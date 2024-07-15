Support truly

Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 is here – and it’s already shaping up to be one of the retailer’s biggest sales ever. From the latest tech and handy home appliances to the best of beauty, thousands of deals are dropping on the retailer’s website.

The annual Prime Day bonanza has become one of the biggest shopping events in the calendar, second only to Black Friday. Exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, the summer sale sees prices slashed across mattresses, coffee machines, electric toothbrushes, laptops, headphones, TVs and more.

Highlights include Apple AirPods being reduced to the lowest-ever price, mega savings on Ninja air fryers and viral beauty products from the likes of Colour Wow and Revlon reduced to a steal. As always, the IndyBest team will be on hand throughout the 48-hour event with the best savings to snag across every category. Below, you can find the crème de la crème of Prime Day deals, from power tools to tech.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals

Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd gen: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk Meta Quest 3 128GB: Was £453.45, now £409.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £453.45, now £409.99, Amazon.co.uk Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £40, Amazon.co.uk

Was £100, now £40, Amazon.co.uk Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £18.36, Amazon.co.uk

Was £28, now £18.36, Amazon.co.uk Ring video doorbell, 2nd generation: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £99.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk Ninja foodi dual zone digital air fryer AF300UK: Was £219, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd generation wireless earbuds: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s flagship AirPods have plummeted to their lowest-ever price for Prime Day, and now is very literally the perfect time to snap them up. Our tech critic David Phelan said in his review that they offer extra features over the previous AirPods Pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise cancellation and better battery life.

The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app. They were updated with new features in September last year, and there are even more new features launching in iOS 18.

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £295, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones have earned the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones, so we can attest to their quality. As well as incredible active noise cancellation, smart features, such as quick attention, which lowers the volume when you need to chat, as well as Alexa integration. But more importantly, our writer said that these sound absolutely divine. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and gumption, it never misses a beat”.

Buy now

Meta Quest 3 128GB: Was £453.45, now £409.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent/Meta )

Meta’s breakthrough mixed reality headset has just plummeted to its lowest-ever price this Prime Day, seeing it discounted by a huge £70. “The Meta Quest 3 is an astounding virtual-reality (now mixed-reality) headset, and is arguably the best consumer device currently out there,” our writer said in their review. “With full-colour passthrough, a faster processor, a more comfortable and ergonomic fit, as well as better hand tracking and, of course, those sweet, sweet pancake lenses that make everything so much more stable, this is the VR headset to beat.”

Buy now

Echo pop smart speaker: Was £44.99, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by nearly 60 per cent, the Echo Pop looks like the Echo Dot sliced in half. “But don’t be deceived by its minuscule price tag, this semi-spherical machine with a slanting speaker packs a punch,” our tester said. Unlike the Echo Dot, the sound is directional in the 180-degree format – but if you’re looking to fill a small room or corner, this isn’t a problem. While the fact that you could get two Echo Pops for the price of one Echo Dot may sway your decision, if you need further convincing, you can get the pop for less than £20, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day deal.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell, 2nd generation: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ring )

You can secure your home for less thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day sale. This model took the top spot in our review of the best video doorbells, where our reviewer noted that “there’s an HD camera, with really good feedback to your phone” and it’s “an absolute breeze to install too”.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 9: Was £429, now £344, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Released just last year, Amazon has treated us to a rare saving on its new series 9 smartwatch. Featuring an always-on display and the brightest screen on any Apple Watch ever, it’s the new S9 processor that makes the Apple Watch stand out. As well as being fast, smooth and responsive to use, it also makes possible a new feature called double tap. “When you raise your arm to wake the watch to full brightness, you can tap your index finger and thumb together twice, instead of touching the screen,” our tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “It’s effortless and responsive. You can use it to snooze an alarm, pause a timer, play music and more.”

