I’m always on the lookout for the best gaming deals on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is no exception.

If I’m being honest, though, I didn’t think there would be savings on games consoles in the October Prime Day sale, as Sony and Microsoft tend not to get too involved in these kinds of third-party retailer events. However, this year’s Big Deal Days sale has seen a modest £20 discount on the Xbox Series X and a price drop on the Seagate HDD drive for the PS5.

If you’ve already got your preferred console, there are still ways to save. I’ve spied some enticing discounts on expandable microSD storage for the Nintendo Switch, plus deals on gaming headsets and other accessories in the sale.

You should also check out IndyBest’s guide to the best TV deals in the Prime Day sale, in case your screen is in need of an upgrade. The LG C4 – probably the best gaming TV of the year – has had a substantial discount (was £1,399, now £869, Amazon.co.uk).

For all other gaming deals, though, keep scrolling here.

Seagate 2TB hard drive for PS5: Was £79.66, now £66.69, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Seagate )

The limited-time £60 discount on the PS5 Slim has sold out for now, but there are still savings to be had on PlayStation accessories such as this 2TB hard drive from Seagate. Designed to match the console’s pristine-white appearance, this expanded storage gives you high-speed access to your downloaded games and data, so you don’t have to make room for new stuff each time you download a new title.

PlayStation 5 games: From around £15, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The Amazon Big Deal Days sale has seen discounts applied to a handful of PS5 games. I won’t presume the sorts of games you’re into, but check out the full deals page for offers on everything from Assassin’s Creed Mirage (was £44.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk) and GTA V (was £24.99, now £16.10, Amazon.co.uk) to Spider-Man 2 (was £69.99, now £57.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Xbox Series X: Was £479.99, now £458.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

The Xbox hasn’t been left out of the Prime Big Deal Days fun. Microsoft’s games console gets a modest £20 discount in the sale, bringing the price of the Xbox Series X down to less than £460.

SanDisk 256GB microSD card for Nintendo Switch: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( SanDisk )

The Nintendo Switch is one of the greatest consoles ever made, but it comes with a paltry 32GB of storage built in. Grab an external microSD card and you can store more games on your console without having to constantly delete and re-download things. Not all microSD cards are created equal, though, and, for the best experience, you’ll want a speedy one designed to work with Nintendo’s console. This discounted 256GB card from SanDisk should do nicely.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 gaming headset: Was £99.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( SteelSeries )

I’m a big fan of SteelSeries gaming headsets. They pair audiophile-grade sound quality with practical connectivity options and unbeatable comfort. The top-end Arctis Nova Pro sailed into into our round-up of the best gaming headsets, but I’d recommend the cheaper Arctis Nova 3 for anyone who doesn’t need all the bells and whistles of a £300+ headset. This £25 discount in the Prime Big Deal Days sale is an unmissable offer.

