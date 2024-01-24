Tekken 8 releases this week – these are the pre-order bonuses you’ll get

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Get ready for the next battle. Tekken 8, the upcoming title in one of the best fighting game franchises of all time, is almost here. Following in the footsteps of 2017’s Tekken 7, arguably the franchise’s best game yet, Tekken 8 will see a slimmer character roster, new game mechanics and a new game mode called Arcade Quest.

Arcade Quest is a mode that harks back to Tekken’s arcade roots, simulating the experience of playing in an arcade, with customisable avatars and a training ground. The new “Heat” system lets players build up heat energy to trigger combo moves, while a “Special Style” feature lets players trigger a combo with the press of a single button – making the game more beginner-friendly than ever before.

The latest instalment in the Tekken franchise has a lot to live up to – last year was stacked with great fighting games, from Mortal Kombat 1 to Street Fighter 6. Tekken 8 launches on 26 January, and there are four different editions of the game. Here’s how you can pre-order each one, to secure an exclusive pre-order bonus before the game’s launch.

Where to pre-order ‘Tekken 8’, plus best pre-order bonuses

‘Tekken 8’, launch edition: From £54.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Every Tekken 8 standard edition pre-order comes with a Paul Phoenix avatar costume, while those who pre-order on PS5 will get a Mokujin and Tetsujin avatar skin.

‘Tekken 8’, deluxe edition: From £59.79, Cdkeys.com

(CD Keys)

The deluxe edition of Tekken 8 only comes in digital format. When pre-ordering, as well as the Paul Phoenix avatar costume, you also get four additional characters (playable character year one pass), a Kinjin avatar skin and a gold suit character costume pack.

‘Tekken 8’, ultimate edition: From £64.99, Cdkeys.com

(CD Keys)

As well as the bonuses found in the standard edition and the deluxe edition, the ultimate edition of Tekken 8 comes with a classic Tekken T-shirt set avatar costume and three avatar skins for Kazuya, Jun and Jin. It’s only available as a digital copy for Xbox, PS5 and PC. Pre-ordering the game will also get you the Paul Phoenix avatar costume.

(Sony)

For die-hard Tekken fans, there’s the collector’s edition, which comes with five physical items as well as all of the digital in-game bonuses mentioned above. You get an exclusive electrified 25cm Jin figurine, a special face-off Steelbook, eight glossy collectable cards, a Leroy Smith metal ring with a velvet pouch and a 5cm arcade token. Again, if you pre-order the game, you’ll also get the Paul Phoenix avatar costume and the Mokujin and Tetsujin avatar skin on PS5.

