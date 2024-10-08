Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Amazon Big Deal Days sale (aka October Prime Day) is underway and it is one of the retailer’s biggest autumn sales ever.

Exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, the sale sees prices slashed across mattresses, coffee machines, electric toothbrushes, laptops, headphones, TVs and more. As well as offers on Amazon’s own devices (think Kindles, Echo Dot smart speakers and Fire tablets), we can expect mega savings on third-party brands such as Apple, Shark, CeraVe, Elemis and Philips.

The best offers our shopping experts have spotted so far include a huge range of popular products being reduced to their lowest ever price, from AirPods Pro 2 earbuds reduced to just £179 to Ninja’s dual drawer air fryer plummeting from £239.99 to just £159.99.

For all this and more, keep scrolling for our team’s handpicked selection of the very best deals currently live.

Best Amazon Prime Day UK deals 2024

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine: Was £199.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £199.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk CeraVe hydrating cream-to-foam cleanser : Was £14.50, now £9, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £14.50, now £9, Amazon.co.uk The Glenlivet founder’s reserve single malt scotch whiskey, 70cl: Was £39.50, now £22, Amazon.co.uk

Was £39.50, now £22, Amazon.co.uk Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner, NZ801UKTBK : Was £299.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £299.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds you can buy, and right now they’re back down to their lowest-ever price. Offering a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” praised tech critic David Phelan in his review. They’re also significantly better than the recently launched AirPods 4 with noise cancelling (£179, Amazon.co.uk). There are also new hearing features coming to the AirPods Pro soon. If your earbuds are in need of an upgrade, now’s the time to do it.

MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Taking the top spot in our guide to the best teeth whitening kits, this powder formula has been reduced by 20 per cent at Amazon. Designed to help remove built-up stains, yellowing and plaque caused from food, drink and even smoking, the MySweetSmile powder was a hit with our tester, who said: “It was pleasant to use, with no issues of sensitivity – thanks to the inclusion of strontium chloride – and we found it gave us a naturally upgraded white smile after just a couple of weeks’ use.”

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Maybelline New York )

It’s in our beauty hall of fame and it’s no surprise with its precise wand and long-lasting formula. Not to mention the fact that it’s formed quite the fan group on TikTok and even the social media-averse are aboard the sky high train. Seriously, one tube of Maybelline lash sensational is sold every seven seconds in the UK. Plus, our tester found the product to live up to its lofty claims, remarking that, “[her] eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day.”

Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer: Was £239.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day, if you’re in the market for an air fryer, now’s the time to take the plunge. A very similar model landed a spot in our review, with our tester noting that “chicken, chips and chopped-up veg cooked much faster and ended up a lot tastier and crispier compared to when cooking in the other air fryer models”. A must-have in your kitchen, prepare to level up your dinners.

Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray, 500ml: Was £57, now £43.60, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Color Wow )

Promising to keep flyaways at bay, this anti-humidity hair spray scored a full five stars when our reviewer put it to the test. They said: “All you have to do is apply this liberally to damp hair before either blow drying with tension, like a hairdresser would do, or you can rough dry your hair and then go in with a pair of hair straighteners. The result is some of the sleekest and shiniest hair you’ll have seen.” Even better, the spray now has almost 25 per cent off at Amazon, when you pick up the 500ml version.

Apple Watch SE, 2nd gen: Was £249, now £227, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

For a more pocket-friendly wearable than the main series Apple Watch, the second-generation Apple Watch SE boasts many of the same features as the pricier model. This is a smart and stylish fitness tracker for everyday wear, although, bear in mind it doesn’t offer an always-on display or a few of the more-advanced health sensors. If that’s not a deal-breaker, you can pick up the 44mm version of the watch with a price cut of 9 per cent, as part of the Big Deal Days sale.

Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine: Was £199.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Looking to cut down on shop-bought coffees? Nespresso’s vertuo plus is slashed in price by a massive 60 per cent, which brings the cost down to less than £80. We dubbed it the best for long coffees in our review, where our tester noted its ease of use. The machine “automatically detects the size of the pod and delivers your coffee in about 20 seconds”, they said. And, crucially, it produces great coffee with “a good amount of crema on top”.

CeraVe hydrating cream-to-foam cleanser: Was £14.50, now £9, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Tried and tested by us, CeraVe’s hydrating cream-to-foam cleanser is trending for a reason. When we pitted the original version (£10, Amazon.co.uk), against this latest iteration, our reviewer said they were "pleasantly surprised at how rich and creamy the lather felt on [their] skin.” They added: “If you love the hydrating cleanser but want a bit more make-up removing power and hydration thanks to the amino acids, we’d suggest trying the new version” – especially with nearly 40 per cent off.

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re in the market for a new toothbrush, this Oral B electric model not only secured the top spot in our review but is now reduced by a huge 63 per cent. “It has everything you really need and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life,” our tester said. Featuring three brushing modes, it happily left our tester with that trademark “just been to the dentist” feeling.

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling wireless headphones: Was £379, now £260, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones have earned the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones, so we can attest to their quality. As well as incredible active noise cancellation, smart features, such as quick attention, which lowers the volume when you need to chat, as well as Alexa integration. But more importantly, our writer said that these sound absolutely divine. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and gumption, it never misses a beat”.

The Glenlivet founder’s reserve single malt scotch whiskey, 70cl: Was £39.50, now £22, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The founder’s reserve is matured in oak casks and has flavours of citrus, pear and toffee, giving it a fruity taste with a smooth finish. Presented in a gift box, it’s the perfect present for a whiskey lover or indeed yourself. Snap it up while it’s more than 40 per cent off.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p smart TV, 32in: Was £249.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon’s 32in Fire TV has plummeted to its lowest-ever price. While the viewing experience may not be as needle-sharp as that of some of the more pricey TV sets, you’ll be able to change programmes and more using just your voice, thanks to Alexa capabilities, and there’s built-in access to all the main streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video.

Blink video doorbell: Was £59.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Secure your home for less with Blink’s video doorbell, which was well-reviewed in our round-up. Considered the best budget buy, it “offers great functionality at a lower price point”. The “audio quality was decent” and our tester found setup and installation to be “easy”.

Nutravita 60 billion CFU pro bio cultures complex: Was £18.99, now £16.14, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nutravita )

When it comes to supercharging your gut health, probiotics are key – and Nutravita’s took the top spot in our review of the best. Our tester said that after taking the recommended dose, “their digestion became noticeably more efficient within days”, which “manifested as more frequent and easier pooping, with no wind or stomach bloating”. We’re adding this to our basket.

Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush: Was £499.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oral-B )

Oral-B’s iO9 toothbrush landed a spot in our review of the best electric toothbrushes, and it’s now been reduced to its lowest-ever price. “The oscillating action of the iO9 seems to be more effective than a sonic brush for cleaning around orthodontics, too, presumably because the mechanical action of the fast-moving brush can more easily get into those hard-to-reach areas – our implant-wearing tester was impressed by the results,” noted our review. You’ll also “get real-time reports on your brushing technique, helping you achieve a consistently thorough clean and improve your oral hygiene over time”.

Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil: Was £58, now £35.33, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

You can also save on beauty products in the Amazon Big Deal Days sale – and if you’re in the market for something that’ll transform your locks, this might be it. Taking the top spot review of the best hair oils, our writer said that they loved using it to refresh their “hair when it’s feeling somewhat dull and super frizzy”, and “found that it also provides an instantly smooth and nourished feel”. Don’t miss out on this saving.

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ202UKT: Was £279.99, now £179.55, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Countless Shark vacuum models have made it into our tried and tested guides, so you know you’re in safe hands with the brand. Reduced by 43 per cent, this deal sees you save more than £100 on a cordless design. Complete with the brand’s famous anti hair wrap technology, 40 minutes of run time and LED lights for extra precision, it turns into a handheld model for hard-to-reach areas.

ghd platinum+ professional smart styler: Was £239, now £161.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re looking for a deal on a pair of top-rated hair straighteners then listen up. There’s a saving of more than £60 to be secured on one of our favourite ghd styling tools in Amazon’s autumn sale. When IndyBest’s assistant editor put the ghd platinum+ professional smart styler to the test, she “instantly noticed a difference after just one stroke”. She added that her strands, “which are prone to looking a little frizzy, were the sleekest they’d ever been: pin-straight and seriously glossy”.

Lumie sunrise alarm: Was £49.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

As we head into autumn and winter, sunrise alarm clocks can help us rise and shine naturally. Tried and tested by the team, Lumie’s pocket-friendly model is now even more of a steal, thanks to this Amazon Big Deal Days discount. It has a sunrise and sunset function complete with 10 brightness levels, and it has six alarm sounds. What’s more, our tester noted that “it can also be used for mood lighting, with six different colour options for the rest of the day”.

Philips 3000i series AC3033/30 air purifier: Was £450, now £350.97, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Philips’s 3000i series air purifier was praised for being a “speedy, smart and stylish” model in our review, and now it’s been heavily reduced. Hailed as “an excellent addition to any home, especially if you suffer from allergies” by our tester, it’s perfect for large rooms and has a HEPA and active carbon filter to remove dust, pet dander and ultra-fine particles. Ticking the box for energy efficiency too, it uses the same power as a standard light bulb when running on maximum.

Philips lumea series 8000: Was £509.99, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Philips )

If you’re tired of dealing with the upkeep that comes with regular hair removal, you need an at-home IPL – or intense pulsed light– machine. If you’re after a recommendation, look to Philips’s lumea 8000, which landed a spot in our tried and tested review of the best IPL machines. It comes with four detachable heads to use on different areas, and saw our tester’s “hair becoming sparser after just four treatments”. Even better, there’s £150 off for Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale.

