Best Amazon Prime Day October 2024 home appliance deals to expect

It’s already that time of the year again: Amazon has confirmed its Prime Big Deal Days will be returning this October and, with it we can expect a bunch of brilliant deals on home appliances.

Whether you’ve just moved house or your vacuum has finally given up the ghost, the annual autumn event will see discounts on the likes of Ninja, Shark, Tefal, Le Creuset and more.

If you’re buying into the air fryer hype, it’s likely you’ll be able to score a new model for a fraction of the normal price, while equally stellar savings on robot vacuums, heated airers and dehumidifiers will also be up for grabs.

It doesn’t stop there, of course, because the Prime Big Deal Days sale is also your chance to walk with discounts on items beyond swanky kitchen appliances, from toothbrushes to tech (think Apple and Samsung) and beauty heroes (see CeraVe, Color Wow and ghd).

From confirmed dates to the deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon has confirmed that the sale will kick off in less than three weeks time. Starting on Monday 7 October 2024, deals will drop right through to 11:59pm on Tuesday 8 October, meaning you’ll have two full days to shop the Big Deals Day sale.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is a two-day event for Amazon Prime members that offers early access to deals ahead of the festive season (think of it as a warm-up to Black Friday). Held in October to kick start Christmas shopping, the event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Elemis, as well as offers on its bestselling own tech, including Kindles and Echo dot smart speakers.

What Amazon Prime Big Deal Days home appliance deals can we expect?

The October event is your best chance before Black Friday to save on home appliances, from Shark cordless vacuums and Ninja air fryers to Nespresso coffee machines. If previous years are anything to go buy, we can also expect savings on KitchenAid stand mixers, Eufy robot vacuums, Instant Pot slow cookers and Le Creuset dishes.

What were the best deals last year?

Last year, you could save more than £100 on Philips’ IndyBest-approved beer keg machine (£261, Amazon.co.uk), as well as nearly £100 on De’Longhi’s barista pump espresso machine (£171, Amazon.co.uk) and get a nutri bullet blender for sub-£50 (£53, Amazon.co.uk).

When it came to vacuums, there was a rare discount on the Dyson cyclone 10 cordless model (£398, Amazon.co.uk) and more than a £100 off one of Shark’s bestselling cordless models (£199, Amazon.co.uk). If you were after a robot vacuum to do the hard graft for you, there were mega discounts on both Eufy and Roborok models, too.

Best early Prime Day home appliance deals

Tefal easy fry max digital air fryer: Was £119.99, now £77.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This entry-level air fryer is currently sliced in price by a tempting 35 per cent. Complete with a sizeable 5l capacity pan to cater for up to four people, it boasts 10 different cooking presets (think frying, roasting, baking and more) There’s a digital touch screen for ease, while its rapid-air-technology feature makes fried dishes with fewer calories and uses 70 per cent less energy than your oven. Plus, the non-stick air frying basket is dishwasher safe, helping with easy clean-up and a stress-free cooking experience.

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £429.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Clean up with this nearly 50 per cent saving on the best Shark vacuum in our tried and tested round-up. “The suction power on carpet and hard floors is a dream,” our tester said. “It’s constantly working out what power levels you need to pick up the most mess. All you have to do is steer while it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.” Complete with a dual battery and 120-minute run-time, other nifty features include anti-hair-wrap technology and LED lights.

