Amazon’s Echo Dot speaker is 60% cheaper this Prime Day

Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale is kicking off at midnight tonight, with the retailer promising thousands of discounts on everything from home appliances and laptops to beauty and TVs for an entire 48 hours.

But, it seems as though the online giant just couldn’t wait to get the deals flowing, as we’re already seeing impressive price drops across its own tech.

Amazon has already cut the cost of its Fire TV sticks, Kindle tablets, Ring video doorbells and Echo smart speakers. But there’s one deal in particular that’s really caught our eye.

Right now, you can snap up Amazon’s Echo Dot with a whopping 58 per cent discount. Plus, the retailer has guaranteed that this saving will remain until 16 October, so you can rest assured the price won’t fluctuate in the coming days.

For everything you need to know about the home speaker, keep reading.

Echo Dot 5th generation: Was £54.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This speaker is the latest generation of Amazon’s Echo Dot and, while it’s already a pocket-friendly buy, you can now snap up the clever gadget for even less. This unmissable deal has seen the fifth-generation Echo Dot plummet even lower in price, meaning it can now be yours for just £20.

“The Amazon Echo Dot is the baby in the Amazon Echo range”, our tester explained in their review, “but don’t be deceived by its diminutive, spherical and slightly squat size – this speaker Alexifies every room in your home on a budget, while still delivering decent sound and good smarts”.

As well as acting as a speaker, the Echo Dot has plenty of clever features including tap functionality, so you can snooze your alarm with ease, and a temperature sensor, enabling Alexa to take action when the room gets too hot or too cold.

