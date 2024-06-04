The best home appliance deals to expect in Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Whether you’ve just moved house or your old vacuum has finally given up on you, we all know that buying new home appliances doesn’t come cheap – so Amazon Prime Day needs to be on your radar.

Saving you hundreds of pounds on everything from coffee machines to dishwashers, the retailer’s annual summer sale sees discounts on the likes of Ninja, Shark, Tefal, Le Creuset and more. If you’re buying into the air fryer hype, you can expect to score one for as little as £30, with equally stellar savings on robot vacuums or dehumidifers.

Of course, it’s not just home appliances that are reduced, with toothbrushes, tech (think Apple and Samsung), beauty heroes from CeraVe or Ghd and mattresses all included in the sale.

While the exact dates of this year’s Prime Day remain underwraps, Amazon has confirmed that the sale will kick off in July, which means there isn’t long to get prepared. From the kind of offers we’re hoping for to the best early deals across home appliances, here’s everything you need to know.

When will Prime Day home appliance deals start?

Amazon has confirmed that this year’s Prime Day will kick off in July but the retailer hasn’t given an exact date yet. This is in keeping with previous years when the event has largely stuck to its usual summer slot, that is with the exception of 2020 and 2021, when it moved to October and June, respectively, owing to the pandemic.

While we’re waiting for Amazon to provide us with an exact date, we can look to the past two years to give us some indication of when the sale might kick off. On both occasions, the sale took place on a Tuesday and Wednesday in the second week of July. That means Prime Day 2024 could take place on either Tuesday 9 July and Wednesday 10 July or the following week on Tuesday 16 July and Wednesday 17 July.

Best early Prime Day home appliance deals

Tefal easy fry dual zone 8-in-1 air fryer, 8.3l: Was £179.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tefal )

With two drawers of different sizes, this Tefal model gives you plenty of versatility in the kitchen. Cook a single portion in the smaller drawer or combine the two to cater for up to eight people. Plus, you can use the dual drawers to whip up different foods at the same time, too. Featuring a range of settings, the appliance can roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate as well as air fry, giving you plenty of mealtime options. Right now, you can save nearly 30 per cent.

Buy now

Shark stratos cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ400UK: Was £399.99, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Shark leads the way when it comes to vacuum cleaners with premium features, and this cordless model from the brand is heavily reduced right now, thanks to Amazon. Currently discounted by a whopping 38 per cent, this model features an LED display showing the vacuum cleaner’s battery status and power level, as well as a boost mode to hit when you need more oomph.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo pop coffee machine: Was £100, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Receiving a glowing five-star review from our writer, they praised the “small but mighty” machine that will slot seamlessly into most people’s kitchen countertops. Compatible with Nespresso vertuo pods, the machine is incredibly easy to use, too. Simply pop in the pod, push the lid down, press the button on the top and you’ll be enjoying a perfectly poured brew within a minute. Describing the machine as “incredibly sleek and streamlined,” Amazon has slashed its price on the coffee machine by 41 per cent.

Buy now

Fohere juicer machine: Was £53.99, now £38.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This state-of-the-art juicer, which currently has 28 per cent off, took the top spot in our guide, with our tester giving it full marks. With a fearsome 400W motor, this juicer can tackle all your fruit and veg with ease and speed. Our tester found it a breeze to use, saying: “The three-speed control is incredibly easy to get used to and the safety lock protection means the juicer can’t start unless everything is in the right place, making it safe for little ones to use under supervision.”

Buy now

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish, 24cm: Was £285, now £213.75, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If Le Creuset’s signature cast iron casserole dish has been on your wishlist for a while, now is the time to act as it currently has a generous 25 per cent discount. Highly versatile, the dish is compatible with all hob types, and can be used for making sauces, roasting, slow-cooking and even baking. Plus, it’s finished with chip-resistant enamel and a stainless steel knob. A similar design featured in our review of the best casserole dishes, so you can trust it’s a worthy investment.

Buy now

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

In order to make the most of Amazon’s Prime Day sale you do need to be a Prime member. Signing up to Amazon’s monthly subscription service will not only give you early access to deals, but you’ll also enjoy a host of other perks, such as unlimited next-day delivery, exclusive discounts and be able to watch a range of TV shows and movies through Prime Video.

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you choose to pay for a full year up front. Anyone who hasn’t given the service a go already can get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime.

