10 best dishwashers that take the load off household chores

Choosing the right dishwasher can be a chore. At face value, high quality options all seem to do pretty much the same thing: wash dishes to varying degrees of cleanliness.

But there are differences between dishwashers – which we will seek to highlight here.

When you’re shopping for a dishwasher, the first spec you should be looking at is “place settings”, which refers to the number of individual meals’ worth of dishes the machine can wash at once.

You should aim to pick a machine that has a capacity that suits your household size. The higher the place settings count, the more dishes the machine can handle.

It’s generally wise to pick a dishwasher that’s relatively energy efficient, as this will benefit your energy costs and carbon footprint over the years. One of the best measures of a dishwasher’s efficiency is its energy rating. This is given as a grade from A+++ to D, which is calculated based on the amount of water and energy a dishwasher uses, relative to how much work it gets done.

For more detail on this aspect of performance, look into specifications such as the dishwasher’s annual energy consumption, and energy saving modes or features such as load-sensing.

All dishwashers can be categorised as either freestanding or integrated. A freestanding dishwasher is a standalone appliance that can be placed anywhere in your kitchen, or wherever else you’d like to connect it up. An integrated dishwasher is a built-in appliance that should be installed permanently in one of your kitchen units. Be sure to check the dimensions of your vacant kitchen unit before buying an integrated dishwasher to install in it.

Miele G5210SC full-size dishwasher: £899.99, Currys

Style: FreestandingEnergy rating: A+++Place settings: 14 place settings

This model delivers amazing performance and a design that is both smart and approachable. Everything works just as it should, from the easy-to-manipulate trays and baskets within the machine, to the dishwasher’s “eco” program, which gets the appliance’s water consumption down to a remarkably low rate.

The one regrettable omission with this dishwasher is that its fastest setting takes 58 minutes to complete – which means there’s no truly quick wash available. However, when the machine is finished, you can be sure the dishes will be cleaned as thoroughly as a dishwasher can.

If your ears are a little on the sensitive side, you’re going to love the G5210SC. Its sound emissions are as low as 41dB – the sort of noise level you’d associate with a fridge freezer, not a dishwasher.

Hoover AXI HDPN 2D520PB dishwasher – black: £319.99, Argos

Style: FreestandingEnergy rating: A++Place settings: 15

We rate the hoover AXI HDPN 2D520PM as one of the best mid-range dishwashers money can buy. It’s brilliantly roomy, with a 15 place setting capacity that provides invaluable added wiggle room for medium-to-large households who might struggle with a more standard machine catering for 13 or 14 place settings.

The AXI’s quick wash is one of the fastest on the block, working its way through loads of slightly dirty dishes in 24 minutes. Its touch screen is highly responsive, which seems like a selling point until you accidentally lean against it and trigger a cycle. This appliance looks pretty sharp in its black colour with silver and red accents. It reminds us ever-so-slightly of K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider.

Bosch serie 8 freestanding dishwashers SMS88UW06G: £999, ao.com

Style: FreestandingEnergy rating: A+++Place settings: 13

Bosch is one of the most highly rated dishwasher makers out there – and is the highest performer in the brand’s market-leading range.

This dishwasher does everything a high-end dishwasher should. We found that it operates exceptionally quietly, which is apparently thanks in part to its noise-reducing brushless motor. The appliance adjusts the amount of water it uses based on light readings that tell it how dirty the load is, and most importantly of all, it gets dishes fantastically clean.

The TFT display in the top of the dishwasher door is particularly nicely done. It gives you best practice tips along with basic info on wash progress.

Beko DFL1442 freestanding dishwasher: £319.99, Currys

Style: FreestandingEnergy rating: A++Place settings: 14

This would be our recommendation for medium-to-large households who want a really effective dishwasher that won’t break the bank. It’s a great performer, with the capability to wash loads of up to 14 place settings in as little as 30 minutes. And while the appliance doesn’t seem to work quite so quietly as some of the high-end dishwashers we’ve tested, the noise level is still pretty low at 48dB.

One thing this dishwasher doesn’t have in great supply is fancy features, so if you want to play around with highly customisable settings, we suggest you look elsewhere. The graphite finish on this machine looks sleek and modern – a great match for a contemporary or industrial-style kitchen.