Buy now

Russell Hobbs steam genie 2-in-1 handheld clothes steamer: Was £59.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re looking to take the hassle out of ironing, you need this appliance. Taking the top spot in our review of the best clothes steamers, our writer praised it for being “ideal for traditionalists, as it doubles up as a standard iron for smoothing garments with tougher creases on a flat surface”. They added that it “lasted well during steaming sessions, and its impressive power output meant each section could be smoothed in just one or two rounds”.

Buy now

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ202UKT: Was £279.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Countless Shark vacuum models have made it into our tried and tested guides, so you know you’re in safe hands with the brand. Reduced by 43 per cent, this deal sees you save more than £100 on a cordless design. Complete with the brand’s famous anti hair wrap technology, 40 minutes of run time and LED lights for extra precision, it turns into a handheld model for hard-to-reach areas.

Buy now

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £40, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re in the market for a new toothbrush, this Oral B electric model not only secured the top spot in our review but is now reduced by a huge 60 per cent. “It has everything you really need and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life,” our tester said. Featuring three brushing modes, it happily left our tester with that trademark “just been to the dentist” feeling.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy buds 2 pro wireless earphones: Was £219, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This is one of the best savings we’ve seen on earbuds for Prime Day, with Amazon slashing its price on the Samsung Galaxy buds 2 by more than 50 per cent. “The Buds 2 pro are lightweight and fit the ear comfortably,” our tester said in their review. They added that active noise cancellation is strong while battery life lasts up to five hours. Comfortable and snug in the ear, they “have a neat design that fits in the ear, without the stalk or overhang found in many buds.” The clever buds are a steal at under £100.

Buy now

Amazon fire TV stick 4K max: Was £69.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The all-new Fire TV stick 4K max is also discounted at Amazon. Complete with the new Alexa voice remote, which has been enhanced with buttons for channels and recent content, you can stream in 4K ultra-HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos. Plus, you get double the internal storage (16GB instead of 8GB), so you can store more apps and games. The big, exciting feature is that the Fire TV stick 4K max can also turn your TV into a piece of wall art when not in use, letting you see your schedules, calendar and photos with just a glance, as well as control your smart home devices.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot, 5th generation: Was £54.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Discounted by 55 per cent, now’s the time to snap up Amazon’s popular Echo dot 5th gen smart speaker. “The Amazon Echo Dot is the baby in the Amazon Echo range, but don’t be deceived by its diminutive, spherical and slightly squat size,” our tester said in their review. “This speaker Alexifies every room in your home on a budget, while still delivering decent sound and good smarts.” Delivering weather reports, setting timers, playing music, podcasts and the news, it also boasts a new temperature sensor, tap functionality and improved sound.

Buy now

Simba hybrid mattress: Was £869, now £608.30, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This bestselling mattress from Simba was also a win with our tester who said they’d “never slept so soundly” thanks to its versatility and attention to detail. Upon trying out the mattress, our tester said: “Sinkage is perfect, as is the balance of support and cloud-like cushioning. Its medium firmness is suited to those who sleep on their side, front or back, while its breathability makes the mattress a stellar option for those who tend to get hot during the night.” Already a great mid-range price, this mattress is now 30 per cent off.

Buy now

Sage the barista express bean to cup coffee machine: Was £629, now £449.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our writer named this the best bean-to-cup coffee machine in their review. Now, you can snap it up from Amazon with a discount shy of 30 per cent. “You can tinker with the settings to your heart’s content, including the grind size of the bean and the volume of coffee, plus, of course, creating microfoam, using the steam wand”, our reviewer noted. “We found we made dreamy cups of coffee with little fuss right from the get-go”, they added. What more could you want?

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo next automatic pod coffee machine: Was £200, now £89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Nespresso is a go-to brand when it comes to coffee, and its vertuo plus coffee machine featured in our review of the best. So, the similar vertuo next is bound to be a model worth having on your radar. It can cater for seven cup sizes, it heats up in just 30 seconds and it is compatible with more than 30 Vertuo pod blends. What’s more, this deal means the machine is now better than half price.

