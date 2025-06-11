Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, and if you’re still desperately trying to track one down or have already forked out nearly £400, the last thing you want is a scratched screen. With its bigger 7.9in display and sturdier build, the new console feels more premium than ever, and you’ll want to keep it in good nick.

If you’re upgrading from the original Switch, Switch Lite or even the OLED model, don’t assume your old case will do the job. The larger display means it’ll feel too snug. Whether you’re slinging it in a rucksack, taking it on the train, or just want somewhere safe to store it at home, a protective case is a no-brainer.

From slim cases to rugged hard shells, I’ve rounded up the best Nintendo Switch 2 cases available right now. Manufacturers are still rolling out new Switch 2 accessories, so expect even more cases to arrive in the coming days, and I’ll be testing them as they come in.

How I tested

I’ve tested a range of Nintendo Switch 2 cases using the console itself, checking for fit, protection, portability and build quality. Since the Switch 2 has a larger display than previous models, I made sure each case actually fits the new console without being too tight or loose.

I looked at how easy it was to get the console in and out, whether there was space for accessories like Joy-Cons, straps or game cards, and how well each case handled being tossed into a bag or carried around. I also paid attention to overall weight, material quality, and whether the case felt like it would actually protect the screen in day-to-day use.

The best Nintendo Switch 2 cases of 2025 are: