If previous years are anything to go by, Amazon Prime Day should kick off sometime in July this year. The two-day megasale could see discounts on some of the best laptops of 2024, as well as savings on everything from TVs and Amazon devices to headphones, coffee machines and more.

Laptops are always a popular purchase during Prime Day, though in recent years we’ve seen a huge uptick in cheap devices from unknown brands appearing in the sale. Finding the exact model of laptop you want at Amazon can be tricky too, as there’s usually a mix of older and newer models listed alongside one another, usually with the same names.

That’s why every year, your team of IndyBest experts is on hand to help you filter through the chaff. Our years of experience navigating Amazon’s megasale means we can bring you the very best deals on laptops we’ve tested and can recommend.

The sale might be a ways off yet, but we’ve already started to round up the best laptop deals to expect this Prime Day, as well as how to access Prime Day deals and the offers you can shop right now.

When will Prime Day laptop deals start?

Amazon has confirmed that this year’s Prime Day will kick off in July, but the retailer hasn’t given an exact date yet.

If we had to guess based on previous Prime Day sales, the two-day event will likely start on either Tuesday 9 July or the following week on Tuesday 16 July. What we do know is that the sale usually starts at midnight and ends at midnight, for a full 48 hours of deal hunting.

If you’re in the market for a laptop discount, we’d pencil in those dates for now. But if you’re eager to upgrade before then we’ve rounded up the best early Prime Day laptop deals below.

Best early Prime Day laptop deals

You don’t have to wait until Prime Day to find a discount on a great laptop. Here are a few of the best laptop deals we’ve spotted at Amazon recently.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop: Was £299.99, now £163.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lenovo )

The budget option from one of our top-rated laptop brands, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is about as basic as Windows laptops come. It’s powered by the entry-level Intel Celeron processor, offers a good selection of ports including a MicroSD card reader and an HDMI port, and a decent webcam for Zoom calls. It’s ideal for writing, web browsing, emailing and tackling spreadsheets.

Buy now

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3: Was £209.60, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lenovo )

A two-in-one Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 detaches from its keyboard cover so you can use it as an 11in tablet. It runs on the mobile Chrome operating system, so you can’t use regular Windows apps here, but it can do everything your web browser can do while letting you access Google Play Store apps for more creative tasks like picture editing.

Buy now

Dell Inspiron 15: Was £349, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The mid-range Dell Inspiron 15 fell in price from around £400 to £329.99 this year, and this deal knocks an extra 5 per cent off. A great all-rounder from the most trusted name in laptops, it combines an excellent 120Hz with fast performance for light tasks like word processing and web browsing.

Buy now

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: Was £1,269, now £929, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

The Surface Laptop 5 appears in our round-up of the best laptops of 2024, and with the latest model just announced we’re seeing big savings on the still-excellent 2022 edition. Our tester was impressed by the slick user experience, saying “whereas most other Windows laptops come preloaded with sketchy third-party apps and anti-virus bloatware, Microsoft’s Surface laptops are much closer to the Apple-style user experience: clean, tidy, and simple to use.”

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air 13.6in (M3): Was £1,099, now £1,015, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple isn’t known for taking part in the Prime Day fun, but you can still find some small savings across its laptop range while the sale is running. Here’s the best deal on the 13.6in version of the latest MacBook Air, powered by the new M3 chip. In our full MacBook Air M3 review, our tester called it “the best general-use laptop you can buy, with gorgeous looks, weight and thickness that are the ultimate in portability, and deeply impressive performance”.

Buy now

The laptop deals we expect to see this Prime Day

Last year’s Prime Day sale saw discounts on the latest models from Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus, Acer and more. In 2024 we expect to see those brands return, this time focusing on their newest laptops running on the latest hardware specifications.

Keep an eye on our list of the best laptops of 2024 to get an idea of what to look out for. We’re unlikely to see any serious discounts on the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, but we could see the likes of the Dell XPS 15 (£1,549, Amazon.co.uk) or the Lenovo yoga slim 7 (£699.99, Amazon.co.uk) drop in price.

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

Yes you do. The sale was originally created to push customers towards Amazon’s monthly subscription service, which unlocks a bunch of perks including unlimited next-day delivery, same-day delivery, exclusive discounts and early access to deals. You also get access to the Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you choose to pay for a full year up front. Anyone who hasn’t given the service a go already can get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which will give you access to all of those juicy Prime Day deals when they arrive.