Buy now

Finish dishwasher machine cleaner: Was £10.50, now £4.70, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you want sparkling dishes, it makes sense to keep your dishwasher squeaky clean, too, but many of us often overlook this household chore. However, with this handy product from Finish, you can easily give your machine a proper deep clean. Simply pop the bottle in an empty dishwasher, begin a high-temperature cycle and enjoy the fresh-smelling results. Even better, you can now clean up on your purchase, with 55 per cent off at Amazon. For more cleaning savings, read our guide to the Amazon Prime Day household essential deals.

Buy now

Revlon one step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With a cult following and over 10,000 reviews on Amazon, our freelance editor put this hair-styling godsend to the test. It’s a real fan-favourite and TikTokers are all about the product’s answer to quick, bouncy locks a la Matilda Djerf. Beauty editor Louise Whitbread found the styler to “[perform] best when you work on hair in sections, twisting your wrist as you glide through strands to give your locks a speedy volume boost.” Plus, she added, “It doesn’t get tangled or leave hair frizzy.” Buy it now for half price.

Buy now

Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray: Was £27, now £18.90, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

It’s loved by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, and The Independent’s beauty writer likes to call herself a fan of this humidity hero, as well. Promising to waterproof hair even in the UK’s unpredictable weather, our tester commented that “Color Wow’s dream coat did a stellar job of keeping [her] hair straight and adding some serious gloss. There was no hint of a wave poking through and, [her] locks still looked relatively shiny after a day in the rain.” Now you can save 30 per cent off with this limited-time Prime deal.

Buy now

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £5.74, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

It’s in our beauty hall of fame and it’s no surprise with its precise wand and long-lasting formula. Not to mention the fact that it’s formed quite the fan group on TikTok and even the social media-averse are aboard the sky high train. Seriously, one tube of Maybelline lash sensational is sold every seven seconds in the UK. Plus, our tester found the product to live up to its lofty claims, remarking that, “[her] eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day.”

Buy now

Weleda skin food: Was £12.07, now £7.83, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham, this accessibly priced nourishing moisturiser is quite the skincare celebrity itself. It’s thick and perfect for dry or rough patches and, our tester found in her pregnancy-safe skincare buys review that Weleda skin food had “helped heal angry areas of dry, itchy and red skin,” as well as being, “an intensive redeemer that’s nourished and restored a healthy barrier at an affordable price” – and it’s been made even more affordable this Prime Day.

Buy now

CeraVe SA smoothing face and body cleanser: Was £14.50, now £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Now this is a product that the internet loves. CeraVe’s SA smoothing cleanser was released in the UK five years ago, people went ga-ga for it during the pandemic and, now, at sub-£10 it’s still as effective as ever. Our tester commented in her review that “this no-frills product helps [her] manage [her] skin during a flare-up, improving the texture of [her] scarring and banishing any inflammation.” Acne sufferers, this one will be your holy grail.

Buy now

Ninja foodi dual zone digital air fryer AF300UK: Was £219, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A very similar Ninja foodi model earned a spot in our round-up of the best air fryers for 2024, so you’re in safe hands with this dual zone appliance. Complete with different functions, times and temperature settings in each drawer to create complete meals in just one appliance, it can cater for the whole household. There are also six cooking settings, from roasting to frying, and the capacity to cook between four to six portions. Now, you can save more than 20 per cent for Prime Day.

Buy now

Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner NV602UKT: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Shark leads the way when it comes to vacuum cleaners with premium features, and this corded model from the brand is reduced right now at Amazon. Discounted by £100, this model features the brand’s famous anti-hair-wrap technology, which removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean. Plus, there are LED headlights to illuminate hidden dust; and two-floor modes, to switch between hard wood foors and carpets.

Buy now

Apple AirPods, 3rd generation: Was £169, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The third-generation AirPods have new features, improved audio and longer battery life than their predecessors. Launched in 2021, the 3rd-generation model looks more like the premium AirPods Pro but lacks some of the features of the pricier headphones, such as noise-cancelling. “The improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape,” our technology critic David Phelan said in his review. “Though these won’t be perfect for everyone, it has a tight and effective fit. Add in the extra features and ease of use which Apple’s earbuds offer and these are very appealing”. You can now save a rare £30 thanks to Amazon.

Buy now

Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock: Was £79.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Launched just this week, the all-new Amazon Echo Spot is an Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock that features a 2.83in gradual light-up screen that shows the time, weather and music playing, but also flashes up neat animations in response to certain phrases. You can also choose your own clock face and tap the device to snooze your alarm and adjust playback as songs are playing. It’s currently 38 per cent off for Prime members.

Buy now

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £9.09, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Maybelline New York )

Available in a range of colourways, including black, brown, burgundy, blue and pink, as well as a waterproof version, Maybelline’s mascara is a viral hit for good reason. It’s lived in our writer’s make-up bag ever since the product first launched in 2021 – in their review, they found it to be a buildable formula that’s best for lengthening, with a flexible brush allowing the lashes to look instantly longer and more lifted.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED series 4K: Was £649.99, now £379.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by a massive 42 per cent, you can save hundreds of pounds on Amazon’s Fire TV 50in omni QLED series 4K model right now. For vibrant, clear and crisp pictures, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV. Thanks to QLED technology you can expect all your favourite movies and shows to be leaping off the screen with vivid lifelike colours. This TV is, however, more than just a pretty picture. It’s made for streaming so you will have total easy access to all your favourite subscriptions from Netflix and Disney Plus to, of course, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

Buy now

Lavazza A modo mio jolie and milk: Was £169, now £116.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This coffee machine is perfect for those whose kitchen counter real estate comes at a premium. The compact machine comes with its own range of coffee pods that offer a decent range of delicious flavours. Our tester said: “We loved that this machine comes with a milk frother attached, which keeps things tidy, and you can make a speedy milky coffee without barista training.”

Buy now

Lego wildflowers bouquet set: Was £54.99, now £43.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lego )

Release your inner florist with this vibrant and intricate bouquet of wildflowers. The floral bundle features 16 height-adjustable stems, along with a dynamic array of flowers reflecting the vibrancy of wildflowers such as Welsh poppies, cornflowers and lavender. Perfect for arranging before displaying in a vase as you would a fresh bouquet of flowers, they’ll brighten up any windowsill (without worrying about wilting and watering). You can save 20 per cent with this deal at Amazon.

Buy now

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £18.36, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In our review of Olaplex’s famous no3 hair perfector, our tester said that the formula is a “modern-day cult classic hair care product” that is “hard to live up to, let alone beat”. Strands started to “feel softer and look healthier the more we used it”. Well worth a spot in our own bathroom cabinet, you can save 26 per cent right now.

Buy now

Philips air fryer 5000 series XL: Was £179.99, now £90, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This smart Alexa and wifi-enabled air fryer is currently discounted by a tempting half price. Complete with a sizeable 6.2l capacity pan to cater for up to six people, there’s also a 1.2kg capacity basket. There are preset settings and a digital touch screen for ease, while its rapid-air-technology feature makes fried dishes with fewer calories and 90 per cent less fat. If you’re lacking inspiration for what to cook, you can find plenty of culinary ideas on the accompanying app.

Buy now

Audible: Was £7.99 per month, now free for 3 months, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Audiobook subscription service Audible is currently free for three months for Amazon Prime subscribers who’ve never had Audible before (or in the last 12 months). You can listen to thousands of select Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks. Once your trial period comes to an end, an Audible subscription will cost £7.99 each month, which will pay for one audiobook (each month) as well as the above. The offer will end on 31 July.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy tab A9+: Was £239, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

The Galaxy tab A9+ is already a great deal at full price but you can now pick one up with 20 per cent off. The latest in Samsung’s budget-friendly A-series impressed us with its bright display and premium-feeling metal frame. It runs on a decently powerful chip, and, while you get less storage and RAM than you would in more expensive tablets, performance never feels sluggish.

