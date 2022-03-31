How to save money on your energy bills with smart home devices

The amount the average household spends on electricity and gas is set to surge from 1 April, leading many of us to look for new ways to cut down on our energy use wherever we can. But, can smart home technology really save you money on your bills?

In light of the price hike, Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis has shared three top tips for saving on energy bills, including stockpiling prepaid energy and ensuring you’re claiming the correct council tax rebate. And while investing in gadgets to plug into your sockets might not sound like the best way to reduce your footprint, smart home technology can pay for itself over time and eventually make a dent in that bill.

LED bulbs are the most obvious starting point, and offer between 10 and 20 per cent energy savings over traditional CFL bulbs. These types of lightbulb don’t necessarily have to be smart, but the ability to control your lights with your phone or on a schedule helps make sure you’re not wasting light when you’re not around.

Smart thermostats are another area in which tech can make a real impact. These are designed to “learn” when you’re at home, when you’re out, and when you want heat or hot water, and then use that information to build a more energy-efficient schedule and avoid heating an empty house. They can even keep an eye on the weather forecast to dial back the heating on warm days, or keep your home toasty on cold mornings.

Of course, smart home tech won’t save you an enormous sum by itself. Simply using less energy every day will have a much bigger effect on your bill than a full contingent of LED bulbs ever could. But, combined with a smart electricity meter, these smart home gadgets can make you more aware of how and when you’re using electricity, who the biggest energy-draining culprits are, and how best to change your behaviour to cut down on bills.

To help you trim down your gas electricity bills as much as possible, we’ve rounded up some of the best energy-saving gadgets from our range of tried and tested reviews, including smart LED light bulbs, smart thermostats, smart home devices and smart speakers.