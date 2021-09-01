Home appliances are a big investment, and they are often non-negotiable. Take for example a fridge freezer – it is an essential item in your kitchen, but there’s no denying that buying a new one is both costly and time-consuming.

With so much to consider, choosing the right one for your home can be difficult. But there’s nothing to fear as we’re on hand to offer advice. We’d recommend considering the capacity of the model – this is often somewhere between 200l and 600l, with larger products better suited to bigger households.

Similarly, it’s worth bearing in mind how you’d like the ratio between fridge and freezer space to be split – typically, models are 70:30, but there is also the option of 50:50, should you find yourself frequently freezing meals.

Should you be in need of some extra expert tips and tricks, the IndyBest fridge freezer buying guide covers all this and more. As for making sure it’s a less costly endeavour, we’re also here to help. With a constant eye out for a good deal (including sales on laptops, TVs and mattresses), we’ve rounded up the best discounts and sales on leading fridge freezers.

Read on for how you can save money on your next fridge freezer, and prepare to keep food fresher for longer in one of these top models.

How to get the cheapest deals on specific fridge freezer brands

The best places to find a stellar deal on fridge freezers tend to be retailers such as John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, AO, Argos and Amazon. These big wigs often offer better discounts than appliance manufacturers themselves.

While flash annual sales such as Amazon Prime Day or the John Lewis & Partners summer sale are great opportunities to find a bargain, some retailers have dedicated online deals pages for year-round savings on fridge freezers – John Lewis & Partners, AO, Very and Amazon all have such sections.

Hisense RS741N4WB11 90cm American-style fridge freezer: Was £699.99, now £649.99, Very.co.uk

For a smart, black style, look no further than this Hisense model which is discounted by £50. In the fridge, you’ll get to enjoy four adjustable shelves, a wine rack, two large salad crispers and five-door balconies, while the freezer has seven sections, including two drawers. Thanks to its total no frost technology, you’ll never need to manually defrost it either, as it circulates cold hair evenly throughout your fridge to prevent ice crystals from forming.

AEG RMB954F9VX frost-free fridge freezer: Was £2,499, now £1,299, Aeg.co.uk

This tech-heavy fridge freezer can be controlled via an app, providing you with full visibility into its performance . You can set it to receive notifications if the door is open or get maintenance tips for making sure it’s running at peak performance. Similarly, there is a convertible compartment where you can set the temperature from -18C to 7C depending on your cooling preferences. With a whopping £1,200 off, now is the time to upgrade.

Hisense RS694N4TCF American fridge freezer: Was £949.99, now £769.99, Very.co.uk

This large American-style fridge freezer has a total capacity of 553l, ideal for large households or families. It also boasts a water and ice dispenser and has super-cool and super-freeze functions that allow it to reach the optimum temperature for fresh food.

Hotpoint FFU4DK1 American-style frost-free fridge freezer, black: Was £749.99, now £599.99, Very.co.uk

Featuring a two-door and two-drawer design as well as cooling technology, this Hotpoint fridge is said to help keep your food fresher for longer. With technologies to keep bacteria at bay and fast temperature recovery once the door’s been opened, it also aims to minimise food waste. And thanks to the frost-free technology, you should never have to defrost your appliance again.

Hotpoint FFU3DX1 American-style frost-free fridge freezer: Was £669.99, now £539.99, Very.co.uk

This extra-large, two-door fridge has a capacity of 302l and, like the other products in this round-up, combines a fridge and freezer for extra convenience. With the brand’s signature precision temperature control, cool air is distributed throughout the fridge to create a constant temperature, which the brand says will keep food fresh for longer. It also features a holiday setting that means it will save energy while you’re away.