Buy now

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024 in the UK?

Amazon kicked off its Prime Day sale on Tuesday 16 July, it will finish at 11:59 pm on Wednesday 17 July.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sale event that takes place over two days, seeing the retailer discount the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Simba, Ninja and more.

Amazon has announced ahead of time that Prime members will receive exclusive access to thousands of deals on top brands (name-dropping a few specific ones) as well as big savings on Amazon’s own devices and services – we’re talking Ring doorbells, Fire TV sticks and offers on Audible books and memberships.

The retailer has confirmed we will see discounts on Elemis, ghd, Ninja and Samsung, and it will reduce products from Barbie, L’Oréal Paris, Shark and more to their lowest-ever price so far this year. Prime members will also get what Amazon calls “deep discounts” on products from Bose, Fitbit, Oral-B and Sony.

Amazon released Prime Day discounts on Amazon devices early, with up to 50 per cent off selected Ring cameras and doorbells, including Ring video doorbells, Ring indoor cameras, Ring’s stick-up cam, as well as 55 per cent on the Ring Intercom and up to 65 per cent on Blink’s range of security cameras.

In 2022, Amazon began hosting more than one Prime Day-style sale a year, starting with the Prime Early Access Sale in October. It now hosts three sales a year – the Amazon Spring Sale in March (which is open to non-Prime subscribers), Amazon Prime Day in July and the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale in October.

Amazon Prime Day is always the best of the three, offering up top savings on the biggest products. To access the discounts in the Prime Day sale, you need to have an active Amazon Prime membership.

Best Amazon Prime Day tips

The IndyBest team have been covering the Amazon Prime Day since it started in 2015. We’ve been sniffing out discounts and tracking prices for years, so, we know when something’s a good deal and when it’s a dud. In the lead-up and throughout the entirety of the event, we’ll be highlighting the very best deals on all the most sought-after products. We’ll even be running a non-stop liveblog every waking (and sleeping) hour of the 48-hour sale.

To get prepared, if there are any items you’re desperate to get your hands on, we recommend adding them to your wish list ahead of time, so you can check out more quickly when the sale rolls around. It’s also worth downloading the Amazon app – the retailer will continue to drop “lightning deals” throughout the sale, and these are only around for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts, so you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday: Should you wait?

When it comes to big-ticket sales, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are the biggest and the best, but there are differences between the two that might influence your decision on whether you should wait to snap up a deal.

The biggest difference is that during Black Friday you’ll see thousands of retailers slashing prices across their product ranges. So, in theory, you’ll have more choice. This is in contrast to Prime Day, where you’ll only be able to shop for discounts at Amazon.

The benefit of Prime Day is the deals are all in one place, making it much easier to shop than having to visit every single website for the best deal. Because it’s a Prime member-exclusive sale, you should technically have less competition, so your favourite air fryer won’t sell out as quickly as it did during the Amazon Spring Sale, in which people who aren’t Prime members were able to take advantage of the discounts, too.

The biggest deals and discounts you’ll see during Prime Day will be on Amazon’s tech and own-brand devices, including Kindle ereaders, Amazon Echo smart speakers and Ring video doorbells.

Having covered both Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for too many years to count, the size of the discounts are always roughly the same during both sales, so we wouldn’t fret too much.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

As we’ve noted, the deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 when paying for a year up front. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this closer to the time.

Is Amazon Prime worth it?

Whether a subscription service is worth it is, of course, down to personal preference. You do get a whole host of perks from being an Amazon Prime member, though. You’ll not only benefit from the Prime Day deals, but you will also have free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free ebooks, Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

Previous Prime Day dates

2015: 15 July

15 July 2016: 12 July

12 July 2017: 11-12 July

11-12 July 2018: 16- July

16- July 2019: 15-16 July

15-16 July 2020: 13-14 October

13-14 October 2021: 21-22 June

21-22 June 2022 : 12-13 July

: 12-13 July 2023: 11-12 July

