23 best Amazon Prime Day deals, chosen by shopping experts

The Amazon Big Deal Days sale (aka October Prime Day) is here – and it is already shaping up to be the retailer’s biggest autumn sale ever. From the latest tech and handy home appliances to the best of beauty, thousands of deals are dropping on the retailer’s website.

A warm-up to Black Friday, the Amazon event has become an annual tradition, with the first event held in 2022. Matching, and often beating the deals seen in its July sale, the Prime Big Deal Days has discounts on everything from beauty and tech to household essentials and appliances.

Exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, the sale sees prices slashed across mattresses, coffee machines, electric toothbrushes, laptops, headphones, TVs and more. As well as offers on Amazon’s own devices (think Kindles, Echo Dot smart speakers and Fire tablets), we can expect mega savings on third-party brands such as Apple, Shark, CeraVe, Elemis and Philips.

As always, the IndyBest team will be on hand throughout the 48-hour event with the best savings to snag across every category. Below, you can find the crème de la crème of Amazon’s Big Deals Day offers, from beauty to tech.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 – Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

– Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara – Was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine – Was £199.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £199.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk CeraVe hydrating cream-to-foam cleanser – Was £14.50, now £9, Amazon.co.uk

– Was £14.50, now £9, Amazon.co.uk Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner, NZ801UKTBK – Was £299.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds you can buy, and right now they’re back down to their lowest-ever price. Offering a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” praised tech critic David Phelan in his review. They’re also significantly better than the recently launched AirPods 4 with noise cancelling (£179, Amazon.co.uk). There are also new hearing features coming to the AirPods Pro soon. If your earbuds are in need of an upgrade, now’s the time to do it.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Maybelline New York )

It’s in our beauty hall of fame and it’s no surprise with its precise wand and long-lasting formula. Not to mention the fact that it’s formed quite the fan group on TikTok and even the social media-averse are aboard the sky high train. Seriously, one tube of Maybelline lash sensational is sold every seven seconds in the UK. Plus, our tester found the product to live up to its lofty claims, remarking that, “[her] eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day.”

Ninja foodi flexdrawer air fryer: Was £269.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In our review, Ninja’s foodi flexdrawer air fryer was praised for its ability to do it all. Even better, it’s now reduced by a generous 25 per cent in the Amazon Big Deal Days sale. Our tester noted the “two independent cooking zones that allow you to cook two different types of food at different temperatures at the same time”. Plus, it’s capacious enough to cook for eight people once the divider has been taken out, they added.

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): Was £219, now £198, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

For a more pocket-friendly wearable than the main series Apple Watch, the second-generation Apple Watch SE boasts many of the same features as the pricier model. This is a smart and stylish fitness tracker for everyday wear, although bear in mind that it doesn’t offer an always-on display or a few of the more advanced health sensors. If that’s not a deal-breaker, you can pick up the watch with a price cut of five per cent as part of the Big Deal Days sale.

Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine: Was £199.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Looking to cut down on shop-bought coffees? Nespresso’s vertuo plus is slashed in price by a massive 60 per cent, which brings the cost down to less than £80. We dubbed it the best for long coffees in our review, where our tester noted its ease of use. The machine “automatically detects the size of the pod and delivers your coffee in about 20 seconds”, they said. And, crucially, it produces great coffee with “a good amount of crema on top”.

CeraVe hydrating cream-to-foam cleanser: Was £14.50, now £9, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Tried and tested by us, CeraVe’s hydrating cream-to-foam cleanser is trending for a reason. When we pitted the original version (£10, Amazon.co.uk), against this latest iteration, our reviewer said they were "pleasantly surprised at how rich and creamy the lather felt on [their] skin.” They added: “If you love the hydrating cleanser but want a bit more make-up removing power and hydration thanks to the amino acids, we’d suggest trying the new version” – especially with nearly 40 per cent off.

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re in the market for a new toothbrush, this Oral B electric model not only secured the top spot in our review but is now reduced by a huge 63 per cent. “It has everything you really need and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life,” our tester said. Featuring three brushing modes, it happily left our tester with that trademark “just been to the dentist” feeling.

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling wireless headphones: Was £379, now £260, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones have earned the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones, so we can attest to their quality. As well as incredible active noise cancellation, smart features, such as quick attention, which lowers the volume when you need to chat, as well as Alexa integration. But more importantly, our writer said that these sound absolutely divine. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and gumption, it never misses a beat”.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p smart TV, 32in: Was £249.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon’s 32in Fire TV has plummeted to its lowest-ever price. While the viewing experience may not be as needle-sharp as that of some of the more pricey TV sets, you’ll be able to change programmes and more using just your voice, thanks to Alexa capabilities, and there’s built-in access to all the main streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video.

Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush: Was £499.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oral-B )

Oral-B’s iO9 toothbrush landed a spot in our review of the best electric toothbrushes, and it’s now been reduced to its lowest-ever price. “The oscillating action of the iO9 seems to be more effective than a sonic brush for cleaning around orthodontics, too, presumably because the mechanical action of the fast-moving brush can more easily get into those hard-to-reach areas – our implant-wearing tester was impressed by the results,” noted our review. You’ll also “get real-time reports on your brushing technique, helping you achieve a consistently thorough clean and improve your oral hygiene over time”.

Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil: Was £58, now £41, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

You can also save on beauty products in the Amazon Big Deal Days sale – and if you’re in the market for something that’ll transform your locks, this might be it. Taking the top spot review of the best hair oils, our writer said that they loved using it to refresh their “hair when it’s feeling somewhat dull and super frizzy”, and “found that it also provides an instantly smooth and nourished feel”. Don’t miss out on this saving.

ghd platinum+ professional smart styler: Was £239, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re looking for a deal on a pair of top-rated hair straighteners then listen up. There’s a saving of more than £60 to be secured on one of our favourite ghd styling tools in Amazon’s autumn sale. When IndyBest’s assistant editor put the ghd platinum+ professional smart styler to the test, she “instantly noticed a difference after just one stroke”. She added that her strands, “which are prone to looking a little frizzy, were the sleekest they’d ever been: pin-straight and seriously glossy”.

