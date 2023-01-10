Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We all love a good brew, but getting it just the way you like it can be tricky. Whether it’s too hot, too cold or just right, the tale of Goldilocks and the Three Bears comes to mind, as we all have our particulars about what makes the perfect cuppa.

But you may be surprised to learn the temperature of your standard kettle may not actually make the best brew. So, a variable temperature or temperature-controlled kettle – depending on which way you want to say it – could be just the ticket to a tastier cup of tea or coffee.

According to Ninja, cooking appliance extraordinaire and maker of the fan-favourite air fryer, some teas are best brewed at as low as 60C. White teas, green teas, jasmine and matcha are the key varieties said to be tastier at this lower temperature. Whereas the basic black teas, hot chocolate and chai can be blasted with boiling water at 100C.

When it comes to coffee, the secret sweet spot is between 91-96C, according to Nespresso, as adding boiling water can actually burn the beans.

So, tasty teas and creamy coffees could be much easier to make, thanks to one of these temperature control kettles, and, in true IndyBest style, we’ve tested the best ones to buy. Keep reading this article to see which brands are providing the hottest competition.

How we tested:

Testing the temperature control kettles was as easy as it sounds. We selected a wide range of our favourite brews and got boiling – drinking mug after mug of tea, coffee and hot chocolate, to decide which kettles came out on top.

Ease of use, price point, looks and sound were all key considerations for deciding which ones are the best to buy, and we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with what we’ve found.

The best temperature control kettles for 2023 are: