switch pro controller. It features a similar design to the console itself, with a black and white base, neat gold detailing and a faded Tri-Force emblem positioned centrally in the background.

The Nintendo Switch pro controller features motion sensors, just like the joy-cons, but has premium grips for a more comfortable hold. There is also a single directional control pad, if you prefer that to the joy-con controls.

The pro controller will launch on 12 May and will has an RRP of £69.99, though you may find a deal or two when pre-orders go live.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Nintendo Switch carrying case: £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

To complete the look, you can also get yourself a Tears of the Kingdom carry case. It’s black and gold, to match the pro controller, and features Zelda detailing, including the Tri-Force emblem. You also get two screen protectors – one for the Nintendo Switch OLED and one for the original Nintendo Switch.

The carry case launches on 12 May, alongside the game, but we’ve already spotted some pre-orders at third-party retailers. The limited-edition carry case costs £19.99.