Lumie sunrise alarm: Was £49.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

As we head into autumn and winter, sunrise alarm clocks can help us rise and shine naturally. Tried and tested by the team, Lumie’s pocket-friendly model is now even more of a steal, thanks to this Amazon Big Deal Days discount. It has a sunrise and sunset function complete with 10 brightness levels, and it has six alarm sounds. What’s more, our tester noted that “it can also be used for mood lighting, with six different colour options for the rest of the day”.

Philips 3000i series AC3033/30 air purifier: Was £450, now £351.32, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Philips’s 3000i series air purifier was praised for being a “speedy, smart and stylish” model in our review, and now it’s been heavily reduced. Hailed as “an excellent addition to any home, especially if you suffer from allergies” by our tester, it’s perfect for large rooms and has a HEPA and active carbon filter to remove dust, pet dander and ultra-fine particles. Ticking the box for energy efficiency too, it uses the same power as a standard light bulb when running on maximum.

Shark speedstyle ionic hair dryer and styler, black/copper: Was £239.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Shark’s speedstyle is an affordable alternative to the Dyson supersonic hair dryer, and you can currently save more than £100 on the model thanks to Amazon’s sale. Awarded five stars (out of five) in our review, it took our tester’s hair just “five minutes to go from towel-dried to 80 per cent dry, and then another five or six minutes with the quicksmooth brush”. Not to mention “it created impressive volume”.

Philips lumea series 8000: Was £509.99, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Philips )

If you’re tired of dealing with the upkeep that comes with regular hair removal, you need an at-home IPL – or intense pulsed light– machine. If you’re after a recommendation, look to Philips’s lumea 8000, which landed a spot in our tried and tested review of the best IPL machines. It comes with four detachable heads to use on different areas, and saw our tester’s “hair becoming sparser after just four treatments”. Even better, there’s £150 off for Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale.

Black + Decker heated clothes airer: Was £155, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Boasting the IndyBest seal of approval, our reviewer dubbed this Black+Decker model the best-heated airer for families. It “can handle a full washing machine load of clothes and more”, while the “rails are spaced out more than on other rail-based airer models, which makes arranging clothes over it fast and simple”, they said.

Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner, NZ801UKTBK: Was £299.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

As far as the best vacuum cleaners go, Shark is a tried and trusted name to have on your radar. With LED headlights for making it easy to spot dust, a lift-away handle for cleaning stairs or hard-to-reach areas and an anti-allergen seal to stop dust from escaping, the corded upright vacuum cleaner is a must-have, particularly now it’s plummeted in price by more than £100. While we haven’t tested this exact model, a similar model bagged the top spot in our review of the best corded vacuum cleaners, where it provided “exceptional power at an affordable price”.

Tefal easy fry max digital air fryer: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This entry-level air fryer is currently sliced in price by a tempting 35 per cent. Complete with a sizeable 5l capacity pan to cater for up to four people, it boasts 10 different cooking presets (think frying, roasting, baking and more) There’s a digital touch screen for ease, while its rapid-air-technology feature makes fried dishes with fewer calories and uses 70 per cent less energy than your oven. Plus, the non-stick air frying basket is dishwasher safe, helping with easy clean-up and a stress-free cooking experience.

Amazon Fire TV stick: Was £44.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This latest release of the retailer’s Fire TV stick is 50 per cent more powerful than previous generations, with super-quick streaming in Full HD. You’ll be able to access apps like BBC iPlayer, Netflix and Disney+, and, for a more immersive viewing experience, it supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Atmos audio. Alexa voice remote means you can tune into your programmes using just your voice, too. Right now, you can snap it up with more than 60 per cent off.

Olaplex no 3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £19.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

One of the best hair products in the biz, Olaplex’s No.3 hair perfector is the ultimate revitaliser for your locks and will transform them from lacklustre to luscious. Testing the pre-shampoo mask in our guide to the best Olaplex hair products, our reviewer commented that not only does No.3 (along with No.0) contain the highest level of the patented bond-builder that’s signature to the brand, it “worked wonders on split ends” and made our tester’s hair visibly shinier. With 29 per cent off, now’s your time to pick up a bottle for less.

Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K TV: Was £749.99, now £429.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by 31 per cent, you can save over £200 on Amazon’s Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K model right now. For vibrant, clear and crisp pictures, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV. Thanks to QLED technology you can expect all your favourite movies and shows to be leaping off the screen with vivid lifelike colours. This TV is, however, more than just a pretty picture. It’s made for streaming so you will have total easy access to all your favourite subscriptions from Netflix and Disney Plus too, of course, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

Apple iPad (9th gen, 2021): Was £329, now £269, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

It might not be the latest iPad on the block – in fact, you won’t be able to buy this model directly from Apple anymore – but if you’re after a tablet for casual use then it’s still an excellent choice. With its bright, sharp 10.2in retina display and all-day battery life, it’s reduced by a sizeable £60 in Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale, too.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon’s Prime Day Deal Days sale kicked off on Tuesday 8 October 2024 and runs through to 11:59pm on Wednesday 9 October, meaning you’ll have two full days to shop the Big Deals Day sale.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is a two-day event for Amazon Prime members that offers early access to deals ahead of the festive season (think of it as a warm-up to Black Friday). Held in October to kick start Christmas shopping, the event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Elemis, as well as offers on its bestselling own tech, including Kindles and Echo dot smart speakers.