Black+Decker heated clothes airer: Was £155, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Boasting the IndyBest seal of approval, our reviewer dubbed this Black+Decker model the best-heated airer for families. It “can handle a full washing machine load of clothes and more”, while the “rails are spaced out more than on other rail-based airer models, which makes arranging clothes over it fast and simple”, they said.

Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner, NZ801UKTBK: Was £299.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

As far as the best vacuum cleaners go, Shark is a tried and trusted name to have on your radar. With LED headlights for making it easy to spot dust, a lift-away handle for cleaning stairs or hard-to-reach areas and an anti-allergen seal to stop dust from escaping, the corded upright vacuum cleaner is a must-have, particularly now it’s plummeted in price by more than £100. While we haven’t tested this exact model, a similar model bagged the top spot in our review of the best corded vacuum cleaners, where it provided “exceptional power at an affordable price”.

Tefal easy fry max digital air fryer: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This entry-level air fryer is currently sliced in price by a tempting 35 per cent. Complete with a sizeable 5l capacity pan to cater for up to four people, it boasts 10 different cooking presets (think frying, roasting, baking and more) There’s a digital touch screen for ease, while its rapid-air-technology feature makes fried dishes with fewer calories and uses 70 per cent less energy than your oven. Plus, the non-stick air frying basket is dishwasher safe, helping with easy clean-up and a stress-free cooking experience.

Olaplex no 3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £19.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

One of the best hair products in the biz, Olaplex’s No.3 hair perfector is the ultimate revitaliser for your locks and will transform them from lacklustre to luscious. Testing the pre-shampoo mask in our guide to the best Olaplex hair products, our reviewer commented that not only does No.3 (along with No.0) contain the highest level of the patented bond-builder that’s signature to the brand, it “worked wonders on split ends” and made our tester’s hair visibly shinier. With 29 per cent off, now’s your time to pick up a bottle for less.

Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K TV: Was £749.99, now £429.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by 31 per cent, you can save over £200 on Amazon’s Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K model right now. For vibrant, clear and crisp pictures, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV. Thanks to QLED technology you can expect all your favourite movies and shows to be leaping off the screen with vivid lifelike colours. This TV is, however, more than just a pretty picture. It’s made for streaming so you will have total easy access to all your favourite subscriptions from Netflix and Disney Plus too, of course, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

Apple iPad (9th gen, 2021): Was £329, now £269, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

It might not be the latest iPad on the block – in fact, you won’t be able to buy this model directly from Apple anymore – but if you’re after a tablet for casual use then it’s still an excellent choice. With its bright, sharp 10.2in retina display and all-day battery life, it’s reduced by a sizeable £60 in Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale, too.

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey: Was £36, now £22, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If a quality tipple at an affordable price sounds like your idea of a great deal, this offer might appeal. Gentleman Jack is made using the same signature process as Jack Daniel's Old No 7, but it lends the old favourite a modern twist. The only whiskey in the world to be charcoal mellowed twice after reaching maturity, Gentleman Jack is said to have an extra smoothness. Touted as having warm notes of maple syrup, vanilla spice and fruit, this bottle is currently 39 per cent cheaper – we'll drink to that.

Nutrition Geeks Vitamin D3 1 year supply: Was £9.99, now £7.59, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re not taking a vitamin D supplement, now’s the time to start. These pills come in a handy 365-day supply to see you through the year. Voted the best vitamin D supplement in our review, our tester said: “They are incredibly easy to swallow and leave no aftertaste, so they are perfect for anyone who struggles to take pills. Perhaps best of all, though, is the price: this bag will easily get you through autumn and winter.” If the price was a bargain before, it’s even better now with 24 per cent off in Amazon’s sale. Each tablet contains 4000 iu to beat the symptoms of SAD and support healthy bones, teeth and muscles.

Echo pop smart speaker: Was £44.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by nearly 60 per cent, the Echo pop looks like the Echo Dot sliced in half. “But don’t be deceived by its minuscule price tag, this semi-spherical machine with a slanting speaker packs a punch,” our tester said. Unlike the Echo Dot, the sound is directional in the 180-degree format – but if you’re looking to fill a small room or corner, this isn’t a problem. While the fact that you could get two Echo Pops for the price of one Echo Dot may sway your decision, if you need further convincing, you can get the pop for less than £20, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day deal.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon’s Prime Day Deal Days sale kicked off on Tuesday 8 October 2024 and runs through to 11.59pm on Wednesday 9 October, meaning you’ll have two full days to shop the Big Deals Day sale.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is a two-day event for Amazon Prime members that offers early access to deals ahead of the festive season (think of it as a warm-up to Black Friday). Held in October to kick start Christmas shopping, the event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Elemis, as well as offers on its bestselling own tech, including Kindles and Echo dot smart speakers.

