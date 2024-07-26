Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Washing machine drum stopped spinning? Fridge starting to smell of rotten eggs? Oven not heating up? Those are the warning signs that your home appliance is about to give up, and it’s probably time you upgraded it to something… more modern.

But while white goods and the latest tech, including TVs and laptops, can cost a small fortune, electricals retailer AO.com always has some stunning deals that can bring the price down significantly. This month, AO has exclusive sales on high-tech gear, including 40 per cent off vacuum cleaners.

Whether it’s a new oven, fridge freezer or tumble dryer, or even a new TV, games console, vacuum cleaner or laptop, AO.com sells it all at a competitive price. What’s more, there are plenty of AO discount codes and offers that could see you save hundreds of pounds on the latest tech.

If you’re hoping to save some cash, we’ve sourced the top AO.com discount codes that will see you save hundreds on your next appliance. From 30 per cent off fridge freezers to a 10 per cent code on all appliances, here’s everything you need to know.

Ao.com discount codes

Our top pick is a limited-time offer which gets you 10 per cent off the price of any home appliance on AO’s website. To benefit from this discount, simply enter the code “SAVE10” at the checkout.

AO is also currently running a summer fridge freezer sale, with 30 per cent or more off Samsung, Beko, Hisense models and more. Some of the biggest offers get you up to £300 off new Samsung fridge freezers, so it’s worth having a browse if you’re in the market for a new machine.

open image in gallery ( AO )

We also spotted a pretty spectacular deal on Shark and Ninja products, including air fryers, vacuum cleaners and kitchen gadgets. If you use the code “SHARKNINJA10”, you can save an extra 10 per cent on your appliance.

Best of the rest:

Top AO.com deals

If you want to save even more on your home appliances at AO.com, we’d recommend signing up for AO’s five-star membership. You’ll get free and unlimited deliveries, member-only star savings that aren’t available to regular customers, a free unpack and old appliance recycle service and a 100-day return period, so you have longer to decide if the appliance you just bought is right for you. AO’s five-star membership costs £39.99 per year.

Looking for a new fridge freezer? You can currently save 25 per cent on a 50/50 Hisense stainless steel model. That’s a saving of over £100. It has a no-frost system, so you’ll never need to manually defrost your machine.

open image in gallery ( AO )

If your laptop’s getting a little sluggish. Have a look at this Asus Chromebook, which has been discounted by 34 per cent. With a sharp 14in display, it’s a great option for students.

AO’s slashed the price of this built-in Smeg oven by £150. With a large 70l capacity, it’s great for large households. It features a rapid preheating feature, so it will get to your desired temperature super-fast, and it’s easy to keep clean thanks to its vapour clean function.

open image in gallery ( AO )

Looking to upgrade your telly? AO’s taken £200 off this 65in LG 4K Ultra HD smart TV, which supports all your favourite apps and streaming services, including Freeview Play, Netflix, Disney+ and more. It also automatically adjusts the settings so you see the most authentic and immersive version of every film, with colours that pop.

Why choose AO.com?

“AO always has the best deals on home appliances, from washing machines to ovens to refrigerators. Its selection is fantastic, and I’m always impressed by its comprehensive assortment of portable air conditioners when the summer months roll around,” says Alex Lee, tech writer at The Independent. “I recently bought a built-in microwave that had the exact dimensions for my awkwardly-shaped kitchen, something I couldn’t find anywhere else. Well-stocked, with frequent (often daily) price drops, AO’s huge catalogue of warehouse-level products make it my go-to when it comes to seeking out a new home appliance at a cut-rate price.”

*See AO’s discount codes for full terms and conditions for all offers featured on this page. Information verified and correct at time of last publication date