Montpellior MAB600R: £399.99, Currys

Style: FreestandingEnergy rating: A++Place settings: 15

This is a bit snazzy, is it not? Dishwashers don’t often come with the same sort of retro style as certain fridges and ovens, but this is an eye-catching exception. With gently bevelled edges, a smart metallic handle and a beautifully designed control interface, this is a genuinely covetable appliance. It’s a more-than-solid operator too, with quick washes taking as little as 30 minutes, and a 15 place setting capacity that will provide space enough for larger households.

The MAB600 is also available in cream and black, although we reckon you should get it in this lovely shade of red. It’s quite the statement piece.

Beko DFS04010W slimline dishwasher: £209.99, Argos

Style: FreestandingEnergy rating: A+Place settings: 10

Need a bargain-price dishwasher that’ll fit into a slender space? This is it. This machine offers ample dishwashing performance in a dimensionally delicate package. Coming down from the standard 60cm dishwasher width to a slimline 45cm hasn’t made too much of a dent in this dishwasher’s capabilities. It has a 10 place setting capacity, which should prove ample for small-to-medium households.

While it’s not especially pretty or feature-rich, it washes and dries perfectly well – and what more could you really need?

Bosch SKS62E32EU serie 4 compact table top dishwasher: £454.97, Appliances Direct

Style: FreestandingEnergy rating: A+Place settings: 6

If you’re in need of a dishwasher to use in a tight space, this would be just about the best you could buy. This dishwasher is that rarest of things: a compact version of an appliance that retains most of the benefits of the full size alternative.

This neat machine gives you many of the features for which Bosch’s top-of-the-range dishwashers are feted, including a load sensor that regulates the amount of water used, and an “ExtraDry” option that greatly helps with drying the sorts of items that tend to hold water in their nooks and crannies. It has the capacity to wash six place settings – enough to clean up a day’s dishes for a pair of modest eaters.

You’re probably thinking of situating this appliance in a confined space, so do take note of its dimensions before you buy: 450 (H) x 551 (W) x 500 (D) mm.

SMEG DID13TP3 full-size fully integrated dishwasher: £529, Currys

Style: IntegratedEnergy rating: A+++Place settings: 13

This right here is our favourite integrated dishwasher. The SMEG DID13TP3 is slick as can be, with stylish controls, an accommodating choice of baskets, and one of the speediest quick washes we’ve encountered, stopping the clock at a zippy 27 minutes. There’s also an air-dry option that opens the door at the end of the cycle, meaning you can let the load dry naturally, without the need to use any additional energy.

The only minor quibble we have with it is that it’s a little hard to master. The controls are not especially intuitive. With that said, this is an effective, classy appliance that would surely take pride of place among your kitchen units. It’s well worth a bit of time spent with your nose buried in the instruction manual.

NEFF N50 S513G60X0G full-size fully integrated dishwasher: £489, Currys

Style: IntegratedEnergy rating: A++Place settings: 12

With its neat metal handle and user-friendly controls, this is an integrated dishwasher that gets the details just right. We’re particularly big fans of its “infolight” feature – an LED that shines onto a small section of floor to indicate when the machine is in use. This neat solution helps the user to avoid the common integrated dishwasher misstep of opening the door before the dishwashing cycle is finished.

The N50’s 12 place setting capacity is a little low for a full-size dishwasher. If you’re a member of a small-to-medium household, this probably won’t be a problem – but if you do go through a lot of dishes, we’d recommend looking at a more capacious option instead.

Hotpoint HIC 3B+26 UK full-size integrated dishwasher, £319, Currys

Style: IntegratedEnergy rating: A++Place settings: 14

A common complaint about integrated dishwashers is that they tend to have lower capacity than freestanding dishwashers, due to their different spatial requirements. This is generally accurate – but it’s not true of the hotpoint HIC 3B+26, which employs an extra-wide (82cm) design to enable a sizable 14 place setting capacity.

In terms of dishwashing performance, the HIC 3B+26 is simple and effective – a hard working machine that’s a delight to use, thanks to features like its counterbalanced door, which stays in place wherever you leave it, in order to enable easy loading. Just make sure you have enough space in your kitchen before buying this super-size integrated appliance.

The verdict: Dishwashers

Combining excellent cleaning performance with an efficient, blissfully quiet user experience, the miele G5210SC is our thoroughly deserving IndyBest Best Buy.

The only real issue with this dishwasher is the price – and if that’s a deal-breaker for you, we can heartily recommend the hoover AXI as a more affordable alternative. For an outstanding integrated option, try the SMEG DID13TP3 instead

