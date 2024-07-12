Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The annual Prime Day sale is just around the corner. Amazon’s 48 hour festival of deals will kick off Tuesday 16 July and is your chance to upgrade your tech for less, with waves of discounts expected across everything from Apple devices to home appliances and more.

Our expert team of IndyBest shoppers are running dedicated Prime Day guides for TVs, laptops and headphones, and this page will be dutifully highlighting the very best tech deals on everything from smart watches to smart home tech and more.

We’re also scanning the sale for deals on popular gadgets such as the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Meta Quest 3 virtual reality headset. Prime Day has proved to be a chance to pick up the latest games consoles at a discount, with last year’s sale including several offers on gaming bundles and accessories.

Prime Day is less than a week away, but there are always fresh deals to browse at Amazon, some of them better than others. We’ve started rounding up some of the best tech discounts we’ve spotted ahead of the sale, so, if you can’t wait around for Bezos to pull the Prime Day lever, take a look at what we’ve found so far.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Prime Day 2024

Best early Prime Day tech deals

Prime Day isn’t until 16 July, so, if you see a discount on a tech product you’ve been eyeing up, it could be worth grabbing it while you can. Here are a few of the best tech deals we’ve spotted at Amazon.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £298.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Sony’s flagship wireless headphones launched in 2022 and still comfortably hold the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones. We can attest to their quality, especially when it comes to noise-cancellation, which is a cut above the competition. Right now you can snap up a pair with a 25 per cent discount.

Buy now

Google Pixel 8 + Pixel Watch: Was £1,038, now £748, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Google )

This deal at Amazon gets you the Pixel 8 and the Pixel Watch with a £290 discount versus buying both separately. We’ve seen this bundle on sale for less than £600 in the past, but right now this is still the cheapest way to pick up Google’s best smartphone and the original Pixel Watch.

Buy now

PlayStation 5 Slim: Was £479.99, now £468, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The new PS5 Slim disc edition is the original PS5 with a glow-up. It weighs less, has a slimmer profile, and comes with 1TB of internal storage instead of the weirdly specific 825GB found on the previous model. There aren’t many huge deals on the PS5 right now, but this is the best price we’ve found online.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy tab S9 ultra: Was £1,299, now £1,099, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

“This is a brilliant tablet, with a gloriously rich and vibrant screen that has to be seen to be appreciated,” our tester praised, dubbing this model the best Samsung tablet in their tried-and-tested review. Powered by the fastest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it can “handily replace your laptop when coupled with a keyboard case or Bluetooth mouse and keyboard”, our reviewer added. With a 15 per cent discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day, there’s a £200 saving to be secured.

Buy now

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Was £199, now £176.40, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Google )

With 11 per cent off ahead of the Prime Day, Google’s wireless earbuds are down to £176.40 at Amazon. Designed to work seamlessly with Pixel devices, they’re a great-sounding pair of noise-cancelling buds with excellent battery life.

Buy now

Sony portable speaker: Was £259, now £139, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

If you’re on the hunt for a great portable speaker with a hefty discount, this deal is worth having on your radar. Sony’s speaker was named the best overall in our tried-and-tested review, owing, in part, to its “fantastically rugged” design and “crisp, clear sound” that lasts for up to 25 hours on one charge. Packed with features our tester loved, it’s now reduced by 46 per cent, ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day sale, saving you a sizeable £120.

Buy now

When do Prime Day tech deals start?

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day will start on Tuesday 16 July and run for 48 hours. That’s ample time for shoppers to browse the sale and find the best deals. Throughout the sale we’re likely to see lightning deals – time-limited discounts lasting just a few hours – so be sure to check back in with your IndyBest experts to catch the best offers before they expire.

The tech deals we expect to see this Prime Day

We’re always on the lookout for a discount on a pair of the best wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 (was £379, now £285, Amazon.co.uk). Sony’s headphones appeared in last year’s sale, so we expect to see them make a return for Prime Day 2024.

The Nintendo Switch (£259, Amazon.co.uk) is always a popular item in sales too, so we’re tracking the price of the portable games console in the run-up to Prime Day kicking off. Expect to see bundle deals, and maybe even a discount on the console itself.

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

Access to Prime Day deals is exclusive to Prime members. Sign up for Amazon’s subscription service and you’ll also get perks like unlimited next-day delivery, same-day delivery, and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music. There are deals and offers throughout the year that only Prime members can take advantage of too, as well as early access to lightning deals.

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month, but you can choose to save annually by paying £95 for the full year. New users can take advantage of a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, so if you plan on using the trial to dip into those Prime Day deals, now’s a good time to activate your trial.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Want more savings? These are the best deals at Amazon right now